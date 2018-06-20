It’s true that there’s nowhere else like the NT.

It’s a vast land of contrasting landscapes: wide, red and barren; lush, leafy and green; ancient, rocky and imposing. Throw in a host of eclectic towns, a cosmopolitan city, sacred lands, and unique characters, and you have an extraordinary melting pot of culture and traditions. So it’s no wonder that when it comes to celebrations, the NT’s calendar of events is far from ordinary. Here, we’ve picked a handful of events that you’re unlikely to experience anywhere else.

Apex Camel Cup (Alice Springs, 14 July 2018)

Forget Flemington. Alice Springs’ Camel Cup is the race that stops the Top End. First held in 1970 on the Todd River bed, the Camel Cup has grown from a bet between two mates to Alice’s most iconic event. Held in a purpose-built camel-racing arena, the Camel Cup is an eccentric occasion in which around 20 camels and their jockeys travel from around the region to race in eight heats. But unlike Melbourne’s famous race, this is no elegant affair: camels are unpredictable and unruly; you’re more likely to see an Akubra than a fascinator; food stalls tout spuds and hotdogs; while wagon runs, jumping castles and belly dancing entertain between races.

Beer Can Regatta (Darwin, 22 July 2018)

Building tinnies out of tinnies: how Aussie is that? Originally an attempt to clean up the rubbish around Darwin, the annual Beer Can Regatta is now a hugely popular event where contestants build boats out of beer cans, plastic bottles and milk cartons to race (or simply try to stay afloat) at Mindil Beach. With 10 ‘Can-mandments’ including ‘thou shalt float by cans alone’ and ‘thou shalt not drown’, it’s a comical spectacle of weird and wonderful boats battling the elements. The event also includes sandcastle competitions, kayaking races, thong-throwing comps, tug-o-war and other family-friendly entertainment.

Darwin Festival (Darwin, 9–26 August 2018)

Born out of the destruction and devastation of Cyclone Tracy in 1974, the original purpose of the Darwin Festival was to celebrate the revival and resilience of the tropical city. The festival now focuses on community arts and culture, celebrating music, theatre, visual art, dance, cabaret and food. Held over 18 days in August, this year’s key event includes performances by comedians Ross Noble and Urzila Carlson; Limbo, a fusion of cabaret, circus and acrobatics; and Buried Country, a showcase of moving Indigenous music.

Parrtjima – A Festival in Light (Alice Springs, 28 September – 7 October 2018)

Just when you thought the MacDonnell Ranges couldn’t get any more breathtaking, in comes Parrtjima. The purpose of this dazzling festival is to encourage all to gain a deeper respect for Arrernte country through Indigenous art and culture (the festival’s name means to shine light on and to understand a subject in the Arrernte group of languages). The large-scale outdoor light exhibition is a fusion of ancient art traditions and modern technology. With the illumination of the MacDonnell Ranges as a backdrop, Alice Springs Desert Park becomes an outdoor gallery whereby artists across the central desert region can showcase works of all mediums through light installations. There is also a busy programme of music, workshops and storytelling throughout the festival.

Desert Festival (Alice Springs, 23 August – 20 September 2018)

Celebrating the very essence of the Red Centre – its rich, arid landscape – Alice Spring’s Desert Festival is an initiative of Red Hot Arts Central Australia. The festival is all about celebrating local artists from the NT in visual arts, music, film and more. There will be live art, workshops and performances Alice-wide.

Desert Song Festival (Alice Springs, 7–16 September 2018)

Over 10 melodious days, the Desert Song Festival brings together the musical traditions of India, Africa, the Americas and Central Australia and showcases the cultural diversity of Central Australia, its land and people. With the majestic landscape of Alice Springs as a stage, performances are held at unique venues including Ormiston Gorge, Honeymoon Gap, and Stuart Town Gaol.

Desert Dreaming Yoga Retreat (Dates TBA for 2019)

A spiritual awakening at the country’s spiritual heart, the Desert Dreaming Yoga Retreat is an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime event that encourages a connection with nature through yoga, music, dance and meditation. Held at Ayers Rock Resort and in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, the retreat includes activities to quieten the mind and open the heart, such as yoga and spiritual awareness classes at Uluru and Kata Tjuta, a dot-painting workshop, and a pampering session at Red Ochre Spa. Nutritious meals and contemporary bush tucker are also included, as well as a unique dining experience under desert stars.

Taste of Kakadu (Kakadu & surrounds, 10-19 May 2019)

Timeless traditions and modern practices collide at this truly special foodie festival dedicated to Indigenous cooking with bush foods. Set in the ultimate ‘pantry’ of World Heritage-listed Kakadu National Park – a stunning landscape abundant with native ingredients, such as the Kakadu Plum, barramundi and bush berries – the 10-day Taste of Kakadu festival is a veritable feast of activities. The schedule includes pop-up dining experiences, foraging walks with traditional owners, cooking masterclasses, traditional ground oven feasts, and more.

