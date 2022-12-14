Why the locals love the Darwin Ski Club

The name might throw you at first – Snow? Skiing? In tropical Darwin? – but it’s water skiing that gives this local food and drinks venue its name.

A Top End institution for over half a century, the Darwin Ski Club isn’t just the home of the Northern Territory Water Ski Association. It’s also a relaxing place to sit right on the beach’s edge to watch the sunset, perched in prime position on the still, vast waters of Fannie Bay.

This restaurant is fantastic for family meals, with a huge grassy expanse for children to run around on while parents catch up over an XXXX beer or two.

Cafe Connections

The club is not just for sunsets, but sunrises too! Have your morning coffee at Cafe Connections, which also serves up on-the-go breakfast staples like bacon and egg rolls, ham-cheese croissants and grilled halloumi cheese with za’atar.

Epikur

Founded in 2022, the relatively new Epikur restaurant has opened its doors at the ski club. As well as well-loved modern Australian favourites, like beer-battered threadfin salmon and skin-on chips, and bruschetta with tomatoes, capsicum, basil and feta, you’ll also find buckets of local prawns and oh-so-sweet pandan creme brulee.

There are ‘small person meals’ on offer, a selection of simple bistro meals with a local flavour, and live music on Fridays and Saturdays. In between running on the lawn, kids can dash back for smaller plates of chicken tenders, pizza, grilled and battered fish, and more.

The Bali Bar

The Bali Bar is located out on the grass and is the place to head to for a tropical cocktail over the water. Try out a blood orange margarita, or even a local Darwin brew.

As you sip, don’t forget to take in the simple, merry scene in front of you: framed by palm trees strung with colourful light bulbs, which start to glow softly as the sun sinks into the sea, casting a coral-coloured light over the onlookers.

It’s all so supremely laidback you could fall asleep, were it not for the bewitchingly beautiful scene being played out by mother nature in front of you.

There’s no question that the real star here is the sunset (photography buffs, don’t forget your camera). It’s a lovely way to end a languid Darwin day.

Where is the Darwin Ski Club?

Darwin Ski Club, 20 Conacher Street, Conacher St, Fannie Bay, NT. 08 8981 6630.

Ski Club Hours

Monday to Sunday, midday-11 pm.