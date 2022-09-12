Visit Tasmania’s oldest wine-growing area and discover why the region has made a name for itself as one of the world’s best cool-climate wine producers.

Located a stone’s throw from Launceston, The Tamar Valley is a wine lover’s paradise. The region is steeped in abundance, blessed with astounding natural beauty and fertile soils that yield some of the world’s finest cool-climate wines.

The majestic Kanamaluka (The Indigenous name for the Tamar River) runs through the heart of the valley, with more than thirty picturesque vineyards nestled on either side. Here, we’ve recapped the best wineries in the Tamar Valley, as well as a few tips for dining, touring and getting around.

Top Tamar Valley wineries

Take an excursion to some of the Tamar Valley’s best wineries to soak up the stunning scenery, sip on something delicious and discover why the region’s wines are world-renowned.

Marion’s Vineyard

Go for: The great variety of hard-to-find Tasmanian reds including Syrah, Tempranillo and Cabernet.

You’ll find Marion’s Vineyard midway up the Tamar Valley, surrounded by the luscious backdrop of a redwood forest. Red wine aficionados can enjoy the region’s famous pinot noir, as well as other red varieties uniquely made the Tassie way.

Marion’s Vineyard is one of the few Tamar Valley wineries to attempt traditionally warm-climate wines such as tempranillo, making for an eclectic range of offerings that will pique the interest of connoisseurs.

The Taverna Delicatessen at the cellar door offers customisable platters to pair, giving visitors the perfect excuse to stay for a picnic while admiring the wonderful view over the water.

Josef Chromy Wines

Go for: Exquisite wine, great dining and a beautiful atmosphere a stone’s throw from Launceston.

You hardly have to leave Launceston to feel an entire world away. Just outside of the city, you can find yourself blanketed by the blissful surroundings of Josef Chromy vineyards, making this a particularly good choice if you’re short on time.

A visit to one of Launceston’s wineries is a perfect way to unwind, but Josef Chromy takes relaxation one step further with yoga lessons among the vines. Stretch out in serenity before heading to the cellar door where you can swap your yoga flow for flowing wine.

If you’d prefer to simply enjoy a tasting, you can visit the cellar door (located in a romantic 1880s homestead!) every day until 4 pm. Bookings are recommended.

Swinging Gate Vineyard

Go for: Rustic vibes, family-owned friendliness, and a great selection of wines.

If you stop by Swinging Gate’s cellar door, you’ll likely be greeted by Nellie, the vineyard dog. Family is at the heart of this winery, situated on a verdant plot of land on the west side of the Tamar River.

Swinging Gate makes the most of Tasmanian produce with minimal-intervention vine techniques and wholesome house-made apple cider. The cellar door is open for all-day tastings, where you can sample some of Swinging Gate’s imaginative and expertly crafted wines while admiring the gorgeous landscape.

If you’d like to add an extra dash of decadence to your visit, there’s a day spa onsite that overlooks the vineyard. Here, your spa therapist will pamper you with hand-made products made with Australian botanicals for a truly blissful experience.

Jansz Vineyards

Go for: A visit to the specialists in all things sparkling.

If you’re looking for a Tamar Valley winery that specialises in sparkling, then head to Jansz Vineyards, where you can swap your wine glass for a champagne flute. Tucked away in the northeastern corner of the Tamar Valley, Jansz specialises in creating elegant and aromatic sparkling wines inspired by Tasmania’s pristine wilderness.

At the cellar door, you can sample various sparkling varieties and indulge in beautifully arranged platters of local produce. Jansz has truly put the Apple Isle on the map as one of the world’s best sparkling regions— head down to the cellar door to find out why!

Moores Hill Estate

Go for: An eco-tourism experience with premium quality wines.

Western Tamar Valley Winery Moores Hill is a 100% off-grid boutique vineyard that harnesses solar power to create an elegant range of cool-climate wines. The wines at Moore’s Hill are every bit as exquisite as they are eco-friendly, with varieties such as riesling, chardonnay, pinot noir and cabernet merlot.

Located on one of the coolest sites in the Tamar Valley, the slow-ripening grapes translate into fragrant, intensely flavoured wines. You can opt to pair your tasting with a share plate— seafood, cheeses or meats— and graze away as you look over the rolling hills and distant mountains.

Iron Pot Bay Vineyard

Go for: A wonderful array of cool-climate white wine, including dessert wine.

The Iron Pot Bay Cellar Door is a charming Tamar Valley winery located in a picturesque historic cottage surrounded by vineyards and lofty acorn trees. White wine appreciators will enjoy a visit here— the main variety is chardonnay, but the vineyard also produces semillon, sauvignon blanc, pinot gris, gewürztraminer, pinot meunier and dessert wine. Add a sumptuous local cheese platter to complete your tasting experience and sit outside in the sunshine to enjoy.

