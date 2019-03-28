All the best things happening in your state this April

Eliza Sholly

There’s no shortage of things to do in Australia. If anyone knows that, it’s us…

However with such a breadth of things going on around the country, it can sometimes get a little overwhelming to separate the champs from the chumps. You’re busy people, we get it.

To help you out, we have collated a guide of the best-goings-on for the month of November, helping you plan your calendar accordingly. Thank us later.

NSW

A Little Bit Of Italy In Broke

Hunter Valley

April 13-14

If wineries, Italian food and good times are up your alley (and let’s face it, of course they are) you’re going to want to know about A Little Bit Of Italy In Broke.

Spanning 12 venues, this all-encompassing food festival showcases local produce, cooking classes, workshops, demonstrations, vineyard and olive grove tours, and the region’s renowned local wines.

Relaxation and indulgence is yours for the taking, with plenty of musings on the menu.

Many of the venues are teaming up with local restaurants for the festival to bring gastronomical delights to visitors, with a host of options available for delicious, fresh, authentic Italian cuisine.

Sculpture at Scenic World exhibition

Blue Mountains

April 12-May 12

Scenic World is a name synonymous with the Blue Mountains, now so more than ever.

Sculpture at Scenic World is Australia’s premier outdoor sculpture exhibition, which transforms one of Australia’s most iconic ancient landscapes into an outdoor gallery.

The rainforest plays host to a range of exhibiting artists who consistently inspire with their creations.

This year, visitors young and old can expect to be wowed by the artistic talents of a range of local, national and international artists. Once that’s over, browse an extensive program of free events including daily guided tours, weekend workshops, kids’ activities and a range of other exhibitions happening about town.

Chin Chin Immersive dinner

Surry Hills

April 4-6

Immersive dining is the way of the future, or so says Surry Hills favourite Chin Chin.

The restaurant will be hosting an immersive dinner in its underground space, Chii Town, which is expected to be a feast of the senses.

A major collaboration between the restaurant and conceptual artist Offerings, the interactive feast will host an array of things to touch, hear, taste and get creative with. It’s going to be no holds barred.

Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley unveils ‘Immersion’

Wolgan Valley

Until April 30

‘Immersion’ is a collection of 54 small and large scale sculptures, set within the private valley and protected World Heritage Area that surrounds Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley.

Aligning with the sustainable ethos and focus on conservation that lies at the heart of the resort, expect sculptures created from natural and recycled materials, including Australian hardwood, sandstone, copper and steel.

ANZAC Day at The Argyle

The Rocks

April 25

The Argyle opens its doors at 8am on ANZAC Day, Thursday 25 April, firing up the barbie for breakfast. ANZAC Day parade goers will be treated to an all-day BBQ menu featuring bacon and egg rolls ($5), lamb chops ($10), steaks ($10) and classic sausage sangas ($5).

The Argyle’s iconic cobblestone courtyard will be transformed into one of Sydney’s biggest and best 2UP arenas, where punters can try their luck at the much-loved ANZAC day game between 1pm and 3pm. Entry is free, and The Argyle’s usual menu items will still be on offer.

Easter Sunday at Fratelli Fresh

Darling Harbour

April 21

Fratelli Fresh Darling Harbour is hosting the ultimate, Easter family fun-day on Sunday, 21 April.

At 1pm, kids can get crafty with a free Easter hat-making session, before the Easter bunny hops into the restaurant to pose for photos and to deliver 1000 chocolate eggs for Fratelli’s giant Easter egg hunt at 2pm.

A generous kids eat free menu is also on offer, which entitles up to four children to eat free with a paying adult.

VIC

Ringwood Spiegeltent Extravaganza

Ringwood

April 5-13

Melbourne’s much anticipated Ringwood Spiegeltent extravaganza is rolling into town for seven days, promising a jam-packed line-up of entertainment, cabaret and comedy.

Prepare for a completely immersive experience, transporting audiences to the glorious wonder of this iconic late 19th century canvas big top, adorned with mirrors, stained glass, velvet and brocade.

If accommodation is your hurdle, Sage Hotel Ringwood is the Official Accommodation Sponsor of Melbourne’s much anticipated Ringwood Spiegeltent extravaganza, and home to a dazzling line up of pre-show animation, cocktails, pre-concert dinner options and a very special Spiegeltent accommodation package. Check it out ASAP.

Pop up converted shipping containers open at regional Victorian wineries

South Gippsland, King Valley, Macedon

Wine Down Pop Up is a unique and pop-up vineyard escape which will see two beautifully crafted eco-luxury pods by Contained move across three premier Victorian wine regions from April to July 2019.

Guests can immerse themselves in the romantic world of wine and discover the fruits of Victoria’s Gippsland, King Valley and Macedon wine regions for an unforgettable short break in regional Victoria.

