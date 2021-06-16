Why cruising is the perfect family holiday

Choose a cruise as your next family holiday and you will make memories that last a lifetime.

Imagine this: a family holiday that isn’t just about the beach, although you can splash, swim and even surf without leaving the ship.

It isn’t all about city excitement, although you can enjoy a Broadway-style show or a 1970s-style disco, or take in live bands and nightlife.

If you’re looking for a do-nothing holiday instead, you can relax at the spa and solarium, or over a long lazy brunch.

No family getaway offers variety quite like a cruise, and you aren’t committed to just one style of holiday, either.

Mix it up. On a Royal Caribbean ship, your family could be lying poolside in the morning, climbing a rock wall or learning sushi-making in the afternoon, and taking in a theatre show by evening.

After all, Royal Caribbean operates the world’s largest cruise ships, and they’re packed with thrilling options.

And with two of the company’s newest ships – Ovation of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas – coming to Australia in 2022, the whole family will really be spoilt for choice.

Here is our guide to why cruising makes is the perfect family holiday:

Kids always have fun on a cruise holiday

When it comes to keeping the kids occupied and entertained, there’s enough to fill every waking hour and satisfy every personality and age. Splashaway Bay features waterslides, whirlpools and water cannons aimed at tots and tweens.

On board are a raft of firsts for a cruise ship that kids just love. The RipCord by iFly sky diving simulator, FlowRider wave pool and bumper cars are absolute kid favourites.

Kids’ clubs are expansive, and divided into age groups: Aquanauts (3–5), Explorers (6–8) and Voyagers (9–12). Activities range from sports and pirate parades to science experiments and dance evenings.

There’s even a late-night party zone to keep the kids occupied while the parents enjoy a leisurely dinner and drinks. Best of all – they are free!

Meanwhile, teens are certainly not forgotten. They can busy themselves with basketball and sports competitions, arcade games and parties. Kick back in the dedicated teen lounge, or take in a movie at teen club Fuel.

Parents have fun on cruise holidays

The kids are always happy on family-oriented Royal Caribbean. Teenagers can enjoy their autonomy, while small kids can have heaps of fun. But don’t imagine that you have to sacrifice your own holiday experience for your children’s amusement. On a cruise, parents can enjoy their own adult time, too.

What makes a cruise such a great family option is that, while the ‘we’ time is abundant, everyone will find their ‘me’ time too. Parents and grandparents can enjoy their own pursuits onboard, happy in the knowledge their children are having a great time elsewhere.

So why not opt for a vintage wine tasting that takes you from California to Argentina?

Zone out in the spa, and pamper yourself. Have a cocktail made by a robot at the Bionic Bar.

Linger over a meal from celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

Relax and rejuvenate at the adults-only retreat, the Solarium.

Who said a family holiday had to be all family all of the time?

There is a lot to do together as a family

Of course, you’ll want to make family memories and have fun together, too. And you can, with activities such as pool games, themed nights and karaoke, outdoor movie screenings, game shows and evening shows all perfect for the whole family to come together and enjoy.

Head to the swimming pool, enjoy sports such as basketball and table tennis, or even take language or dance lessons as a family.

And everyone will love North Star, the observation capsule that hoists you high above the ship’s deck for 360-degree views of the ship and ocean.

The entertainment is amazing. When Ovation of the Seas returns to Sydney for her seventh Australian season, cutting-edge entertainment venues will include the transformational Two70, which puts on jaw-dropping shows that weave aerialists and robots into show-stopping performances.

Dining is another family pleasure. Open seating, flexible dining times and kids’ menus on any Royal Caribbean ship make eating out easy. So do the restaurant choices.

For example, Quantum of the Seas, which will be homeporting in Brisbane for the 2022–’23 season, has more than 18 different dining options, including Jamie’s Italian, Chops Grille steakhouse and the whimsical Wonderland.

Big ships make a difference to family cruise holidays

Only large cruise ships can offer this kind of variety. You could spend a week on a Royal Caribbean ship and never do the same thing twice.

Even better, you’ll keep finding yourself in new destinations when you wake up in the morning, without the slightest effort or worry on your part.

Squabbles in the family car will be a thing of the past. You’ll wonder why you ever squeezed into a rental apartment when you could have had a whole ship to explore.

No fighting for space here. No wondering how to distract the kids. No driving hassles. And certainly no packing up the car or the suitcase every other day. Just settle in, and relax.

What you’re left with on a cruise holiday is simply a whole sequence of great moments and memories. Enjoy breakfast in your pyjamas.

Listen to your kids shriek with laughter as they get drenched by a giant water bucket at the pool.

Plunge down Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea. Take in a family movie under the stars. Hang 10 on the FlowRider wave machine.

Or simply gaze at the ocean with a glass of bubbly in your hand when your kids are off enjoying themselves somewhere else. That’s fun for everyone, family style.

Royal Caribbean’s blockbuster 2022–23 season features 66 cruises in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific that range from two-night sampler cruises to 19-night itineraries. Quantum of the Seas sails from Brisbane, Ovation of the Seas and Radiance of the Seas from Sydney. For more information, visit www.royalcaribbean.com.aus or call 1800 754 500.

How to persuade your parents to book a cruise