11 best places to eat in Perth for brunch, lunch and dinner

Narrowing down where to eat in Perth is a tough job. The WA capital has a host of dining options, from cool and casual cafes to sleek and sophisticated restaurants to cosy eateries serving simple food that warms the soul. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots to enjoy brunch, lunch and dinner in Perth.

BRUNCH

Should you start your day with doughnuts? We think so. But if it’s something a little heartier that you’re seeking for breakfast, Mary Street Bakery has that too. With five locations around the city, this local’s favourite is known for its fresh pastries and doughnuts, but also has a killer all-day brunch menu. Each Mary Street Bakery has a slightly different menu but something for everyone – from homely options such as boiled egg soldiers and ‘Old English’ bacon and egg sandwich to quirky dishes such as its famous buttermilk fried chicken pancakes. But dough-nut forget the doughnuts.

Wholesome, vegetarian and oh so pretty, the dishes at Flora & Fauna are incredibly Insta-worthy and almost too pretty to tuck into. But do, because they’re also pleasing to the tastebuds. Tucked away in a laneway in the CBD, all items on the menu are made from scratch in the tiny kitchen, including a range of vegetarian and vegan options such as a zucchini stack, tropical waffles, and a breakfast burrito, as well as pressed juices and coffee. Loaded with fresh fruit and veggies, it’s a good way to fuel up for the day.

Two hand-built ovens named Hansel and Gretel are at the heart of the 1898-built Fremantle building that houses Bread in Common. So it’s no surprise that hot-from-the-oven wood-fired bread, with freshly churned salted butter and housemade preserves, is a simple delight here. The pastries (Portuguese tart, glazed scroll and the like) are also a huge hit, but Bread in Common is not just a bakery – the breakfast menu comprises a range of hearty dishes from simple scrambled eggs to smoked brisket and poached eggs to decadent waffles.

What's more Australian than a surf club brekkie? Named after two dapper bushrangers who once roamed the length of WA, this laid-back cafe and restaurant is set upstairs at Fremantle SLSC and boasts incredible views of Leighton Beach and the Indian Ocean. The brekky menu offers healthy bites, such as a green bowl and egg-white omelette, belly-warming options such as wood-fired baked eggs, and for those who want to start the day with a bang, there's a breakfast martini, too.

LUNCH

A bright and airy space with pastel pink accents, neon lights and jaw-dropping ocean views just ain’t enough: Island Market Trigg also scored one hat in the 2020 Australian Good Food Guide awards for its tantalising menu that fuses Middle Eastern and Mediterranean flavours, with a strong focus on seafood and wood roasting. The menu at this hip coastal restaurant comprises share plates such as freshly shucked oysters, barbecue octopus, and wood roasted chicken best enjoyed with friends and while the sun is shining.

If you have a penchant for Chinese food and beer, then we’d like to introduce you to Shy John. Named after Australia’s first Chinese settler, Shy John is a sleek Cantonese restaurant and microbrewery that creates craft beers to match the food. Innovative brews such as a tea beer and red rice beer, which can be sampled on a tiered Beer Dragon Paddle, complement authentic made-to-order yum cha. You’ll find favourites such as crispy Peking duck on the menu, as well as dishes with a contemporary twist including activated charcoal prawn dumplings dusted in gold, with local WA produce such as truffle, lobster and lamb also making an appearance.

Who loves a toastie? Perthites sure do. With two locations under their belt, the owners of toastie and coffee joint Toastface Grillah (named after American rapper Ghostface Killah) recently opened a larger venture on Wolf Lane to service their growing fan base. The digs may be bigger but there’s the same funky vibe, same hip-hop soundtrack and, of course, the same delicious grilled cheese sandwiches. The menu includes savoury and sweet options, such as the Ol’ Faithful (ham, cheese and pickle relish), the Notorious BOG (bacon, apple, gouda and onion) and Pear Grillz (blue cheese, pear and lime chutney), with the new addition of chips and soups at the Wolf Lane outpost.

DINNER

Spanning three floors of a historic 100-year-old flour mill, The Flour Factory is known for its extensive gin list boasting more than 150 different types from across the globe. Take a punt and spin the Gin Wheel to choose your drop or opt for the G&T on tap. But it’s not all about gin. Come for the tipple and stay for tea: the modern Australian menu has a strong focus on local produce such as Shark Bay prawns and Torbay asparagus, and the ‘Feed Me’ option is a real hit – at just $50 per person, you get a selection of the most popular dishes to share with your table.

Occupying the rooftop space of COMO The Treasury with sweeping city and river views, Wildflower is not your average hotel restaurant. Its concept is centred on the six seasons of the local Noongar people. Traditionally, the Noongar hunted and gathered according to these seasons; Wildflower follows a similar ethos with farmer and forager menus. The artfully prepared dishes incorporate local produce, such as Margaret River Wagyu beef and Rottnest Island scallop, and native bush foods such as blood lime, lemon myrtle and wattleseed.

It may be small and cosy but this Italian eatery packs a punch with its handcrafted pasta – so much so, it was awarded one hat by the Australian Good Food Guide for 2020. Named after Chef Joel Valvasori-Pereza’s grandmother, Lulu La Delizia is a tribute to his northern Italian family, with Nonna’s meatballs and Zia’s (aunt’s) crostoli featuring on the heart-warming menu. But the hero is the lovingly prepared pasta, with simple but flavourful sauces, perfectly matched with an Italian and Australian wine list.

Playing with fire is a very good thing at Manuka; its chef, Kenny McHardy – who originally hails from New Zealand – has a commitment to working with fire alone. The menu of this award-winning restaurant is strictly created with only WA produce, which means it is ever-changing, and can feature anything from Toodyay Berkshire pork grilled on coals, to wood-roasted and pickled beetroot salad, to wood-roasted Shark Bay tiger prawns. But one thing is certain, the fire-induced flavours are unique and unforgettable.

