All the best things happening in your state this November

Mary-Cate Long

There’s no shortage of things to do in Australia. If anyone knows that, it’s us…

However with such a breadth of things going on around the country, it can sometimes get a little overwhelming to separate the champs from the chumps. You’re busy people, we get it.

To help you out, we have collated a guide of the best-goings-on for the month of November, helping you plan your calendar accordingly. Thank us later.

NEW SOUTH WALES

SOUTHEAST | ABORIGINAL ARTS MARKET AT CARRIAGEWORKS

SYDNEY

NOVEMBER 9-10

Australia’s largest multi arts centre pays homage to Southeastern Australia’s artistic roots with this diverse collection of Indigenous art and craft.

Visit the railyard-turned-curated-market to browse over 60 artists’ work in a range of mediums, from ceramics and jewellery to photography and textiles. On Saturday, you’ll be treated to a live musical performance composed by Solid Ground artist in residence Marcus Corowa.

ACRE IN THE SPRING

CAMPERDOWN, SYDNEY

The beloved farm-to-table restaurant, Acre, shed its winter Italian persona and donned the charm of a warm country-house retreat for the spring and summer.

Acre pairs the warming Sydney weather with seasonal summer foods, hanging bouquets of yellow flowers and tasty events. Test your culinary prowess by entering a homemade confection in the Country Cake-Baking Competition on Nov. 17 or enjoy a decadent evening of dairy on Nov. 15’s Cheese and Souffle Evening. Get all the details about Acre’s November events here.

FESTIVAL OF SNAGS

MUDGEE

NOVEMBER 30

We’ve all been to that function with way too many blokes in attendance, but have you ever been to an actual sausage fest??

Now’s your chance thanks to Wotif’s nationwide Festival of Wot competition to help an Australian town throw their own festival. Regional food and wine destination, Mudgee, campaigned hard and won the spot with their Festival of Snags idea.

A day at this free, sizzling event will include ample supplies of sausages from Australia’s Meatpacking District, a Game of Snags arena with snag-themed games, live music and a firework display to end the evening.

Serve up on all of the details here.

VICTORIA

GLAMPING AMONGST THE VINES

BELLARINE

NOVEMBER 2019- MAY 2020

Glamping: it’s like camping except with less dirt and more wine. You can get out of the city and into nature without leaving luxury behind with Terindah Estate winery’s glamping experience.

Fifteen bell platformed tents overlook Port Phillip Bay with access to a private beach and picnic spots. Two triple tents are now available this year, making a weekend girls’ trip basically obligatory.

Glampers can put these views and aforesaid picnic spots to good use with a myriad of local food options designed to complement the estate-made wine (think daily picnic hampers and French breakfast baskets).

Book and check all the details here.

EAST MALVERN FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL

MALVERN

NOVEMBER 17

This year’s fourth annual East Malvern Food and Wine Festival will feature libations from 17 Victorian wineries and a wide range of regional food. There’s something for everyone whether it be authentic paella, hand-made pasta or local cheese.

Leave the event with both a full belly and supplemented wine expertise by attending one of the five Wine Selectors masterclasses taking place throughout the day.

You can attend the event for free and enjoy the live music programmed by the local House of Voice, but we suggest checking out the wine tasting glasses and ticket packages available starting at $20.

TOKYO TINA VEGAN FEED ME MENU

WINDSOR

Vegans can now get a taste of Tokyo Tina’s popular Feed Me banquet-style degustation menu. The Japanese eatery’s vegan newcomer is a decadent five-course affair, beginning with the likes of spiced edamame, moving to dishes of BBQ eggplant and miso ramen, and closing with scoops of vegan ice cream. All for $48 a head.

QUEENSLAND

SOULSCAPE RETREAT WITH ELYSIAN

WHITSUNDAYS

NOVEMBER 18-23

As the holiday craze begins, take some time to get your zen back with this secluded wellness retreat on the coast of the Great Barrier Reef’s Coral Sea.

The five-night package includes daily yoga, all meals (plant-based and nutritional, of course), kombucha fermentation workshops, spa sessions, crystal bowl therapy and pretty much anything else you may need to reach nirvana.

The beach front wellness retreat sits on the southern point of Long Island in Paradise Bay, providing easy access to kayak, snorkel or paddle board in the Coral Sea. Book a villa or see more details here.

ROSÉ REVOLUTION

BRISBANE

NOVEMBER 16

The only thing better than drinking rosé surrounded by copious pink decor is drinking rosé surrounded by copious pink decor for charity.

So gather your girl gang, because Brisbane’s fifth annual rosé festival will kick off at the Old Museum in support of the Hunger Project. General admission tickets are $45 and comprise of a complimentary glass of AIX rosé, canapes and access to a bar full of more (you guessed it) rosé for purchase. VIP tix are already sold out.

YONDER FESTIVAL

BRISBANE

NOVEMBER 28-30

Yonder promises to be an ethereal, immersive weekend of arts and music. A ticket to the festival includes a camping pass. Note the extra cost if you plan on bringing a vehicle.

