There’s much to peruse, graze on and discover at Launceston’s iconic markets.

Launceston’s markets bring together the best aspects of Tasmania and the local region. Located in an idyllic landscape at the foot of the Tamar River, Launceston combines rural countryside charm with modern city flair. The result? A bustling market scene that offers up exquisite local produce, transformed into delightful dishes by local creatives. Although the markets are well-known foodie hot spots, they’re not just limited to produce. Lovers of arts and crafts, books, and vintage wares will all have lots to peruse. Here, we’ve rounded up a guide to the best markets in Launceston.

Evandale Market

Evandale Markets offer an authentic country-market experience a stone’s throw from Launceston. Located in the quaint town of Evandale, you’ll find a wholesome motley of stalls congregating in Falls Park every Sunday. Peruse market stalls bursting with local produce, rifle through bric-a-brac and secondhand books and discover delightful local arts & crafts. Grab a bite to eat from one of the food trucks or fuel up with a coffee while you soak up the charming ambience. Although it’s a small excursion out of Launceston, Evandale itself is dotted with heritage buildings, and well worth a wander after the market packs up for the day.

When: Every Sunday

Hours: 8:00am until 1:30pm

Address: Falls Park, on Logan Road

Harvest Market

A trip to this iconic Launceston market should be on your hit list of things to do in Launceston. Each Saturday, the heart of Launceston is transformed by market stalls brimming with colourful fruits, vegetables and local wares. The Harvest Market is a community farmer’s market that connects Launceston to the abundance of the surrounding regions. Food is a focal point of the city— and it’s the local produce that plays a large role in Launceston’s acclaimed cafe and restaurant scene. Grab brekky or bunch at one of the food trucks, wander through the photogenic stalls and have a chinwag with some of the friendly farmers. Bringing the community together over top-notch food, Harvest Market is a truly treasured feature of Launceston.

When: Every Saturday

Hours: 8.30am-12.30pm

Address: 71 Cimitiere St, Launceston.

Launceston Night Market

Launceston Night Markets have got you sorted for Friday night dinner. You’ll be spoilt for choice with an array of colourful stalls featuring flavours from all around the globe. You can find Spanish paella, Lebanese falafels and Afghani Bolani— just to name a few. Over at the Night Market bar, there’s plenty of delicious wine from the local vineyards, as well as Tassie-made cider, beer and gin. Enjoy a tipple after you’ve had your fill of food, and vibe out to a live music session by a local band. There’s plenty of entertainment for kids too— regular performances include balloon animals, belly dancers and fairy tales.

When: Fridays, May till October

Hours: 4 pm to 10 pm

Address: Civic Square, Launceston

World Street Eats Launceston

World Street Eats is a mini festival that celebrates food from around the world each month. Wander into this beloved Launceston market and grab a bite for Sunday breakfast or brunch. You’ll have plenty to choose from. There are American-Mexican fusion tacos at The Wooden Ladle and perfect pork dumplings at the Asian fusion stall Small Grain. If you have a sweet tooth, you’ll find Big Bite Dutch Treats serving up Sroopwafel (a Dutch syrup waffle) and Little Devil Donuts set to deliver a sugar rush with American-style doughnuts and home-made dipping sauces. There are many more stalls as well as entertainers and live music— head down and discover your perfect bite!

When: Every 2nd Sunday of the month, September to April.

Hours: 11 am to 3 pm

Address: Civic Square