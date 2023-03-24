Sinking a cold one on a hot afternoon hits differently in the outback – particularly at these Broken Hill pubs and clubs.

If you’ve been in Australia for anything over 24 hours, chances are you’ve seen quite the range of pubs in your time in the Antipodes. But when it comes to the Broken Hill region, the vibrant pubs here are considered so iconically Aussie, Hollywood types have travelled across the globe … just to get a few shots for their movie.

And as good as a frosty beer tastes on a hot afternoon in this dusty mining town in far western NSW, we’re thinking they didn’t just come in for a schooner when it comes to the below Broken Hill pubs and clubs.

Whether you’re after a drink, a succulent surf ‘n turf, or simply a night out making the karaoke rounds, Broken Hill has the establishment for you.

Palace Hotel Broken Hill

Most famous for its appearance in the celebrated Australian film, The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, the Palace Hotel actually began as a house of temperance, serving up coffee instead of shots.

Go beyond the fabulously kitsch Aussie landscape murals that bedeck its foyer and head inside its restaurant for bar food – and on Wednesdays – a raucous karaoke night. Accommodation is available here too.

Address: 227 Argent St, Broken Hill, NSW

Silverton Hotel

A pub so quintessentially ‘Aussie outback’, you may recognise it off the bat from its appearances on the silver screen.

The disturbing Wake in Fright (1971), Mad Max 2 (1981), Razorback (1984) and Mission Impossible 2 (2000) all filmed scenes here.

Drop by for a cold drink, a gander at all the memorabilia on the wall, and a surprisingly affordable (and wide) range of pub meals for such a remote tourist hot spot.

Address: 12 Layard St, Silverton, NSW

Musicians Club Broken Hill

With a history that dates back to 1919, when four musical mates wanted a location where they could jam together with others, the Musicians Club Broken Hill has grown to become the largest club in Broken Hill. A friendly spot with a bistro that serves lunch and dinner, the ‘Musicians’ has all the classic staples of a country club. Stop here for the rotation of live music, to chat with the locals or to try your hand at the meat raffle (a real win for the camp barbecue).

Address: 276 Crystal St, Broken Hill, NSW

The Astra Broken Hill

While Astra’s history goes all the way back to the 1890s, this Broken Hill pub has retained its historical features over the passage of time … as well as adding a wine and dessert bar. If you were inclined to skip a day of Broken Hill sightseeing, you could spend a good part of the day here. At breakfast, there is its Soull Cafe & Espresso Bar. In the evening? You’ve got the option of Trinders a la carte menu Temptations Dessert Bar, Pizzeria & Pasta and Lush: an al fresco cocktail bar on the upstairs balcony.

Address: 393 Argent St, Broken Hill, NSW

Tydvil Hotel Broken Hill

Want to try out some local tipples? This historical country pub is also home to the Broken Hill Distillery. Best known for having out-of-the-ordinary and uniquely Australian flavours, the creative choices include redgum honey and quandong gin as well as rosemary, mint and wattleseed. Try out some of these tasty samples, and soak it up afterwards with a hearty plate of chicken parmi.

Address: 318 Oxide St, Broken Hill, NSW

Can’t get enough of Broken Hill? Try the best restaurants, cafes and things to do in and around this outback mining town.