Sound right up your alley?

ACT

The Forage

Fyshwick

April 5

Grab your appetite and head to Canberra’s only dedicated street food event, showcasing and celebrating local cafes, restaurants, food trucks, bars, wineries and breweries.

The event is run thrice a year, and allows both vendors and performers the chance to integrate with their community and experiment with their techniques to a captive (and hungry) audience

National Folk Festival

Exhibition Park

April 18-22

From high-end entertainment to the expression of folk-life through grassroots and community activities, the multifaceted National Folk Festival is the ultimate celebration of all things folk.

20 venues provide a range of concert and performance based experiences, giving you front row seats to a broad and innovative line-up national and international folk performers.

Groovin’ the Moo

Exhibition Park

April 28

Groovin The Moo, aka Australia’s biggest (and brightest) regional touring festival is back for another year, keen to take Canberra music-lovers by storm.

Promoters have secured some pretty large international acts, including Billie Eilish, Coolio, Duckwrth and more.

Plus, expect a heap of local favourites among the stages, including G Flip, Angie McMahon, DMA’s, Fisher, Jack River and plenty more where that came from.

Spiegeltent: Life in Show

Canberra Theatre Centre

Until April 21

The SPIEGELTENT is back in Civic Square in 2019 with another wild lineup of international prodigies and deviants who’ll lead you on an adventure of hedonistic theatrical anarchy.

Starring international clowning royalty Goos Meeuwsen and Helena Bittencourt (Cirque du Soleil), jazz vocalist sensation Fantine, Blaise Garza (Violent Femmes), Rechelle Mansour (Velvet), Tim Kriegler (La Clique) and Brooklyn’s drumming powerhouse Attis Clopton.

TAS

International Mural Fest

Sheffield

April 21-27

There’s a reason that Sheffield has become known as Tasmania’s ‘Town of Murals’, and that’s due to this: the truly unique art competition that commences on Easter Sunday every year.

Mural Fest sees nine artists compete in a public ‘paint off’, using the same poem as their mural’s central theme and inspiration.

The competition is conducted in Mural Park, Sheffield’s very own outdoor art gallery in the heart of Tasmania’s cradle mountain.

The event sees the test of artistic skill, endurance and tenacity – so much so that similar events have begun popping up both nationally and overseas. A pretty clear indicator that Mural Fest is doing something right.

Fresh Hop Beer Festival

Vincent St, Launceston

April 26-28

Celebrating the annual Tasmanian Hop Harvest, Fresh Hop Beer Festival is a delightful excuse for the brewing community to come together and showcase the freshest brews of the year.

The harvest ales on offer to lucky patrons are a once a year spectacle, with the hops hitting the brew kettle within 48 hours of being picked. That’s some undisputable beer science right there.

As well as beer, there will also be masterclasses, hop education, live music, food stalls and a chance to meet (and bow down) to the brewers behind some of your favourites.

Flinders Island Food and Crayfish Festival

Flinders Island

April 11-14

For the first time ever, a weekend of food and crayfish is coming to Flinders Island.

Expect an all star lineup that includes some of Australia’s most celebrated chefs, as well as a special long lunch that celebrates the island’s beautiful produce.

The team behind the festival will spend five days exploring, diving and foraging ahead of the lunch to bring together an experience that is truly unique, and delicious.

WA

Bentley Polo in the Valley

Swan Valley

April 6th

It’s not that often you get to channel your inner royal and watch a game of polo. But on Saturday April 6th, you just might get your shot.

Western Australians are set to gather at Duncraig Stud in the Swan Valley to watch the best Australian and international horsemen play a thrilling game of equine polo for the tenth annual Bentley Polo in the Valley, raising money and awareness for Telethon and Youth Focus.

The proceeds from the event are donated to two West Australian charities, Telethon and Youth Focus, which provides free services to young people including psychological counselling services to reduce the symptoms of suicidal ideation, anxiety, depression and self-harm.

Discovery Rottnest Island Glamping Tents Open

Rottnest Island

Discovery – Rottnest Island, the first new accommodation to open on Perth’s island paradise in more than 30 years, has officially opened.

Celebrate Rottnest’s simple pleasures in one of the 83 fully furnished eco-tents, nested behind the sand dunes at Pinky Beach.

All eco-tents include an ensuite bathroom, pillow-topped bed and furnished private decks, while the deluxe tents offer beachfront views and walk-in robes.

Taste Great Southern Express

Albany

April 5-8

Thousands of epicurious travellers and gastronauts will hit the road this April to experience ‘Taste Great Southern Express’ – a fun-filled four day festival in Albany, WA.

