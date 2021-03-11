Facebook Instagram Twitter

Walcha, the great Aussie town you have never heard of

Derby St, Walcha in Autumn Derby St, Walcha in Autumn

11 March 2021

Last updated . 15 March 2021

Experience wild Walcha

With world-heritage listed national parks, an internationally renowned Open Air Gallery and a friendly, welcoming community – Walcha is a must-visit rural town.

  • World Heritage listed National Parks
  • Internationally renowned Open Air Gallery of sculpture and artworks
  • Experience four distinct seasons – stunning autumn colour
Walcha’s Wild Art

With more public art per capita than any other town in Australia, the 55+ sculptures (many large scale) within the internationally renowned Walcha’s Open Air Gallery are a must see.

  • Internationally renowned Open Air Gallery of sculpture and artworks
  • Contributing artists are acclaimed local, national and international artists
  • Walcha Sculpture Soundtrail, an immersive audio tour complimenting the Open Air Gallery
