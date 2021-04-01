Best places to stay on the Mornington Peninsula

Discover the best of the best accommodation in this slice of European coastal living.

The Mornington Peninsula is to Melburnian’s what Palm Beach is to Sydneysiders. Or Rottnest Island to Perthites. A place of escapism conveniently close to the city. Where you can duck out for a day trip and still be back in time for dinner, or make a weekend of it.

Dotted among the seaside towns, local wineries, coastline walks and boutique eateries is a melange of incredible places to rest your head for the night. Here are our picks of the best Mornington Peninsula accommodation options.

An hour’s drive from Melbourne in the heart of the Mornington Peninsula, this European-inspired retreat is the perfect place to base yourself.

The classic country house hotel is flanked by 34 acres of gardens, lawns and its own vineyard. There are 40 individually-decorated rooms, all with views of the stunning surrounding landscape. Each room features a flat-screen TV, Wi-Fi, a king or queen bed and other little luxuries such as daily newspaper delivery. Premium rooms also have a spa bath and open fireplace.

The Linden Tree Restaurant is set within the grounds, as well as the private cellar door. Sample an extensive range during your stay, including those produced at Lindenderry and at sister vineyards in the King Valley and Macedon Ranges.

After throwing open its doors in 2017, Jackalope scored a slew of accolades, culminating in it being the only Australian hotel to appear on the Condé Nast Traveler’s Hot List the following year.

It is well and truly worthy of the hype that surrounds it. Spreading out across a still-functioning vineyard, the hotel itself is a riot of sleek purpose and modern design. Attached restaurants – the hatted Doot Doot Doot, with its arresting ceiling of metallic lightbulbs and seasonal five-course tasting menu, and the relaxed communal dining space of Rare Hare, serving up hearty roasts and expansive views of the surrounding countryside – are arguably the stars of the show.

Forty-six rooms are spread on the property, including two suites and one studio-style apartment. Rooms are decorated in charcoal tones, giving a moody ambience. The room tariff includes a complimentary mini bar, complete with chips, cans of cider, beer, vodka and soda, and an array of Kirk’s soft drinks. There’s also an in-room iPad that connects to a broad range of on-demand movies.

Heralded as the wealthiest postcode in Australia, a night in the Portsea Hotel places you among Melbourne’s rich and famous. The luxurious little village is a sanctuary by the sea, and a recent upgrade to the venue and adjoining hotel was more than lick of paint.

Standard hotel rooms offer traditional but elegant pub accommodation, featuring a queen bed, sink, TV and shared bathrooms. For a little something extra, choose from standard, deluxe, executive and Bayview suites.

Downstairs, meander through a rotating art gallery, panoramic beer garden on the water’s edge and a few welcoming bars.

Peppers Moonah Links Resort is described as a modern country coastal oasis. Open and contemporary, one-bedroom suites and open rooms feature stylish décor with a calming natural palette. Look out over the golf course to Cups Estate Vineyard, the nearby Peninsula Hot Springs and neighbouring farmland.

The real drawcard with Peppers is that it’s within the grounds of Moonah Links, featuring two 18-hole championship courses, so it’s perfect for the golf enthusiasts out there. The resort also offers an on-site spa, heated pool and a delightful restaurant.

If you’re after a little more flexibility with your location, Happy Glamper is for you. They hire out bell tents and yurt-style tents with beds, fresh linen, rugs, lighting and any other homey essentials you may need, to be set up at your chosen seaside location in the sparkling Mornington Peninsula.

There’s no need to worry that setting up a tent could get in the way of your blissful holiday, as they do all the work for you. All you have to do is pick the kind of tent you’re after, the dates you’d like to stay and the site you’d like it to be pitched. Then rock up and enjoy the luxury experience.

Camping

If budget accommodation is the end game, you’re in luck. The Mornington Peninsula is home to some of Victoria’s most beautiful beaches, renowned for their foreshore camping spots.

Rosebud, Rye and Sorrento all house kitted out reserves, close to local amenities including shops, cafes, national parks and of course, the sandy shores and sea. And the views are spectacular.

Natural world meets modern design at the family-owned Port Phillip Estate, located at Red Hill on the beautiful Mornington Peninsula. Emerging from the native landscape and vineyard, this modernist structure houses a cellar door, winery and accommodation.

Six exclusive luxury apartments recently opened on the estate and all feature king-size beds with leather headboards, spacious en suite, plush Missoni bathrobes, glamorous furnishings and outdoor terraces with stunning views across the vines to the bay. With a discreet guest-only entry and car parking, privacy is paramount.

Nestled in amongst its lush Victorian landscape in Red Hill, Polperro Farmhouse is a celebration of the iconic 1950’s holiday home. It conjures a familiar sense of nostalgia, reawakening memories of old Australian holiday charm.

The three-bedroom property sleeps six guests in total, having been recently renovated in conjunction with renowned design firm Hecker Guthrie. There is a focus on social living at the core, with a resounding pull towards the natural elements. The surrounding Polperro vineyard allures guests, as well as the backdrop of mystical pine forest, a European garden setting and distant ocean views.

Envisioned as both a summer and winter destination, the relaxed charm is carried through to the select furniture, objects, styling and artwork. The property includes a fully-equipped kitchen, open fire place, luxury bath, extensive outdoor kitchen and fire cooking facilities. All presented with immaculate attention to detail.

With sweeping views of the rugged coastline, the RACV Cape Schanck Resort is adjacent to a world-class golf course, and it’s a great place to rest your head for the night. RACV and NRMA members get discounts on accommodation. You can also get personal training sessions from resort pro-golfer Peter Tate.

If swinging a club is not your thing, the day spa is also amazing. The hammam-style bathing experience is a cheap and cheerful way to experience the amenities, or choose from one of their indulgent treatments.

Once you’ve taken part in your afternoon leisure activity of choice, retreat to your room overlooking the Southern Ocean and Port Phillip Bay. Superior rooms, family-friendly suites and deluxe options are all available. Lose yourself in the deep, free-standing spa bath while enjoying the separate spacious living and bedroom spaces.