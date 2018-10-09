There are days when nothing beats a no-frills Aussie pub, but sometimes we want the best of both worlds.

Here are five fine establishments that combine their heritage features with a dash of the new.

Located in the formerly industrial suburb of Pyrmont, This old pub lay dormant for over three decades before being restored and reopened earlier this year. Today it offers craft beer and cocktails, a casual dining menu designed by Colin Fassnidge and stylish rooms to stay in, its colourful history celebrated throughout.