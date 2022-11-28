A tropical stay up Darwin way deserves a stunning resort to match.

Want to soak up the Northern Territory sunshine in a poolside deckchair while in Darwin? We’ve put together the best Darwin resorts to keep in mind when you’re looking for accommodation outside the city centre.

1. Mindil Beach Casino Resort Darwin

Luxury

A hop, skip and a jump away from Darwin, you will find the Mindil Beach Casino Resort. A sleek and luxurious offering, just across from the famous Mindil Beach and markets, this Darwin resort has one of the largest lagoon pools in Australia, with a swim-up bar to boot.

Want to lounge the day away on a sunbed with a cocktail in hand? The resort’s Infinity club should be your destination, with a fabulous infinity pool that is perfect for the party set.

Mindil Beach Casino Resort has a mix of luxury suites, and lagoon rooms, and also has the option of interconnecting rooms for families. Check out our full review of the five-star experience here.

2. Club Tropical Resort Darwin

Comfortable

Coming in at just five minutes from Darwin airport, Club Tropical Resort Darwin is super convenient for those travellers who have come to the Top End to flop and drop – as soon and as affordably as possible.

Take the complimentary airport shuttle to Lee Point Beach, and drop your bags in one of the four-star resort’s serviced apartments (a good shout for families), or alternatively; a room, or a villa.

While it’s a little further out of town (20 minutes to be precise), the resort has two pools, and a restaurant and bar to entertain you if you don’t fancy making the trip in.

4. Hudson Parap

Comfortable

Located in the Darwin neighbourhood of Parap, the Hudson Parap is ideal for families or travellers who want to make themselves at home during their stay in Darwin.

It has 84 serviced apartments: a mix of studios, and one, two and three bedrooms, with amenities like kitchenettes and laundry.

Chill out in the alfresco BBQ area or by the pool, head out to listen to live music and peruse tropical fruits and vegetables at the Parap Village Markets, or take a 20-minute bus (or nine–minute drive) to the CBD.

5. Hudson Berrimah

Comfortable

Alternatively, there is also a Hudson branch in the eastern suburb of Berrimah – home to the famous Crocodylus Park. This family-friendly attraction is home to thousands of crocs, exotic animals (including serval wild cats, baboons, tamarins, lions, Asian water buffalo and a Burmese python) as well as many native animals and birds.

The Hudson Berrimah has 88 service apartments, a barbeque area, a swimming pool and a gym.

Berrimah is a 10-minute drive or 15-minute bus trip into the CBD. For more crocodile attractions, you can read up on our reviews of Crocosaurus Cove and the jumping crocodile cruise.

6. Rydges Palmerston

Comfortable

With 200 guest rooms, suites and apartments in the town of Palmerston – a 15-minute drive or a 30-minute bus ride to Darwin in the north – Rydges Palmerston is a good pick for both families and business travellers.

Fans of the buffet breakfast should make a beeline for the deluxe serving at weekends, while Madame Za dishes up shared plates of sourdough prawn toast, crispy pork belly with pickled fennel and plum sauce, Malay lamb curry and more, at the hotel’s Asian fusion restaurant.

7. Quest Palmerston

Comfortable

Another Palmerston option? The Quest Palmerston. Up the road, near the Palmerston Markets (a cheap and cheerful option for a Friday night dinner), the Quest Palmerston offers serviced apartment accommodation, with facilities like kitchenettes, and laundry facilities.

If you don’t fancy heading out for groceries, the Quest can organise deliveries to your apartment, or you can check out their onsite restaurant.

Heading to Darwin soon? Find out what the city has to offer in our ultimate travel guide to Darwin.