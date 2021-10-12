Luxury accommodation in the Mornington Peninsula

From a boutique bolthole awash with contemporary design, to an exclusive farmhouse that was made for long summer nights spent wining and dining with friends, there’s a luxury accommodation option to suit all tastes on the Mornington.

The bucolic pocket that has it all, not only is the Mornington Peninsula home to world-leading maritime wineries, acclaimed restaurants with sweeping verdant valley views, and gorgeous stretches of coastline, but it’s also home to some of Victoria’s best hotels. Read on for details of several of the region’s most noteworthy options.

Jackalope Hotel

No list of the Mornington’s best accommodation would be complete without mention of Jackalope. Open since April 2017, this luxurious and hyper-modern boutique hotel is arguably the one that put the peninsula on the map, much to the annoyance of in-the-know Melburnians who wanted to keep this idyllic region all to themselves.

The minimalist rooms and suites are dressed in moody shades of smoky grey and black, and feature custom-made furniture, floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces, some with vineyard views. But it’s not just the accommodation that’s winning over guests: the property is also home to award-winning fine-dining restaurant Doot Doot Doot, where the food is a standout, but the decor is just as noteworthy, the ceiling an art installation covered with 10,000 light bulbs. And did we mention the infinity pool, spa, casual Rare Hare restaurant and wine bar, or the Flaggerdoot cocktail lounge?

Address: 166 Balnarring Rd, Merricks North, Vic, 3926

Phone: (03) 5931 2500

Visit the website here.

Lancemore Lindenderry Red Hill

If the premise of Jackalope’s ultra-contemporary surrounds proves a turn-off, then the Lancemore Lindenderry Red Hill might just be the answer to your accommodation prayers. The property’s light-filled, classic country house character will have you feeling right at home. Rooms are doused in white, dove grey and taupe, and most have access to some sort of outdoor area, whether a shared balcony, or a ground floor terrace. The pick of the bunch at this boutique, 40-room hotel is arguably the spacious balcony suite, which has its own open fireplace – the perfect place to unwind with a glass of Lindenderry’s pinot noir and perhaps a cheese board.

Set amid 34 acres of gardens and vines, the boutique hotel is also home to an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a rather wonderful farm-to-fork restaurant, a cellar door, lakeside lawns to picnic in, and more.

Address: 142 Arthurs Seat Rd, Red Hill, Vic, 3937

Phone: (03) 5989 2933

Visit the website here.

Polperro Farmhouse

Secreted away on the grounds of the boutique winery’s estate, the Polperro Farmhouse might just be the perfect little bolthole. Renovated with guidance from what is perhaps Melbourne’s preeminent interior design firm, Hecker Guthrie, this quaint, three-bedroom cottage is a masterclass in 1950s design fused with modern minimalism.

Inside, guests will find an open fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen, a minibar replete with Polperro wines and cocktails, Smeg appliances, a sizable bathtub, and a bounty of natural light pouring in. But it’s outside where this property really shines. Dine al fresco, under the sun-dappled shade of trees, overlooking a sea of vines; marvel at the stars while sitting around the firepit in Adirondack chairs; soak up the last of the day’s rays on the patio; and go to town with the farmhouse’s extensive outdoor kitchen, which houses a top-of-the-line barbecue, a spit roaster, and a vast island counter for prepping and plating.

The estate also has four villas, which each sleep two.

Address: 64 Donaldsons Rd, Red Hill, Vic, 3937

Phone: (03) 5989 2471

Visit the website here.

RACV Cape Schanck Resort

When you think of no-holds-barred luxury accommodation, RACV’s resorts might not be the first place your mind wanders. But this five-star property on the southernmost tip of the Mornington Peninsula is a bit special. Sure, it’s not quite as boutique as the other options on this list, but what the guest rooms lack in individualism, the resort makes up for with facilities: a championship 18-hole par-70 golf course, an acclaimed restaurant with a modern Australian menu, two further more casual eateries, a respectably sized fitness centre, a luxury day spa, a games room and playground for kids, and three floodlit tennis courts.

Located amid sand dunes and dense coastal scrubland, the resort also boasts a number of great walks right on its doorstep, leading guests to some rugged windswept landscapes. From a distance you can also admire the sculptural architecture of the RACV Cape Schanck, a landmark local building that looks different from every angle.

Address: Trent Jones Drive, Cape Schanck, Vic, 3939

Phone: (03) 5950 8000

Visit the website here.