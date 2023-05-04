Explore the lush family-owned vineyards and intimate cellars in one of Australia’s emerging wine regions, known for its smooth and tasty pinot noir.

South Australia may be well known for the Barossa when it comes to wine, but Mount Gambier, located in the heart of the Limestone Coast in South Australia, is quickly building itself up as an exciting premium wine region. From its smooth whites to fragrant reds, teamed with the spectacular countryside and lake-filled volcanoes, Mount Gambier is a picture-perfect place for an indulgent wine tour.

From family-run wineries to boutique vineyards, Mount Gambier may be Australia’s youngest wine region but due to the climate of the region and the rich volcanic soils, it’s becoming more well-known for producing prized wines, especially with its pinot noir varieties.

Here’s a guide to get you started on where you should be sipping when you visit the stunning Mount Gambier region.

1. Hebert Vineyard

Renowned for its smooth and silky pinot noir, Hebert Vineyard resides close to the centre of Mount Gambier, a mere five-minute drive from the city centre. Not only is the wine fragrant and light, but it also pairs perfectly with the delicious fresh bread served alongside olive oil from the family’s olive farm.

Bonus for families travelling in the region – the vineyard also has a maze for the kids to frolic in while you sample some of the best wine not only in the region, but in the state.

2. Noski Wines

A hidden gem in the Mount Gambier winery scene, this boutique winery is home to some delicious, well-valued wine. Located on the slopes of the stunning Blue Lake, the fertile volcanic soils have benefited the array of premium wines on offer, including chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, and of course, another stellar pinot noir variety. All the grapes are hand-picked, which means it’s only the highest quality in each bottle. While it’s less than a 10-minute drive from the heart of Mount Gambier, make sure to call and book ahead for a tasting session – the reviews will entice you in, and the generous tasting pours will definitely make your experience a merry one.

3. Square Mile Estate

A smaller vineyard but still a must-visit, Square Mile Estate is a boutique winery that lays on the outskirts of Mount Gambier, a 10-minute drive from the main area. The winery boasts a warm and cosy atmosphere, with friendly service that tops off the beautiful wine perfectly. You’ll leave with a fuzzy feeling, big smile, and, of course, a couple of bottles of delicious red to enjoy later.

4. Caroline Hills

Producing small-batch wines using minimal intervention and utilising hand plunging and pumping, Caroline Hills is open Saturday and Sunday afternoons, and by appointment for tasting and sales.

When visiting, you can also enjoy a beautiful tasting plate to go along with your wine experience. Located 15 minutes from the main Mount Gambier centre, the vineyard focuses on wines from their pinot noir and pinot gris grapes and all wines are bottled with low sulphur.

5. Haig Vineyard

Established in 1982, Haig’s was the first commercial winery in the Mount Gambier region, and is well-known for its crisp, late-harvest chardonnay, cab sav, and pinot noir. Open daily from 11am to 5pm, Haig’s is located near local attractions such as the Blue Lake, Piccaninnie Ponds Conversation Park, and the magnificent Umpherston Sinkhole, so stop by for a drop before exploring some of Mount Gambier’s most awe-inspiring attractions.

