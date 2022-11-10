Once it was hard to find a Darwin cafe that didn’t serve its coffee in a mug. Those days are long gone.

Whether you’re after a slow brew, pour-over or a quick ristretto, you barely need to work up a sweat sorting out your caffeine and brunch fix (and that’s saying something in steamy Darwin).

Searching for dinner? We’ve lined up the best Darwin restaurants for that too.

1. De la Plage

Housed in a disused surf club storeroom, beachside cafe, De la Plage occupies a grassy expanse that overlooks Casuarina Coastal Reserve, 25-minutes north of the CBD.

Run by Belgian and Australian-Turkish duo, Claire Pirau and Sevan Guzel, the café’s menu is inspired by the ladies’ respective heritages.

Belgian treats include brown sugar and lime crêpes, while a decadent fig and dark chocolate baklava is among the Turkish offerings. Other favourites comprise the chia seed porridge with Greek yoghurt and fresh fruit and a refreshing watermelon salad.

2. Kopi Stop

Take a mini break to south-east Asia at Kopi Stop, which can be found in Darwin city.

This breakfast nook not only serves coffee with condensed milk (Singapore kopitiam-style), it also has poached chicken and pork floss congee with salted egg, ginger, and chilli, chicken broth laksa and ‘Singapore breakfast’ with coconut jam – AKA kaya with toast and soft-boiled eggs – and much more.

3. Four Birds

Four Birds in the historic Star Village Arcade is a perennial favourite, with its great coffee, simple bagels and laid-back courtyard vibe.

4. Laneway Specialty Coffee

A little farther away from the city, in suburban Parap, snag a spot at the communal table at Laneway Specialty Coffee for excellent Campos Coffee and slick cafe fare.

5. Ruby G’s Canteen & Bakery

If you’re after a light breakfast, Darwin’s own artisan bakery – Ruby G’s – operates out of Coconut Grove, Mitchell Street in the CBD, as well as the Mindil and Parap Markets. Pick up a buttery almond croissant or settle in with a plate of shakshuka-baked eggs.

6. Fannie Bay Coolspot

For some of the best breakfasts in Darwin, head to Fannie Bay Coolspot. This casual brunch ‘n lunch spot with aircon is situated super close to the beach, meaning you can go for a stroll on the foreshore before settling in for a plate of pancakes.

7. Rabbit Hole

This CBD cafe celebrates the mixing pot that is Darwin’s culinary scene. Dishes include black sticky rice with coconut cream, miso brown butter eggs benedict, tropical fruit salad and refreshing drinks like Yuzu iced tea with pearl jam and matcha iced lattes.

8. Foreshore Cafe

Down by Nightcliff beach, the Foreshore Cafe serves up views of the jetty, sea and sand, as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Come here bright and early for a plate of chocolate-sauce-covered Dutch pancakes or avocado smash, and you may find yourself back again come sunset for a strawberry mojito and live music.

9. Eva’s Botanic Gardens Cafe

A cute pit stop after taking the family for an exploration around the famous tropical Darwin Botanic Gardens.

Eva’s Cafe is located in what was once a Wesleyan Methodist church, which was built at the end of the 19th century. Today, you can head to the air-conditioned establishment for breakfasts and lunches, as well as tropical high tea with scones and jam.

10. Karma Cafe

In Parap on a non-market day (or still peckish after perusing the market stalls)? Head to the fresh and funky Karma Cafe.

There, have a brekky of walnut-beetroot toast with halloumi, fresh spinach, avocado and poached eggs. Or try a smoothie bowl, with delectable options like the ‘Nutlover’ – frozen banana, coconut flesh, peanut butter, granola and goji berries.

11. Boatshed Cafe

Feed shimmering shoals of fish off the jetty, before heading into Boatshed Coffee House for your own brunch. Located at Cullen Bay, this marina-side cafe has all-day breakfast available, with classics such as corn fritter stacks and big breakfasts with all the trimmings.

12. Cyclone Cafe

This relaxing eatery for locals and visitors alike in the village of Parap has been around since the mid-nineties. Nab one of their comfy sofas to ease back into with an iced latte, and pair this with a lunchtime plate of bulgogi or kimchi fried rice.