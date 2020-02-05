Discover the breathtaking beauty of the Whitsundays, iconic private island experiences and sacred moments of connection with family and friends at the new InterContinental Hayman Island Resort.

InterContinental Hayman Island Resort welcomed a new era in luxury after launching on 1 July 2019. Heli-tours over Heart Reef, basking in infinity pools, snorkelling alongside green turtles, indulging in culinary artistry and soulful spa treatments are just the beginning at this idyllic, luxury island resort in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef.

See the icons

Nestled at the northernmost point of Australia’s Whitsunday archipelago on a two-kilometre crescent-shaped stretch of stunning white-sand beach, InterContinental Hayman Island Resort places you moments away from Langford Island, Bali Hai, Blue Pearl Bay and Hook Island, and gives you direct access to the reef’s icons thanks to exclusive partnerships with Ocean Dynamics and Helireef. Spend the day diving or snorkelling the Great Barrier Reef, or take a signature day tour to Whitehaven Beach where you can leave footprints on some of the world’s whitest sand.

The Ocean Dynamics suite of signature experiences includes Sea Scooter underwater tours, guided jet-ski adventures, a range of diving experiences, glass-bottom boat cruises around Hayman Island’s bays and more. A collection of luxury vessels are also available for sunset sails, island escapades and private charters. Alternatively, explore the Whitsunday Islands by air on a private helicopter tour with Helireef.

Redefining luxury

Envisioned by DBI Designs, DAARC and KY Design, the resort seamlessly blends sophisticated ocean-facing accommodation with lush garden sanctuaries, spectacular pools, panoramic seascapes and tropical gardens. Three distinct wings of guest rooms, suites and villas hug the island coastline, allowing guests to choose their own experience: the Lagoon wing offers garden vistas and lily-padded inlets; the Pool wing overlooks the iconic Hayman Pool with swim-out access available; and the Beach wing is home to eight exclusive beachfront villas and retreats, and the resort’s premium Three Bedroom Hayman Beach House.

Each of the 168 rooms are a perfect balance of intuitive design – including state-of-the-art energy-conserving suite control – and impeccable taste and furnishings. The premium suite collection is accented by the new Three Bedroom Hayman Beach House and two Hayman Residences designed by multi-award-winning architect Kerry Hill.

The Three Bedroom Hayman Beach House boasts modern design-led interiors with open-living including a private dining and living room, outdoor alfresco entertaining areas and private pool access in each stunning bedroom. The double-storey Hayman Residences don’t disappoint, either. Perched on the island’s picturesque hilltop, they provide absolute privacy from the resort without sacrificing access to the resort’s facilities.

Action-packed island experiences

There’s plenty to keep you entertained in each wing, including two iconic swimming pools, Hayman Beach and the adults’-only Coconut Beach. Improve your serve on the court with a lesson courtesy of the resort’s pro tennis coach, or check out the state-of-the art gym facilities and classes, dedicated water activities centre, fishing vessels or golf simulator. For a little pampering, visit Hayman Hair Salon or indulge in a bespoke Sodashi treatment in one of 11 treatments rooms before sinking into the Spa Oasis’s plunge pool and sauna.

Little ones can discover an island paradise of their own in the world-class InterContinental Planet Trekkers Kids Club. The Club’s daily program of activities is designed to connect little InterContinental travellers (between the ages of four and 12) to the beauty of the Whitsundays and their island location – think seashell painting, sandcastle-making and water bucket relays. On-island babysitting services are also available for parents indulging in a private dining experience, spa treatment or island escapade.

Distinct dining with a local flavour

You’ll find an eclectic mix of gastronomic experiences and local flavours on the island, including the resort’s signature restaurant and bar Pacific, as well as poolside bar Aqua, Amici Trattoria, Bam Bam and Grove Boutique & Cafe. The latter is Hayman’s all-new daytime eatery and mecca of luxury retail brands, souvenirs and holiday essentials that would be right at home in the Hamptons. Guests can enjoy a buffet breakfast with a view at Pacific’s ocean-facing dining room or indulge in its premium seafood buffet on Tuesday and Friday nights as the sun sets. Amici Trattoria is the island’s modern Italian option.

The resort also offers a collection of private dining experiences, inviting guests to dine under the stars at Hayman Beach and Coconut Beach, in private cabanas or beachside hideaways on the island, or at nearby islands with a gourmet picnic in tow.

A commitment to sustainability

Safeguarding and protecting the island and its neighbouring reef ecosystems was an important part in the island’s refurbishment. From supplying guests with environmentally-friendly, reef-safe We Are Feel Good Inc. products, to offering complimentary, reusable water bottles to be refilled at filtered water stations around the resort, to a ban on single-use plastics, this commitment to the environment has evolved to become part of the guest experience. The resort has also invested in equipment that recycles glass bottles for use in the garden and committed to reducing paper waste with the introduction of in-room iPads in lieu of printed compendiums.

Discover the visceral beauty of InterContinental Hayman Island Resort and leave feeling transformed. For more information about the resort and to book, please contact our reservations team on +61 07 5501 9992 or Hayman.reservations@ihg.com. Alternatively, visit the website for more information.