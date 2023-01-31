With more than 80 cellar doors to choose from, there’s something to suit every taste in Australia’s greenest wine region.

Despite a winemaking heritage that stretches back to 1839, McLaren Vale’s progressive culture has kept it at the forefront of the industry for more than 170 years. The region leads the country in certified organic and biodynamic vineyards, and local growers have helped to pioneer southern Mediterranean varietals that are well suited to the warm coastal climate.

More than 40 distinct soil types give rise to an astonishing spectrum of flavour profiles, and that variety is mirrored in the cellar door offerings; the best wineries in McLaren Vale encompass everything from tiny boutique operations to the biggest names in Australian wine.

1. Yangarra

The elevated vineyards of Blewitt Springs produce some of the most sought-after fruit in the Vale, and Yangarra sits at the premium end of that sub-region. Powerful, complex grenache is the undisputed hero of the High Sands experience that includes a walk through the vineyards, barrel samples and a vertical tasting featuring James Halliday’s 2020 wine of the year.

The charming cellar door next to a small lake also hosts dedicated grenache tastings (with a grenache blanc, rose and several single-vineyard expressions) alongside several other southern Rhône varietals.

2. Kangarilla Road

With a mindblowing 30 wines available for tasting, it’s worth allowing plenty of time to visit this sleek cellar door (if you like dogs, add an extra few minutes to play with Dave the bear-like groodle).

Half a dozen shiraz expressions showcase the region’s geological diversity, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Don’t miss the fabulously floral Sixmo chardonnay or juicy primitivo, and if you’re looking for something utterly unique to bring home, the sherry-like Vale is a vermentino that’s been kept under flor for more than three years.

3. Bekkers

While some wineries cater to everyone, others narrow their scope in the quest for perfection. Bekkers definitely falls into the latter category.

Viticulturist Toby Bekkers and his winemaking partner Emmanuelle make just three small batch reds (grenache, syrah and a blend of the two), along with a premier cru Chablis from Burgundy, and that attention to detail results in wines of elegance and poise that sit at the pinnacle of the craft and are perfectly matched to the sleek glass and timber tasting room.

4. Pannell Enoteca

Tasting flights like “Bianco, Blanco, Blanc (white, but with cool names)” give an idea of what to expect from this winery; an irreverent spirit and a strong emphasis on Mediterranean varietals.

Winemaker Steve Pannell is particularly fond of Portuguese grapes like tinta cao and touriga, which appears both on its own and in a variety of blends. These highly smashable wines lend themselves to extended sessions on the large cellar door deck, a prospect made even more appealing by regular pop-ups from some of Adelaide’s best restaurants.

5. Samuel’s Gorge

It’s hard to beat the location of this ridgetop cellar door, which sits in an 1853 farm shed overlooking the spectacular Onkaparinga Gorge. Drag yourself away from the views and you’ll find the cosy interior filled with antique machinery and friendly staff who are more than happy to join you for a chat while you sip their wares. A reds-only winemaking policy makes this an especially popular destination in winter when the gorge is at its moody best.

6. Gemtree

You’ll be hard-pressed to find winemakers as passionate about the environment as Mike and Melissa Brown, who have planted more than 50,000 native trees and shrubs on their property.

See the benefits firsthand on a stroll through a revegetated wetland populated by kangaroos, koalas and emus, or get a taste of the action with a platter featuring saltbush, muntries and native lemongrass in the solar-powered tasting room before tasting your way through the lineup of biodynamic wines.

7. Berg Herring

Wine lovers looking to finish their day with one last tasting will find their prayers answered at this converted church, which is open until 6 every evening.

Visit in winter and you can watch the setting sun light up the magnificent seacliffs of the southern Fleurieu from one of the giant wine barrels that double as tasting pods. Emerging varietals like pecorino, touriga and nero d’avola feature heavily in the list of basket-pressed small-batch wines, which tend to be fruit-forward and ready to drink now.

8. Aphelion

It doesn’t get more personal than a tasting in the winemaker’s house, and when you visit Rob Mack you might find cats, dogs or even a small child popping in to say hi. Don’t let that distract you from the minimal intervention wines, though – he’s one of the finest grenache producers in the region and the half a dozen expressions are served in balloon-like burgundy glasses to maximise the aromatics. If you prefer the great outdoors, he also hosts back-of-the-ute tastings in a hilltop vineyard.

9. Coriole

There are so many highlights at this gorgeous hilltop winery that it’s hard to know where to start.

The stunning views out over a mosaic of vineyards and grain paddocks are a strong contender, as is the well-tended garden that blooms year-round.

Lipsmacking estate olives and local produce are the heroes at one of the region’s best winery restaurants and if you do make it to the tasting room, you’ll find yourself sipping fiano, sangiovese and piquepoul from the winery that introduced them to the country.

10. Oliver’s Taranga

The Oliver family winemaking tradition now stretches to six generations, but recent renovations have kept this heritage-listed 1850s worker’s cottage looking fresh.

Several private tasting rooms branch off the light-filled atrium inside, while a spacious deck overlooking the 120-hectare property emits a siren call during the summer months.

Visit during the week to admire the views over a methode traditionnelle sparkling fiano, or join a special event like the legendary porchetta parties to see just how many people it can fit.

11. Battle of Bosworth

Leave the car behind and take in a few lungfuls of fresh air on the Willunga Wander walking trail, which visits several cellar doors and breweries including this former chaff shed on the outskirts of Willunga.

Expect a warm welcome and stiff competition for couch space from the two resident pooches as you work through a tasting lineup that consists of whatever happens to be open (usually about a dozen organic wines) and favours traditional varieties like shiraz, cabernet, chardonnay and semillon.

12. Hardy’s Tintara

With a staggering 9000 awards, this venerable winery on the main street of McLaren Vale has won it all. You can taste the greatest hits at the cellar door and get a sneak preview of the next gold medallists from the open viewing deck that looks into the working winery during vintage, or stimulate your other senses on the Tasting In The Dark experience that invites you into a candlelit cellar for a blind tasting from Hardy’s extensive back vintages.

And if you’re looking for something to do after the tasting, there’s also a gallery and artisan hub onsite.

Planning to visit McLaren Vale soon? Here’s your ultimate guide to the best restaurants, best cafes, and top things to do in McLaren Vale.