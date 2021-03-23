Top 10 places to stay in Broome

Ahhh, Broome… just say the word and it conjures images of pristine waters, wide empty beaches, dazzling wildlife and breathtaking colours – and the reality is even better.

Broome feels a million miles from anywhere – in fact it is at least 2000 kilometres from the nearest capital city, so the feeling is fairly accurate. A trip here is a once in a lifetime experience and if you find yourself with a ticket to the pearling capital of Australia, you’re going to need somewhere to stay.

From upscale luxury to budget backpackers, and everything in between, here are the best places to stay in Broome.

Affordable is the name of the game here. Just 250 metres from the famous sands of Cable Beach, Beaches of Broome is the town’s newest budget option.

Considered a luxury backpacker resort, find modern, well-appointed rooms with all the basics, dorms, double en suite rooms and private rooms – all of which are clean and do the job well. Bathroom facilities are shared, as well as the property pool.

The Billi, another option on Cable Beach, is unique and exceptionally private, despite being located in Broome’s tourist precinct. The accommodation is affectionately named after the local Indigenous country: Bilingurr.

Uber-luxurious ‘eco tents’ are equipped with freestanding baths, a kitchenette and views over the resort pool. Villas and studio apartments are also available, each with one and two-bedroom options. Villas are fully equipped with air-conditioning, outdoor decks, kitchens and rain showers.

Wake among superb tropical gardens and tranquil surroundings, with raised timber walkways to transport you around the grounds.

Stroll down Sanctuary Road to find Blue Seas Resort a stone’s throw from the sands of Cable Beach.

These self-contained apartments basically sell themselves. There are 44 options to choose from, mirroring a basic level of luxury and comfort. Each sleeps up to four and is equipped for both adults and children.

Thanks to a thoughtful layout, the resort provides great airflow to keep that Broome heat at bay. Pending that, all the rooms face the central pools and barbeque areas, making them either private or social depending on your preference. While there are no restaurants on site, you’re within walking distance to some of the best eateries in Cable Beach.

The Mantra Frangipani (formerly the Frangipani Resort) is Broome’s answer for self-contained, private luxury units. The space combines lush tropical gardens with a tranquil atmosphere, and it is definitely one to consider if you’re after a little something extra while you’re in Broome.

One, two and three-bedroom apartments deliver feelings of serenity and seclusion. Inside you’ll find spacious living and dining areas, large bedrooms and the property’s signature private outdoor shower. Two designer swimming pools will wash away the woes of the day (we doubt you’ll have any) or perhaps a swim at Cable Beach will be more to your liking. It’s a mere walk away.

The Pearle of Cable Beach suits those who are keen to splash out a bit on a stay. As Broome’s most celebrated self-contained luxury resort, stop here for the perfect blend of rugged beauty and outback adventure.

Cocooned in its own exclusive tropical oasis, Pearle sets the benchmark for Broome architecture. Meandering roads and landscaped pathways reveal a central 20 metre resort infinity pool. Each of the surrounding pool villa boast a designer kitchen, air-conditioning, spacious living areas with balconies, an alfresco dining area and a private lap pool.

For smaller groups, guest rooms are fitted out like your standard hotel room. There is a private en suite, small deck with outdoor coffee table and chairs, and access to the communal pool.

Transformed from a historic manor into an award-winning resort, Pinctada McAlpine House was once home to a master pearler. And while the industry has changed enormously over the years, Broome is still a pearling town. So what better way to soak up the history than with a stay here?

Despite its vast space, there’s a sense of intimacy and serenity here, with just eight guest rooms, tropical gardens, a library, Wi-Fi and a swimming pool. There’s even a relaxing Chinese Tea House and bird aviary on site.

Set on the edge of the Kimberley (an hour south of Broome) lies a vivid landscape of blues, whites and dusty reds, as colourful as the town’s history.

While this one is located a little outside the action, it’s exceptionally peaceful location makes up for it. Plus, the leisurely drive takes just an hour, affording you the opportunity to take in all the sites as you drive.

The accommodation offers three experiences: luxury eco villas, safari-style garden view eco tents for a glamping experience, and deluxe ocean front villas for larger groups.

Spend the day exploring their elevated wooden boardwalks or soaking up the pristine surroundings from their ocean front swimming pool. Jack’s, the onsite five-star bar and restaurant, will fulfil all your culinary desires. And if you’re in need of relaxation, spend some time in their Dragon Fly Day Spa and join a complimentary yoga session in the evening.

Sitting right across from the ocean and just eight kilometres from central Broome, Cable Beach Club Resort and Spa is the epitome of luxury.

While it features Broome architecture there is also a sense of Eastern mysticism emanates from its structure. Peruse the lush gardens, serene swimming pools, restaurants and of course, the idyllic Chahoya Spa by L’Occitane. There’s even a playground, a children’s pool and waterpark for the kids.