Get ready for an exhilarating family-friendly outing at Jamberoo Action Park.

Jamberoo Action Park is NSW’s largest family-owned and operated water theme park – impressive stuff.

Back in the 70s, this rolling hillside property was a dairy farm but soon enough the land was no longer viable for agricultural purposes. Enter, the legendary Eddy family who stepped in to create a green ski field (of all things). Nowadays it has evolved into the Jamberoo Action Park.

Think fun waterslides, stacks of world-class rides, plenty of healthy eats and a few sneaky treats. They’re open from mid-September for the summer months so if you’re in the Kiama area, get your tickets and make a full day of it.

Jamberoo Action Park rides

Choosing which ride to go on first will be your only problem (and we use that word loosely) here. The Perfect Storm is one of the tallest, longest and most thrilling water rides of its kind on the planet. It’s a super fun vortex of whirling water where zero gravity regularly takes control – hang on tight.

Surf Hill is a classic speed slide with an 18-metre drop. Line up, watch the lights and get ready to zoom. Be sure to check the scoreboard to see who won. Go ahead and challenge your friends and family to a speed slide race, it’s loads of fun for everyone.

The Bobsled ride at Jamberoo Action Park is always a winner if you want a fun adrenaline fix. Inspired by traditional alpine runs, the two tracks that stretch for almost a kilometre, wind their way through the mountains and trees. Talk about taking the fastest scenic route.

Challenge yourself and take the five-metre drop into a five-metre-deep pool in a supremely pretty rockpool setting, complete with shimmering blue hues. It’s beautiful, but the height can make this leap a little scary too. Use the three-metre drop to build up courage if you need it.

These are just a few of the highlights, other popular fun zones include the family-friendly Banjo’s Billabong, rafting on Rapid River and Outback Bay wave pool.

Jamberoo Action Park eats & drinks

A jam-packed action day means amplified appetites. The good news is that Jamberoo Action Park has heaps of tasty food to choose from.

Favourite feeds for the whole family can be found at the following eateries: Burger Barn, Bombora Seafood, Loft Café (memo to adults this is the licensed venue), and Picnic Pizza. Plus, you can always swing by Splash Snacks for a classic theme park feast of pies, sausage rolls, hot dogs and fairy floss.

Jamberoo Action Park tickets and prices

Purchasing a day ticket at the gate will cost you $69 each for kids (aged four to 12 years), and adults are $79 a pop. Travel tip: book online and save $10 on the ticket prices quoted above. Season passes to Jamberoo Action Park are available for $209 or $199 online.

Kids under three years old get free entry, and there’s also a discounted companion rate on offer. Important: Children aged 13 and under must be accompanied by a guest who is 16 or older.

Getting to Jamberoo Action Park

Jamberoo Action Park is easy to get to. Visitors can drive from Kiama, which takes around 15-20 minutes. Book a return private shuttle transfer from your hotel to the theme park at $95 per person, or call Kiama Cabs on 02 4237 7505 to make a booking.

Looking for a place to stay? Check out our guide to Kiama’s best accommodation for families.