Albany’s Quality Apartments Banksia Gardens has partnered with Busy Blue Bus Tours + Charters and event organisers to offer an all-inclusive accommodation, transport and event package to the three goings-on:

Wish You Were Beer, (Friday 5 April), a not to be missed evening filled with seafood, shanties and brews! Experience the tasty seafood treats from Liberte’s Amy Hamilton, bountiful brews from Matty Wilson of Wilson Brewing Company and sing along with local favourites, The Shantymen.

Albany Wine & Food Festival (Saturday 6 April), where you can enjoy the best of Great Southern’s wine, craft beer, cider, spirits, food, local produce and tourism in a festival to celebrate this great region.

​

Light It Up Feast (Sunday 7 April), Experience the Field of Light: Avenue of Honour while savouring the region’s amazing local produce, talented local chefs and our Internationally loved guest chef, Adam Liaw.

SA

Tasting Australia

Adelaide

April 5-14

For 10 days, Tasting Australia is your passport to the premium, unprecedented eating and drinking experiences that only South Australia can offer.

Take a journey through produce from paddock to plate, sampling the musings of world-class chefs at one of the country’s longest-running food and wine festivals.

Long lunches, exclusive dinners, farm tours, tastings, masterclasses, sharing and conversation; they’re all there.

Colour Tumby Street Art Festival

Tumby Bay

April 12-14

After an extremely successful inaugural event, this iconic street art festival is back, adding a splash of colour to the walls of Tumby Bay’s local buildings.

Located in the seaside town, numerous artists have been invited to spread and share their talent, where spectators are encouraged to attend all weekend long.

Expect some iconic imagery, created by iconic artists. Like this one above. Created by Martin Ron, an Argentinian street artist based in Buenos Aires, and South Australian painter Matt Gorrick, this silo mural celebrates the two best things about Tumby Bay: beaches and art

And in a twist for this year, organisers have arranged with the local transport company to create some mobile street art on a large trailer and prime mover, something which will eventually create another icon that will travel through regional South Australia.

Watching paint dry has never been this much fun.

Salvador Dalí Sculpture Exhibition at d’Arenberg Cube

Mclaren Vale

Throughout April

All throughout April, guests are invited to explore a surrealist exhibition featuring 23 authentic Salvador Dali bronze sculptures and graphic artworks, in one of the most iconic Adelaide locations: d’Arenberg Cube.

Wander through the iconic art (worth over $6 million) and take in the beauty of the landscape.

It’s a no brainer, really…

NT

Parrtjima – Festival of Light

Alice Springs

April 5-14

Parrtjima is the only authentic First Nations festival of its kind, showcasing the oldest continuous cultures on earth through the newest technology – all on a 300-million-year-old natural canvas in the Red Centre.

The theme for Parrtjima 2019 is Language Expressions, which aligns with the United Nations Year of Indigenous Languages.

This theme helps celebrate the ways in which artists can evolve and experiment with different styles and materials, while staying true to the ancient philosophy of connection and Country.

Held across two event precincts over 10 nights, the free event includes incredible artwork and light installations, alongside a 10-night public program of interactive workshops, music, film and talks.

Outback Cycling Easter in the Alice

Alice Springs

April 20-22

Part of the 2019 National Cup, Easter in the Alice is a nationally recognised event through Mountain Bike Australia, as part of the Cross-Country category.

Bring your family and friends and come race in some of Australia’s most unique mountain biking terrain. Beautiful blue skies, perfect weather, and scenery you’ll never forget.

QLD

Goldfinch opens in Brisbane

Brisbane CBD

Brisbane’s dining fare just got a whole lot more lavish.

Originally occupied by the iconic Goldfish Bar (the notorious home to Fitzgerald-era deals) on Ann Street and diagonally opposite King George Square, Goldfinch brings a fresh-faced offering to a site steeped in Brisbane and Queensland’s history.

Expect stunning greenery and light-filled layout, served alongside Pacific seafood, local ingredients and plenty of coffee.

Gold Coast Film Festival

Gold Coast

April 3-14

3 World premieres, 10 Australian premieres, 4 Queensland premieres, 107 films, 13 locations, 12 days. The Gold Coast Film Festival is bringing film to life this April.

Expect intimate seminars and workshops from Australia’s leading producers, writers and directors, all while watching acclaimed cinema from both local and international talent.

Special events include the Women in Film Lunch, Movie & Music Trivia, free outdoor film screenings, industry panels and workshops, and SIPFest, the annual short film competition transforming Surfers Paradise beach into a vibrant and unique cinema featuring 12 cinematic masterpieces by emerging filmmakers from around Australia.

Quickly becoming the must-do event of Tropical North Queensland, the Undara Outback Rock and Blues Festival attracts a wide variety of both performers and visitors.

2019 will see five high-quality acts performing over three days, making this a weekend guaranteed to suit fans of all genres, held in one of Australia’s most celebrated natural locations.