InterContinental Hayman Island Resort's new Beachfront Pavilions

InterContinental Hayman Island Resort will unveil its new adults-only Beachfront Pavilions in September, offering a private, tranquil and luxurious option right on the beach.

Imagine waking up on Hayman Island in The Whitsundays, sweeping back the curtains and looking straight over the blinding white sand and aquamarine waters of the Coral Sea. Step out onto the balcony of your standalone pavilion to have a cup of coffee or tea and take in the view, or stroll over the sand for a wake-up swim. This is what your days can look like at the new Beachfront Pavilions, the latest addition to the already impressive luxury offerings at InterContinental Hayman Island Resort.

Ah, the serenity

The 12 beautifully designed and curated Beachfront Pavilions are in a secluded adults-only enclave that allows guests to be immersed in the perfect blend of nature and luxury. The perfect choice for couples who want an intimate, private space away from the busier areas of the resort, or for A-list celebrities who want to be away from prying eyes, the pavilions offer the best of both worlds: you’re far enough away to feel like you’re not on a resort island, yet close enough to access the dining options and activities Hayman Island is famous for.

The Beachfront Pavilions are impeccably designed and styled with crisp blues, beige and white palettes giving a fresh, modern feel. It’s all about the flow, with each pavilion featuring a lounge area that opens to a covered timber deck and a private outdoor plunge pool. The bedroom also opens onto the deck, and the bathroom features twin vanities, a stunning island bath and a separate shower.

Like other InterContinental Hayman Island Resort luxury accommodation options, the Pavilions utilise state-of-the-art in-room technology that not only controls the lights, air conditioning and window coverings but also helps conserve and maximise energy. For instance, when guests leave for a day tour, the room will be kept cool with window coverings closed and lights turned off.

Ah, the services

Guests will find it hard to leave the idyllic Beachfront Pavilions, with plenty of choices to be made on how best to enjoy this luxurious space. You can soak in your private plunge pool, read on your covered deck, or laze on the deckchairs out the front by the beach. For a little more action, go for a beach stroll or frolic in the azure blue water of the Coral Sea out the front.

Hayman Island has an abundance of things to do away from this serene haven you’ll call home. Hike around to Blue Pearl Bay and go snorkelling, go on a nature walk to spot some of the rock wallabies and other wildlife, try standup paddleboarding or kayaking off Hayman Beach, or experience some of the rejuvenating treatments in the Hayman Spa.

Off the island, you can arrange sunset drinks on Langford Island, snorkelling and diving tours, visits to Whitehaven Beach, deep sea fishing and private yacht charters.

It’s easy to organise any of the above – as well as restaurant bookings – using the advanced 24-hour digital concierge system.

There are plenty of food and beverage options on InterContinental Hayman Island Resort, too. Pavilion guests can enjoy breakfast and dinner in their private abode, or take a stroll down to the resort area to Pacific Restaurant, Amici, or the infinity poolside-Bam Bam. For more casual fare, especially at lunchtime, visit Aqua by the spectacular Hayman Pool (the largest pool in Australia). With its private poolside cabanas and cafe seating, it’s a great spot for lunch or cocktails.

For something more private to add to the romance, book a special dining experience. Try the Under the Stars experience to dine in a beachside cabana by the Hayman Pool, the Pacific Beach Dinner on the sands of Hayman Bay, or opt for a gourmet picnic lunch in a spectacular location, such as Blue Pearl Bay, Langford Island or Hook Island.

Beachfront Pool Villa or Beachfront Pavilion: which suits you better?

While the new Beachfront Pavilions are the latest luxury offering at InterContinental Hayman Island Resort, discerning travellers may also enjoy the Beachfront Pool Villas. These eight villas are larger in size and located closer to the main part of the resort, but are not standalone; while they’re not as private or secluded as the Pavilions, they offer other benefits.

If a romantic, private sojourn in a secluded, adults-only area away from the resort sounds appealing, choose the newly built, high-end, Beachfront Pavilions. These standalone beauties are a wonderful addition to the luxury accommodation collection at InterContinental Hayman Island Resort. Stay by your private plunge pool, swim in the sea, recline in your deck chair or soak in your island tub. Or do all the above, on repeat. And Hayman’s multitude of attractions is but a short walk away.

To learn more about this tropical haven and book your own Beachfront Pavilion, visit InterContinental Hayman Island Resort’s website.