15 awesome ways to spend New Year’s Eve 2018

Editor

Are you ready for New Year’s Eve 2018? Start your year doing something memorable. Here are some ultra fabulous ways to welcome in 2019 wherever you are across Australia.

New Years Eve at Pier One, Sydney, NSW

As far a NYE views go, uninterrupted ones of Sydney Harbour Bridge and the world renowned New Year’s Eve Fireworks are pretty up there.

Pier One Sydney Harbour is the place to be to welcome in 2019 in style.

For only $499, the all-inclusive ticket will give party goers access to all you can eat street-food style stalls and drinks all night from the selection of pop up bars. With some of Sydney’s best live acts providing the soundtrack to your night, NYE @ Pier One Party is going to be the party to end all parties.

True North New Year Spectacular, Sydney, NSW

Start 2018 relaxing onboard exclusive expedition ship True North.

The four-night New Year’s Eve journey will explore some of Sydney’s most peaceful spots such as Pittwater and Maitland Bay, Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park and Cowan Creek, with beach barbecues and scenic flights thrown in for good measure.

And the big event, Sydney’s midnight fireworks, can be viewed from one of the best vantage points in the city.

Antarctica Scenic Flight, departing Melbourne, Vic

Not many can boast about flying over Antarctica.

Even fewer can say they did it while drinking champagne and listening to a live jazz band as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve. Welcome 2018 as you fly over mountains, glaciers, ice plateaus and icy coastline in broad daylight.

The flight departs Melbourne at 5:30pm NYE, returning at 6am the following day. From $1199 including dinner, breakfast and bar service.

White Party, Cable Beach Club, Broome, WA

Broome is known for its stunning sunsets, so where better to farewell the last light of 2017 than Cable Beach Club?

The much-loved resort is hosting a White Party at its Sunset Bar & Grill with a DJ playing tunes into the night, plus canapés, substantial bites, a dessert buffet, late night snacks, cocktails and premium wine and beer.

Dress in white and enjoy the balmy Broome weather as you countdown to midnight on famous Cable Beach. $180 per person, all-inclusive.

Grand Bar’s Glow Party, Adelaide, SA

Glowsticks, white t-shirts views…what more could you want?

Light up your 2019 at the New Year at Grand Bar’s Glow Party. A complimentary drink will get your night started and then party all night with drink specials and live DJ entertainment. G

low sticks and white shirts are recommended, with UV paint provided for those brave enough. Advanced tickets are $25 per person.

Lost Paradise Festival, Glenworth, NSW

Just one hour’s drive from Sydney’s city centre lies 1200 hectares of lush bushland known as Glenworth Valley.

Here, over four days and three nights, the best of glamping, music, food and meditation will merge together for a sustainable, luxurious and enlightening experiential event.

Lost Paradise, now in its fifth year, will offer festivalgoers – referred to as Paradisians – an escape from the bustle of the city with an all-encompassing retreat over New Year’s Eve.

The festival offers visitors a fully equipped music festival featuring artisan food installations, yoga sanctuaries and a star-studded line up.

Not to mention the continuation of one of the festival’s biggest integrations – sustainable, luxury glamping for the stylish festivalgoer.

Beyond the Valley, Lardner Park, Vic

Located in Victoria’s picturesque Gippsland region, the Beyond the Valley music festival will run from 28 December to 1 January.

It’s a lineup of hip hop, electronic, dance and techno, featuring The Presets, Little Dragon, San Cisco and many more. As well as bars and food trucks, morning yoga classes and camping are included. $169 per person; glamping available at an extra cost.

Taste of Tasmania, Hobart, Tasmania

A Midsummer Night’s Eve, part of Hobart’s week-long Taste of Tasmania (28 December – 3 January), is a fabulous way to end the year on a high note.

With headline act The Whitlams and fireworks, the event will boast around 70 stallholders showcasing the state’s finest seafood, cheese, wine and other yummy produce. And littlies will love ‘Kids in the Park’ featuring a silent disco.

Lake Burley Griffin, Canberra, ACT

For a vantage point away from the parties, anywhere on the foreshore of Lake Burley Griffin was made to witness the fireworks. as they were launched over the lake. Commonwealth Park and Kings Park were just a couple of options to keep at front of mind.

Rottnest Island, WA

Rotto’s Thomson Bay, with its turquoise waters and sugar-white sand, is a popular place for families to gather on New Year’s Eve.

There’ll be live music, glow-in-the-dark face painting, a photo booth, sand art and more. Fireworks will go off at 9pm, with additional ferries scheduled to get people back to the mainland (25 minutes to Fremantle or 90 minutes to Perth), or stay on the island and wake up to 2018 in paradise.

Darwin Waterfront, NT

Darwin’s waterfront is a lively place any time of year, but on New Year’s Eve it’s awash with festivity including a free outdoor concert and fireworks at 9pm and midnight.

There’ll be PAW Patrol shows, face glitter and balloon art for the kids, and food stalls and surrounding retailers will trade for dinner. Or bring a picnic and relax on the grass with your nearest and dearest.

Gwinganna New Year Detox, Gold Coast, Queensland

Start your New Year’s resolution early at Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat’s New Year Detox (27 December – 3 January), a week-long program that will leave you rested and energised.

From $3485 including organic meals, two massages and a facial, and fun activities, this will be a New Year’s Eve your body will thank you for.

Uluru Adventure, Intrepid Travel, NT

Fancy starting the year in the heart of Australia? Intrepid Travel’s three-day Uluru Adventure camping tour spends New Year’s Eve at either Uluru (30 December departure) or Kings Canyon (31 December departure).

Tough choice, eh? Both tours follow the same itinerary, including a visit to the gigantic boulders of Kata Tjuta, and start from $695.

NYE Paddle and BBQ, Brisbane, Queensland

Paddle your way into 2019 along the Brisbane River as the city skyline starts to glitter.

Starting at 8:30pm, the Riverlife illuminated kayaking tour will be followed by a buffet barbecue with dessert, beverages, music and dancing, and a front row position for the midnight fireworks. Tickets are $125 per person.

Roof of Australia self-guided walk, Snowy Mountains, NSW

There’s nothing like a bout of fresh alpine air to get you motivated for a new year. AusWalk’s seven-day Roof of Australia self-guided walk is available over the New Year, an ideal time to explore the country’s highest alpine ski area by foot. The walk takes you along rivers, into undulating valleys and past fields of vibrant wildflowers and breathtaking mountain views.

From $2355, including accommodation, most meals, chairlift rides, National Park fees and luggage transfers so you only need to carry a daypack.

*All events were available at the time of writing