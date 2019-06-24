Where to eat, drink and stay in Mudgee

Sally Scott

From cellar doors on picturesque vineyards to top restaurants in heritage buildings and boutique accommodation, here’s how to spend your time in the Mudgee region.

If you’re looking to escape the city, Mudgee is the quintessential country town you’ve been dreaming of. Think wide tree-lined streets, sunny days, cool nights and friendly locals pouring wine. What more could you want?

Not familiar with Mudgee wines? Many of the region’s boutique producers don’t distribute widely to bottle shops or restaurants, so your best way to experience and taste these gems is at the cellar door.

Mudgee, in NSW’s Central West, is closer than you think: just an easy 3.5-hour drive from Sydney or Newcastle. Leave the city behind and escape to the country for the ultimate wine weekend.

Best cellar doors in Mudgee

Logan Wines

If you’re driving from Sydney, make Logan Wines the first stop on your wine weekend. Set on one of the most picturesque vineyards you ever did see, its modern cellar door has a wide expansive deck to soak up the sunshine and views for days from. Sit back and devour a local produce platter for a blissful start to the weekend.

Address: 1320 Castlereagh Highway, Apple Tree Flat

Lowe Wines

You’ll be hard pressed to meet a more passionate winemaker and Mudgee ambassador than David Lowe. Lowe produces small-batch wines at his organic Lowe Wines winery that you won’t find anywhere else. These storytelling wines weave their magic from the creative tales on the label through to the superb contents. Seek out the Gentleman’s Daughter, a sparkling wine of distinction, after seven years on lees it’s beautifully complex. Onsite restaurant Zin House is set to reopen after a short hiatus. Chef-owner Kim Currie is reinvigorated and the new menu will continue to focus on produce from the garden and local region.

Address: Tinja Lane, Mudgee

The Cellar by Gilbert

In a match made in heaven, you’ll find the indulgent and addictive High Valley Cheese Co. (https://www.visitmudgeeregion.com.au/eat-treat/high-valley-cheese-co) tasting room alongside The Cellar by Gilbert. Visitors to the cellar door can taste current- and museum-release wines by sixth-generation winemaker Will Gilbert and his father Simon, a dynamic family duo who have created a modern and inviting cellar door experience on the edge of town.

Address: 137 Ulan Road, Mudgee

Robert Stein Winery & Vineyard

Talented third-generation winemaker Jacob Stein produces some sensational wines such as the Half Dry Riesling at his picturesque winery. Sample the award-winning wines at the cellar door or at the onsite Pipeclay Pumphouse Restaurant. There’s even a motorcycle museum if you’re a lover of vintage rides.

Address: Pipeclay Lane, Mudgee

De Beaurepaire Wines

Detour 40 minutes from Mudgee to the picturesque town of Rylstone and seek out De Beaurepaire Wines, a family-owned, single-estate producer of cool-climate, French-style wines only available at the cellar door or found in Australia’s best restaurants, premium hotels and iconic bars. While you’re in town head to 29Nine99, a yum cha restaurant and tea house with a cult following.

Address: 182 Cudgegong Road, Rylstone

Where to eat in Mudgee

Alby & Esthers

A delightful coffee house and wine bar set down an alleyway off Market Street in a stunning vine-covered courtyard. Inside, the circa-1873 stone terrace is packed with character and charm, friendly staff and a delicious menu inspired by local fare –making it an excellent brunch spot.

Address: Unit 4–7, 61 Market Street, Mudgee

Eltons Eating + Drinking

Mudgee is oozing with history and architectural charm at every turn including here at Eltons, housed in the original 1896 Eltons Pharmacy building. The space has been transformed into a modern eatery with a share-plate menu of small bites, tacos and sides perfectly portioned for enjoying after a day of wining and dining.

Address: 81 Market Street, Mudgee

Roth’s Wine Bar

If you’ve missed a winery or two, you can always sample a local drop at Roth’s Wine Bar, which offers a range of over 100 premium local and regional wines to drink in or take away. A wine bar since 1923, Roth’s also serve craft beers, pizzas, tapas, cheese & charcuterie boards for a casual night out.

Address: 30 Market Street, Mudgee

Pipeclay Pumphouse

Located at Robert Stein Vineyard and Winery, Pipeclay Pumphouse is open for breakfast (Saturday and Sunday), lunch (Thursday to Sunday) and dinner (Thursday to Saturday). Chef Andy Crestani offers a seasonal menu dictated by the kitchen garden to form his spectacular fine-dining menu; try his signature produce platter of salami, pork rillette, duck liver parfait and pork terrine, with pork sourced from the free-range pigs that graze happily in the pastures surrounding the property. A true paddock-to-plate experience!

Address: Pipeclay Lane, Mudgee

Events and activities in Mudgee

The Little Cooking School

Mudgee’s newest long-lunch experience, takes you on a culinary journey tasting the best local produce in a casual cooking class. Roll up your sleeves and dive in, learning new techniques, sharing ideas and ultimately enjoying the fruits of your labour in a three-course country feast.

Address: 6 Henry Lawson Drive, Mudgee

Sculptures in the Garden

Each year Rosby Wines throws open its doors and hosts ‘Sculptures in the Garden’, the region’s largest sculpture exhibition showcasing the best local, regional and interstate artists, held in October and attracting over 3500 visitors each year. Year round you can drop by Rosby Wines and visit the rustic cellar door and sip wine in the sunshine surrounded by the permanent sculpture garden.

Address: 122 Strikes Lane, Eurunderee Mudgee

Where to stay in Mudgee

Perry Street Hotel

Boutique luxury accommodation located right in town; book fast to snare one of Perry Street’s 13 stunning suites, styled with a distinctly modern, urban flair.

Address: 40 Perry St, Mudgee NSW 2850

Peppertree Hill

If you prefer peace, tranquillity and vineyard views, choose Peppertree Hill’s modern cottages located on a working farm just 10 minutes from the town centre. Recharge in its idyllic country setting.

Address: 967 Henry Lawson Drive, Eurunderee

The Little Cooking School & Accommodation

Adjacent to the cooking school, this four-bedroom holiday house is ideal for group getaways and with neighbours like the Small Winemakers Centre and High Valley Cheese Co. you won’t want to leave.

Address: 6 Henry Lawson Drive, Mudgee

The writer was a guest of Mudgee Region

