Linger a little longer in Launceston to experience the country of the Tyerrernotepanner, the Panninher and the Leterremairrener people, who belong to the land where the three rivers meet.

Launceston is a vibrant second city that showcases the best of all four enchanting seasons, with a background rhythm of culture, and a renowned passion for outstanding food and some of Australia’s finest wines.

It’s also home to an array of accommodation options, varying to suit tastes, styles and budgets. Whether you want to spend the night in an old convent, sleep in a Silo or rest your head in Australia’s first (and only) social enterprise hotel, there is a bed in Launceston with your name on it.

Not only does Launceston’s newest boutique hotel provide all the flash creature comforts, it also has a positive impact on the outside world.

The 18-room Change Overnight officially opened in June 2019. It has served as the only social enterprise hotel in Australia ever since, and reportedly one of only two in the world.

Each night, Change supports one of eight local and international causes – six chosen by the team and two voted on by the public. They range from the Tasmanian Land Conservancy (which purchases and protects approximately 10 square metres of land in Tasmania) to The Freedom Centre, which supports one child through a short-term education program in India.

The space serves more like an AirBnb than a traditional hotel. There is self-check-in with state-of-the-art keyless access. Each ‘apartment’ is self-contained, decorated with OZ Design furniture and features a unique hand-painted mural. There is also a washing machine, well-equipped kitchen, speakers, free Wi-Fi, TV, air-conditioner and free undercover parking. All this within a stones throw from Launceston’s buzzing George Street precinct.

Address: 25 York St, Launceston

Hotel Grand Chancellor does a great job of combining a dash of the old with a touch of the new. From the outside, the heritage façade towers six stories over downtown Launceston. A tapestry of windows with red cloth awnings showcase the grand scale and elegance, all while staying true to the French-Provincial style.

Inside you’ll find the opulent aesthetic continues. A large foyer dazzles by way of large arched windows, marble pillars and a ceramic water feature. Rooms feature captivating views of the Launceston skyline and provide an array of modern travel luxuries. Decorated maroon carpets add a touch of luxe, as well as broadband internet access, generously stocked minibars, extra-large bed sizes and executive, superior and deluxe room size availabilities.

Another perk of Hotel Grand Chancellor is its proximity to all of Launceston’s star attractions. Just down the road is City Park – Launceston’s picturesque public gardens, the Tasmanian Design Centre, the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, Princess Theatre, Boag’s Brewery and Hawthorn Football Club home, UTAS Stadium. For AFL fans, this is the Holy Grail of locales.

Address: 29 Cameron St, Launceston

They may sometimes be relegated to the last resort of the accommodation world, but caravan parks have a lot going for them. Launceston’s Big4 is a relaxed, sociable experience set among heritage listed old oak trees with a great range of cabins and camping sites.

Indulge in various styles of well-appointed units, powered sites and modern facilities, with preferential access to the luxury of inner-city convenience. There’s high-speed internet, a brand new amenities block, children’s playground with a giant jumping pillow, barbeques and a camp kitchen.

Unlike camping – which is often about getting away from it all – staying at a holiday park puts you in the heart of the action. Meet other families with similar interests, and spend days on foot exploring Launceston city and surrounds.

Address: 86 Glen Dhu St, Launceston

In 2019, a collection of 1960s grain silos on the banks of Launceston’s Tamar River were reborn as Peppers Silo Hotel.

A site that once sat neglected for decades now sings by way of 108 guest rooms, including 52 built inside the original silos. Spend the night overlooking Cataract Gorge, North Esk or the Tamar River and soak up Launceston’s natural ambience throughout your stay.

The adjoining Grain of the Silos Cafe or Grain of the Silos Restaurant are perfect pit-stops for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Finish your night with a tipple at Woody’s Barrel Bar, located inside one of the repurposed frontages.

The hotel has also worked closely with Guide Dogs Tasmania to employ a Canine Ambassador, Archie. The black Lab lives at the hotel and helps concierge staff greet guests and deliver the morning newspapers.

Address: 89-91 Lindsay St, Invermay

Hatherley House is not your average country town lodging.

Since re-opening the mansion in 2012, local architects Jack and Rebecca Birrell have cultivated a fusion of art and design into a unique boutique accommodation. A private collection dons the walls, elevated by the Glover-esque Mountains and valleys that surround the property.

A tall box hedge and a black, wrought iron fence surround the perimeter, completely concealing the house from the road. Once inside, there are four room types to choose from, each differing in scale and aesthetic principles.

The Ballroom contains Italianate marble fireplaces, gilt mirrors, antique chairs, crimson accents and scarlet chandeliers. Alternatively, the Magnolia Garden Pavilion may be more to your taste. Inspired by Chinese Lanterns, the sleek black kitchens are only one-upped by luxe outdoor above-ground tubs.

If you still remained unconvinced as to the power of this property, perhaps a collection of musings in the guest book will change your mind?

Address: 43 High St, East Launceston

A true boutique hotel strives to be one of a kind. The Auldington nails this benchmark, setting the standard for accommodation that celebrates Launceston’s bygone era.

Initially opening as Presentation Sister’s Convent in 1899, the now-Auldington was been transformed into a luxurious, welcoming and peaceful 4.5 star hotel. A grand façade, high ceilings and historical features still reign supreme, which allows the bare bones to truly shine.

Make no mistake, The Auldington is not all period architecture and heritage design accents. Contemporary interior furnishings and modern local art brings this former convent into the 21st century. Rooms are furnished with plus queen beds, a writing desk, breakfast table, fully-stocked mini bar and LCD TV’s. Top this off with panoramic views of Launceston’s cityscape and you’ve got yourself a failsafe option for next time you’re in town.

Address: 110 Frederick St, Launceston

Snaking through 58 kilometres of luscious countryside, the Tamar Valley has long helped to cement Tasmania’s reputation as one of Australia’s greatest food and wine regions. If you’d like to sleep amongst it, Relbia Lodge puts you right in the heart.

You needn’t sacrifice location if you book a night here, as its located just 10 minutes from Launceston CBD and airport. The lodge fronts a stunning four bedroom, four bathroom house which can also be divided into self-contained apartments. A maximum of eight people are accommodated, with a multitude of configuration options depending on your party size.

The thoughtfully designed interiors boast clean and attentive finishes. Polished concrete floors reign throughout, with timber accents and sleek grey bathrooms. There are barbeques on site, as well as reclining baths, free Wi-Fi, air conditioning and heating.

Your only neighbour is the famed Josef Chromy vineyard, winery, cellar door and restaurant. Book an experience to taste the magic. Or better yet, seasonal hampers from their kitchen are available on request.

Address: 338 Relbia Rd, Relbia