The work of more than 70 curated creators will dazzle attendees over a broad range of mediums, from performance to music to visual arts. Additionally, Yonder will host several classic festival workshops, such as flower crown making and harmonizing yoga.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

BRUCE MONROE TROPICAL LIGHT

DARWIN

NOVEMBER 1, 2019- APRIL 30, 2020

Internationally-renowned artist Bruce Monroe’s sculpture lights up Darwin’s CBD, in every sense of the word.

The Tropical Light series consists of eight illuminated pieces along a 2.5 trail throughout the city and waterfront. This is Munroe’s first city-wide installation and it’s free, so there’s no reason not to take a stroll around 7 pm (when the statues light up) and check out it out.

HOTTEST 7’S IN THE WORLD

DARWIN

NOVEMBER 16-17

The Hottest 7’s of the World, AKA the Top End’s renowned rugby sevens competition, is back this November.

High-profile rugby teams from Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Fiji and beyond will convene to battle it out for a total of $86,000 in prize money across all categories. Senior men, senior women, U18 boys and U18 girls comprise the four divisions of competition.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

STEVE MARTIN & MARTIN SHORT

ADELAIDE

NOVEMBER 11

Big news: now is Australia’s first chance to laugh the night away at Steve Martin and Martin Short’s comedy tour, “Now You See Me, Soon You Won’t.”

These two iconic comics will perform their critically acclaimed show at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre, where tickets start at $60. So hit pause on watching Father of the Bride (again) and see these two legends let the jokes and joyous self-deprecations fly in real time.

ADELAIDE FEAST FESTIVAL

ADELAIDE

NOVEMBER 9-24

Feast Festival celebrates Pride and Diversity in South Australia for the 22nd year in a row since its founding festival in 1997.

Feast is a rainbow-tinted series of events and entertainment founded to create an inclusive platform for the LGBTIQ community to express themselves. The festival kicks off on Saturday with an Opening Night Party and is followed by two weeks of music, cabaret, drag and speakers. See the full program and buy tickets here.

FOOD TRUCK CARNIVALE

SEAFORD

NOVEMBER 8-10

Grab your picnic blankets and fold out chairs and head to this good, old-fashioned food truck carnival. Perfect for a weekend of pretending it’s a simpler time.

Twenty plus food trucks and plenty of carnival rides will be on site, the OG Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory will be playing at night on the outdoor big screen and live music will be floating through the air all weekend. Plus, face painting for the kiddos and a fully licensed bar for the adults. And did we mention the mini golf?

Check out the event’s Facebook page here.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

UNDERCURRENT 19 FEATURES WATERLICHT

FREMANTLE

NOVEMBER 1-24

As the second edition of Fremantle’s city-wide contemporary art program, Studio Roosegaard brings the internationally acclaimed WATERLICHT light installation to the Southern Hemisphere for the first time.

This network of blue light and fog machines is meant to not only produce a stunning visual, but also spark an important conversation about rising water levels and climate change. Studio Roosegaard’s founder, Daan Roosegaard is far from new to this subject as a Young Global Leader at the World Economic Forum with an impressive history of work on merging climate activism and art.

QUANTUM WORDS PERTH FESTIVAL

STATE THEATRE CENTRE OF WA

NOVEMBER 8-9

Quantum Words is a writers festival that will appeal to anyone with a curious mind and some big questions that need answering.

Dedicated to science and innovation, the weekend will host scientists, innovators and creatives to speak on a myriad of subjects from climate change to “alternative facts.” Some notable VIPs that will be in attendance include New York Times-acclaimed rapper Baba Brinkman and Founder and President of the Orangutan Project Leif Cocks.

TASMANIA

EFFERVESCENCE TASMANIA

NOVEMBER 15-17

Any excuse to enjoy a glass (or two, or five) of bubbly is fine by us.

Effervescence is a celebration of Tasmania’s world-class sparkling wine that spans several days of workshops, degustation menus and garden parties. From Seafood Sunday at Tamar Ridge to vineyard glamping at Clover Hill, Effervesence is bubbling over with events. Some are already sold out, so book while you can!

SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL

HOBART

NOVEMBER 16

The Sydney Comedy Festival showcase is on the road for the seventh year in a row and will hit the stage at Hobart this November. Bargain tickets starting at $35 make this two-hour night of laughter well worth it. Ivan Aristeguieta, Cam Knight, Joe Shaffer, Chris Ryan and Jacques Barrett are a few of the names in the line-up.

THAI FOOD AND CULTURE FESTIVAL

EVANDALE WAR MEMORIAL HALL

NOVEMBER 17

Come enjoy all the best of the Thai Tas community for a day of family-friendly fun. There will be Thai food, traditional performances, live music and kids activities and even cooking demonstrations so you can make your own Thai at home.

Tickets are $35 for entry and lunch and kids get in free.

ACT

DESIGN CANBERRA FESTIVAL

CANBERRA

NOVEMBER 4-24

For the sixth year, all things design take over the nation’s capital for the month of November.

This year’s festivities are bigger than ever with over 200 events, exhibitions, talks, artists’ studios and open homes. Utopian in nature, the theme points design to the future and how imagination can lend to the betterment of society.

Stop by for a peek into the innovative field of design and perhaps for a unique, artistic gift.