Holm Oak Vineyards

Go for: cosy vibes, friendly service, and adorable vineyard pigs.

Holm Oak resides at the far end of the Tamar Valley wine trail and offers a range of award-winning wines for tasting at their cellar door. Holm Oak specialises in pinot noir and chardonnay but also has a great range that includes hard-to-find Tasmanian Arneis and cabernet franc.

There are lavish cheese plates to enjoy as you sit and sip in the sun among the vines. After you’ve filled up on wine and snacks, visit Holm Oak’s resident pigs and feed them a few apples!

The Ridge North Lilydale

Go for: Truly magnificent views and the ultimate small-vineyard experience.

This Tamar Valley winery is a little further afield, but definitely worth the visit. Tucked away at the foothills of Mount Arthur, The Ridge North Lilydale’s motto is “we turn mountain air into wine”.

You can sample their wines at the cellar door or opt to take a guided walk & tasting tour. Sip on sparkling, pinot noir, chardonnay and more while you walk among the vines in view of the majestic Mount Arthur. On a clear day, you’ll also catch glimpses into the Cradle Mountain range and Bass Straight. A visit to the Ridge perfectly combines the best of Tasmania— exquisite natural beauty and wonderful wine.

Loira Vines

Go for: Classic cool climate wines, plus some unique and fragrant varieties.

Loira Vines is one of the only wineries in the Tamar Valley that produces the aromatic fragola and red frontignac varieties. There’s also house-made pink lady cider if you’re craving something sweet and refreshing.

To top it off, Loira offers colourful lunch platters that are almost as picturesque as the view. Take a stroll after a tipple, and if you’re in luck, you might spot the resident platypus that lives in the vineyard’s pond.

Cabbage Tree Hill Wines

Go for: Exquisite small-batch wines located on a historic property.

Cabbage Tree Hill Wines specialises in cool climate pinot gris, rose, chardonnay, pinot noir and cab sav. Enjoy a tipple while you watch an adorable flock of babydoll sheep frolic beneath the vines!

For the ultimate treat, pair your tasting with a mouth-watering platter of local cheeses and chocolates. Cabbage Tree is one of the few Tamar Valley wineries where you can enjoy live music. Head over on a Sunday and chill out with a glass of wine on the deck while local musicians bring the vibes.

Tamar Ridge Cellar Door

Go for: The unique and impressive range of pinot noir.

The expert winemakers at Tamar Ridge are passionate about all things pinot noir. The brand applies its philosophy of ’50% art, 50% science’ to its craft to create an imaginative range of Pinot and other cool climate wines that are studded with domestic and international awards. Head down to the cellar door to discover some of Tamar Ridge’s signature wines and find your perfect drop.

If you’re after a Tamar Valley Winery where you can kick back and enjoy some vineyard dining, friends of the vineyards Hubert & Dan take care of lunch each weekend, serving up a delicious menu that pairs perfectly with Pinot.

Dining experiences

Tamar Valley’s premium wines go hand in hand with great dining experiences. And thanks to outstanding local produce and a bustling farmer’s market scene, the food in the region is truly outstanding. If you’re after a meal to complete the perfect pairing, a few of Tamar Valley’s wineries have restaurant offerings that are sure to serve up a match made in heaven. Here are a few of our favourites.

Tamar Ridge + Hubert & Dan

As mentioned, you’ll find Hubert & Dan serving up lunch on weekends at Tamar Ridge. ‘Seafood Saturdays’ are dedicated to a delectable seafood menu, featuring oysters served with raspberry mignonette, as well as sesame kingfish sashimi and more.

Hubert & Dan also run dinners every second Thursday at the winery, with an optional two- or three-course menu that changes every week, to reflect seasonal and local produce availability.

Josef Chromy Wines

This Tamar Valley winery has a reputation for great food. Josef Chromy’s restaurant is headed by Nick Raitt, formally a personal chef to the Royals of Oman (so you know you’ll be eating food that’s fit for a king!).

In Nick’s food philosophy, it’s important to know the origin and source of every ingredient on the menu. This means you’ll be guaranteed the highest quality local produce, tied together with exquisite culinary craftsmanship to pair perfectly with cool-climate wines.

The restaurant is open seven days for lunch, with the option of two or three courses. Make a booking in advance to make sure you don’t miss out!

Velo Wines + Timbre Kitchen

This Launceston winery and kitchen are located just 15 minutes from the city. Timbre Kitchen is every bit as warm as the name suggests, with a magnificent view overlooking the vineyard and a motley of different timber textures furnishing the room.

Fresh, seasonal ingredients are central to a menu that offers up hearty dishes with a fine-dining twist. Wholesome, unpretentious and with food that you can’t fault, Timbre Kitchen is a beloved spot for wining and dining in the west Tamar Valley.

To top it all off, you’ll have a great selection of classic French varietal wines courtesy of Velo Wines.

