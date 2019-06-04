Marco Pierre White reveals his favourite Melbourne restaurants

Eliza Sholly

How many people in the world are there who are recognisable by only their first name? Cher, Oprah, Jesus – any others? Well, in the food world, there’s Marco.

Known as one of the first celebrity chefs, and a pioneer of the UK restaurant scene, Marco Pierre White is a name synonymous with both food and personality.

It’s been a decade of back-and-forth trips to Australia for the now 57 year old who first made his mark on our national culinary scene in the early 2000s. And now, the godfather of modern cooking is returning to celebrate Good Food Month in Melbourne.

When I first received the call-up to interview the great man himself, I was admittedly nervous. My mother fawns over celebrity chefs like they’re The Beatles, and like many young Australians, I grew up watching MasterChef Australia, – where Marco Pierre White was often a guest-judging (and fear inducing) fixture.

Almost overnight he became a household name at many dinner tables around the country. And after chatting to him, it seems the love is mutual.

“Since travelling here a decade ago, Australia has become one of my favourite places,” he says.

“Australians are in love with food. Everyone from household cooks to five-star chefs have had somewhat of a gastronomic revolution. For me, to come from England, it’s a long way. And when I go to Melbourne, or Sydney or Perth, I remember why I love it so much.”

This time around, it’s Melbourne.

Marco is set to host three events at Melbourne’s Good Food Month, happening throughout June at various venues around the city.

1. An Evening with Marco Pierre White: one of Australia’s most highly awarded chefs, Phil Wood, will honour Marco by recreating dishes from White Heat.

2. Young Chefs Lunch with Marco Pierre White: Melbourne’s next generation of culinary superstars present an extraordinary lunch.

3. Sunday Best with Marco Pierre White and Andrew McConnell: Together, Marco Pierre White and one of Melbourne’s greatest, Andrew McConnell, are going to elevate the Sunday Roast in the way only these two super chefs can.

Like us, you might be wondering, where does such a famed chef choose to dine when he’s in Melbourne?

“Well, I’m a creature of habit you see. When I like something I keep going back to it. I go to certain restaurants for certain things.”

So behold, Marco Pierre White’s Melbourne restaurant bucket list…

Named after a finely ground flour used to make pizza and pasta, Tipo 00 is an Italian staple of the Melbourne CBD.

Housed in a laneway, this intimate, sophisticated space serves clean, simple Italian within an open kitchen and marble bar.

According to Marco, you should stop here for a “bowl of pasta or risotto.”

“I also have the prosciutto, and the haloumi.”

Noted

In China, ‘Flower Drum’ is known as a traditional dance famous for its beauty and elegance.

In Melbourne, it’s known as a classic Chinese restaurant, described by Marco as “authentic, pleasant, and an excellent experience from start to finish.”

Like many, Marco is enthralled by both Gilbert Lau’s Flower Drum and Lau’s Family Kitchen – the St Kilda restaurant owned and operated by Lau’s sons, Jason and Michael.

“A good dining experience is about the food, yes. But every person I’ve ever looked up to, all my heroes, it’s not about the food, or the cooking process, it’s about the story. Without the story, what are we?”

Talking Flower Drum specifics, “I tend to have the braised ox cheek.”

“I have the duck. I have the lobster with spring onion, ginger and noodles. And then I have toffee bananas. Every time I go.”

Marco describes Añada, a Fitzroy institution, as “a typical Spanish cafe, with a simpler, more casual dining feel.”

“Gertrude Street is my favourite place to eat in Melbourne, without a doubt,” and when in town, he always makes a point of dining at this snug little eatery.

The tapas menu focuses largely on the peasant food of Andalusia in southern Spain, and the flavours of the Muslim Mediterranean.

Another Gertrude Street hangout, Cutler and Co is located inside an old metal works factory, paying homage to Melbourne’s first industrial area.

Opened in February 2009 by chef Andrew McConnell, the restaurant reflects a passion for exceptional produce and memorable dining experiences.

In the restaurant you’ll find diners feasting on upscale modern Australian fare, and if you look hard enough, maybe Marco Pierre White? The trick to finding him?

“Well, I always sit with my back to the restaurant.”

Don’t miss Marco Pierre White at Melbourne’s Good Food Month. Head here for tickets and more information.