Facebook Instagram Twitter

The quirky outback delights of The Kidman Way

Griffith Griffith

THIS ARTICLE WAS CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Kidman Way Touring Group

25 February 2021

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

one × five =

Comment

This post is password protected. Enter the password to view any comments.

DEALS

Experience Arkaroola Package

Includes 2-nights in either Mawson or Callitris Lodge, continental breakfast, 2 nights dinner with a glass of wine, the Ridgetop Tour and our stargazing Astronomy Tour.

  • Premier Tours are included
  • Dinners as they are included
  • Simple way to see the highlights of Arkaroola
View More >

Save 10% with Daintree Tour – Rainforest Tour departing Port Douglas

Use coupon code AUST10 and save 10%. Discover the world’s oldest living Rainforest with small group luxury tours with Daintree Tours.

  • Visit the Daintree National Park, Cape Tribulation and Mossman Gorge
  • All-inclusive tour – Lunch, Daintree Ferry, Guided Rainforest walks and more…
  • Small groups on board our luxury Mercedes Sprinter
View More >

Feel immersed in the natural world at Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley

Enjoy 30% savings when staying three nights or longer in a chic Heritage Villa with private pool.

  • Gourmet meals daily with local wines & beers
  • Two complimentary activities per day
View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2021. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo