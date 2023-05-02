Your ultimate guide to the burgeoning city of Shellharbour

This small coastal hamlet is emerging as a must-visit destination for visitors – and the next big place for a sea change.

Shellharbour is a destination transformed. Under two hours away from Sydney, and best known as the gateway to the NSW South Coast, the once sleepy coastal village has risen to prominence as a key location for sea changers who want to escape the rat race, with a population explosion set to continue for the coming decades.

The main reasons behind its growth? The first is the addition of major amenities in and around the newly developed marina precinct at The Waterfront, Shell Cove. This has added significant public space, a new 270-berth marina and a town centre with specialty shops, as well as new homes and apartments by the water. The second is its recently enhanced culinary credentials, thanks to The Waterfront, Shell Cove Dining Precinct.

While these have put the destination on the radar for a new generation of holidaymakers, sea changers and remote workers, the incredible abundance of natural attractions remains a key drawcard. With national parks filled with hidden waterfalls, pristine beaches perfect for swimming and world-renowned surf breaks, Shellharbour is ready for its moment in the sun.

Getting to Shellharbour

Located halfway between Wollongong and Kiama, Shellharbour is an easy 90-minute drive south of Sydney and a three-hour drive from Canberra. Many commuters take the South Coast train line between Shellharbour Junction and Sydney’s Central Station; the trip takes around two hours.

Where to stay in Shellharbour

Accommodation in Shellharbour consists of smaller holiday rentals, motels, and bed and breakfasts. The NRMA Shellharbour Beachside Holiday Park offers caravan and camping sites and cabins, all within footsteps of Shellharbour South Beach. Surfrider Caravan Park has similar options and is tucked into the northern corner of Blacks Beach.

A new Crowne Plaza Hotel is set to open at The Waterfront, Shell Cove in 2025. The harbourfront property will be the major luxury hotel in the area, with views up to Wollongong and down to Bass Point. Those who fall in love with Shellharbour might just become one of many who are purchasing new homes there.

In the meantime, luxury lovers can stay at nearby The Sebel Harbourside Kiama, which has 80 rooms and apartments right on the harbour.

Where to eat in Shellharbour

The Waterfront, Shell Cove Dining Precinct has elevated the Shellharbour culinary scene. Visitors can grab fish and chips at The Salty Squid, settle in for breakfast at Georgia Rose or grab a sushi dinner at the Waterview Japanese Restaurant. One of the biggest additions is the Waterfront Tavern; overlooking the marina, this popular venue serves seafood platters, casual meals, cocktails and beers (and has a sports bar, so you’ll never have to miss a game).

In the village, most cafes cluster on Addison Street. Pick up your coffee from Bean Roasted, enjoy lunch at Badu, book in for dinner at Relish on Addison, and grab a drink in the beer garden at Ocean View Hotel.

Things to do in the ocean

During the cooler months, from May to November, there are extensive opportunities to see whales on their annual migration north. Perch with a pair of binoculars and watch from shore, or head out from the Shellharbour Marina on a whale-watching tour.

In summer, the beach is the place to be. Spots like Warilla and Shellharbour North and South Beaches are perfect for swimming, while families with small kids enjoy the ocean pool near the village.

In Shellharbour, surfers are blessed with one of Australia’s most iconic – and arguably most beautiful – breaks: National Surfing Reserve, The Farm at Killalea Beach. Beginners can try the sport at one of the local surf schools.

Shellharbour is also a fantastic diving destination, and visitors can discover an incredible variety of dive sites off the coast around the heritage-listed Bass Point Reserve. One of the best underwater spots to explore is Bushrangers Bay; the three-hectare aquatic reserve is filled with soft corals and includes a secluded inner bay perfect for snorkellers, while divers will enjoy the deeper outer bay that’s home to grey nurse sharks.

Things to do on land

Stretch your legs along the two-and-a-half-kilometre accessible boardwalk, starting at The Waterfront, Shell Cove and arching around the Shellharbour Marina, or chase waterfalls through the bush trails at Macquarie Pass National Park, finishing with a wild swim under Cascades Falls. In town, follow the Shellharbour Village Heritage Trail to learn about the village’s humble roots.

The self-guided Indigenous cultural walk at Bass Point is a must-do. Considered a significant archaeological site, Bass Point was an important camping ground used by the land’s traditional custodians for thousands of years; download the Tread Shellharbour app to follow the virtual tour. Visitors can also learn more about Dharawal country on a canoeing tour of the Minnamurra River with Gumaraa Aboriginal Experience.

Don’t miss a visit to HARS Aviation Museum at Shellharbour Airport. Guided tours, led by volunteer enthusiasts, give you the opportunity to sit in the cockpit of an F-111C fighter jet or take a wing walk on a Boeing 747.

If you like to unwind with a round of golf, try the 18-hole courses at The Links Shell Cove or Calderwood Golf.

Learn more and plan your trip at visitshellharbour.com.au.