Top Tamar Valley wine tours

If you don’t have access to transport, or simply feel that you could benefit from a designated driver– opt for a Tamar valley wine tour. Kick back as your guide takes you to a range of Tamar Valley wineries, sharing stories and imparting fascinating local knowledge and history as you pass through the picturesque scenery of Tamar Valley. There are plenty of options for full-day and half-day tours, so you can book something that suits your schedule. Below are a few suggestions based on our favourite Tamar Valley wine tours.

Tamar Valley Food and Wine Boutique Tours

Tamar Valley Food and Wine Boutique Tours offers the option of private tours. Just let them know your tastes and preferences, and they can craft a bespoke itinerary of tastings guaranteed to tantalise your tastebuds.

Alternatively, take their group trip to Tamar Valley’s small boutique wineries, and meet the winemakers behind what you’ll be sipping on. To top it all off, the tour includes a lunch break featuring a sumptuous spread of Tassie produce that’s bound to seal the deal on an unforgettable day out.

Pipers Traditional Trio Wine tour

Pipers Traditional Trio Wine tour is a great option if you appreciate off-the-beaten-path experiences. This tour will take you to the lesser-explored Eastern side of the valley to visit three family-run wine farms at Pipers Brook. Let your guide use their local ties to connect you with the winemakers, who will give you a personal insight into life on a family-run vineyard.

Unique Charter’s Vineyard Trifecta

If you’re looking for something extra special, take to the skies with Unique Charter’s Vineyard Trifecta where you’ll travel between vineyards in utmost style.

Sip the day away at three different Tamar Valley wineries of your choosing and experience a breathtaking birds-eye view of the scenery as you transit between each.

If you’re not sure which wineries to choose, just ask for recommendations. With beautiful scenery, premium wine, and stylish transport, this is certainly a wine tour you won’t forget!

Tamar Valley accommodation

Launceston is a hub for great accommodation, unique hotels and charming Airbnb stays. But if you want to immerse yourself in winery life at Tamar Valley (we don’t blame you), why not opt for accommodation among the vines? With a mix of rustic charm, modern luxury, and great wine to boot – a stay in the Tamar Valley wine region is sure to leave you feeling refreshed. We’ve rounded up a few of our favourite accommodation options below.

Domescapes at Swinging Gate Vineyard

Experience glamping at its very finest with a stay in one of Domescape’s bespoke domes situated on the edge of Swinging Gate Vineyard. Here, you can enjoy a private and immersive experience in nature in the comfort of modern luxury.

There’s a (coverable) sky window – perfect for stargazing or simply admiring the beauty of your surroundings. Curl up with one of Swinging Gate’s premium wines as you witness the majesty of the night sky and wake up to breathtaking scenery illuminated by the morning sun. All domes are ensuite, and stylishly appointed with the help of local designers.

For something extra special, head to the on-site day spa if you’d like to unwind among the vines. You can also opt for the Amarone or Sauvignon Domes if you’d like to have access to a private outdoor bathtub. A soak in an outdoor tub with a glass of wine in hand? Say yes!

The Trig

Tucked in the foothills of Mt Arthur, the Trig is a fantastic place to base yourself on the eastern side of the Tamar Valley. The Trig has two self-contained studio offerings: Trig Studio and The Container. Both studios are converted shipping containers, renovated to a luxurious standard, and appointed with elegant Tasmanian-designed furniture.

Quirky, chic and cosy, The Trig highlights the very best of Tasmanian creativity. The studios provide guests with plenty of things to do: art supplies, a record player and records, a guitar and other percussion instruments. Dabble in some wholesome activities or simply be still and enjoy the peaceful view from your window.

Both properties contain an outdoor bathtub and complimentary Aesop toiletries to help you unwind. You’ll be close to plenty of Tamar Valley’s great wineries – the nearest is The Ridge North Lilydale, located just 12 minutes away.

Beauty Point Cottages

Beauty Point Cottages are just as picturesque as they sound. With gorgeous views across the Tamar River, this classic B&B accommodation is perfect if you’re seeking a serene self-contained stay.

The highlight of the property is the enchanting garden, framed by colourful flowers and trees draped with cherry blossoms. This is the perfect spot to relax with a bottle of wine that you’ve acquired from one of the nearby wineries. The cottages are quaint, comfortable, and well-appointed, showcasing countryside living at its very cosiest.

How to get to Tamar Valley

The easiest way to get to Tamar Valley is to start from Launceston. Using Launceston as a hub, you’ll be within a 15-50 minute drive of any Tamar Valley winery that you want to visit. If you don’t have access to a car, you can book with a tour company that will take care of transport for you – we’ve made a few suggestions above.

There is a public bus service into the Tamar Valley, although keep in mind that the services are infrequent and don’t stop directly in front of the wineries. If you’d prefer to create your own itinerary, then it’s best to opt for a private tour.