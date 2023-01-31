New Zealand has always been one of our favourite cruise destinations, and no wonder. Mountains and coast collide to spectacular effect, and every harbour provides a gloriously scenic arrival by ship.

You’ll see what an amazing cruise destination this is on Holland America Line’s 14-day Australia & New Zealand cruise from Sydney to Auckland in March and November 2023, as well as March 2024.

The company has 150 years of experience sailing the world’s oceans and knows how to showcase New Zealand’s landscapes, history, culture and food experiences.

Its exclusive Explorations Central destination program will give you a deeper understanding of our near neighbour with local cultural insights, insider travel tips and interesting and adventurous shore excursions.

About The Ship

Holland America Line is a great way to sail and this is an easy, relaxed adventure. You’ll explore on the perfectly mid-sized ship Noordam, which carries 1972 guests and is neither too big nor too small, so that you’ll find plenty of on-board entertainment and activities but enjoy an uncrowded ambience and ample opportunity to relax.

Indulge in spa treatments, and take in educational lectures. Enjoy award-winning entertainment and nightlife too, with live music for every taste at venues such as Lincoln Center Stage and Rolling Stone Lounge.

The Sydney to New Zealand itinerary

The March 2023 New Zealand itinerary is one of 47 exclusive Heritage Cruises this year that celebrate the company’s 150th anniversary with classic cruise activities, anniversary-themed trivia competitions, and even a Throwback Happy Hour which rolls back time and features select drinks at 75 cents – those were the days.

Like all Holland America’s cruises, the itinerary is carefully curated so you always have options to explore in your own way. On this ocean journey, you’ll visit Melbourne and then Burnie in northern Tasmania, from which you can enjoy limestone caves, a wildlife park, a whiskey distillery, or famous Cradle Mountain National Park.

Next, you’ll cruise stunning Milford Sound on New Zealand’s west coast: a 15-kilometre-long indent between high cliffs draped in waterfalls and backed by snowy mountains.

Your first New Zealand port is Dunedin (Port Chalmers), a distinctly Scottish-flavoured town with a stunningly scenic castle, and amazing wildlife on nearby Otago Peninsula.

Every port in New Zealand is wonderful. From Timaru, you can get into Mt Cook National Park and its stunning alpine lakes, and from Picton admire glorious Queen Charlotte Sound by kayak or catamaran.

Of course, Wellington is a highlight: the buzzing, quirky capital has a host of sights and activities from quad biking to museums. But you’ll also love Rotorua on a shore excursion from Tauranga that showcases this geothermal wonderland of bubbling volcanic pools.

Food onboard Holland America Line

A particular treat is the range of restaurants on Noordam. Holland America has a whole world of unmatched culinary experience thanks to the diverse expertise of the six chefs in its unique Culinary Council, including Dutch chef Jonnie Boer whose restaurant in the Netherlands has three Michelin stars; David Burke, a pioneer of contemporary American cuisine; and sushi master Andy Matsuda. You’ll also find experts in wine and spirits on board.

Exceptional main restaurant venue The Dining Room tempts you for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Evening dishes might include crusted lamb loin and chicken roasted in rosemary, as well as vegetarian options, with a wide selection of matching wines. Menus also showcase Holland America Line’s history with regional-based Heritage Dishes celebrating its 150th anniversary.

You can also tuck in at casual poolside grill Dive-In (hello gourmet hotdog), fabulous international buffet venue Lido Market, and Explorations Café. You won’t want to miss the high tea, which will have a special anniversary Dutch theme for the anniversary cruise – featuring traditional sweets, tea sandwiches including smoked salmon on curry bread and chicken sate in peanut sauce on spiced bread.

Among specialty dining options is Canaletto, which offers authentic Italian dishes such as lasagne, Roman-style veal saltimbocca, and spaghetti alle vongole studded with plump clams. And yes, you’ll want to save room for tiramisu or the orange-blossom ricotta tart.

The ultimate steakhouse at sea, Pinnacle Grill, has seafood, beef tenderloin with lobster dumplings, and superb 28-day wet-aged USDA Prime steaks. Or of course grilled lamb chops, short ribs, Alaskan king salmon, and seared scallops.

Your taste buds don’t stop tingling when you leave Noordam’s restaurants, however. Enjoy live onboard cooking demonstrations with Port to Table, which showcases world flavours – you might learn to make a dish such as Malaysian roti with curried chicken – but also highlights the culinary traditions of New Zealand.

Guest chefs lead shore excursions in partnership with FOOD & WINE magazine, exploring local cuisines while sharing their gastronomic expertise. There are also plenty of shore excursion choices that highlight local gourmet experiences.

Among the treats? A visit to Australia’s largest distiller of single-malt whisky in Tasmania and a chocolate factory near Picton.

Guests will also have the chance to discover the award-winning wines of renowned regions such as Marlborough near Wellington and Hawke’s Bay, which is visited from charming Art Deco port town Napier. It isn’t just bon voyage on this cruise, but bon appétit too.

Holland America Line’s 14-day 150th anniversary Australia & New Zealand cruise from Sydney to Auckland departs on 11 May 2023. For more information, call 1300 987 322 or see hollandamerica.com