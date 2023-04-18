Your ultimate guide to Victoria's quaint town, Mount Beauty

Whether you crave an energetic adventure or want to enjoy the Alpine region’s stunning nature spots at a slower pace, Mount Beauty is a perfect holiday base.

If you love skiing, biking and hiking, chances are you know Mount Beauty. In fact, it’s likely you’ve stopped in this country town in Victoria’s Bright and surrounds to grab a coffee on your way up to Falls Creek, or perhaps you’ve overnighted here after a High Country biking adventure.

Whatever it is that’s drawn you to this picturesque region, in whichever season, it’s time you stayed a little longer and really got to know Mount Beauty.

When to visit Mount Beauty

Mount Beauty blooms in all seasons, but it undoubtedly shines the most in winter and summer.

From June to October, a steady stream of skiers and snowboarders descend on the shire, keen for days at nearby Falls Creek and Mt Hotham (30 and 75 kilometres away respectively). Mount Beauty makes a great winter vacation base, especially for families who are eager to experience snow without the high price tag. You’ll find a handful of stores that hire ski gear and tyre chains.

Once the snow melts, Mount Beauty becomes a mountain biking mecca, drawing people from across Victoria and New South Wales. The trail network was built by passionate locals (read: people who know how to ride), while there are also plenty of gravel roads and fire trails for traditional cyclists.

The MTB de femme is a two-day mountain biking festival that supports women in the sport, and although it’s usually held in Falls Creek, Mount Beauty played host in March 2023. Autumn is also when you’ll experience the Mount Beauty Music Festival (22–23 April) and the Mount Beauty Running Festival (20 May).

Meanwhile, spring is the perfect time to shake off winter with community markets and pilates among the Alpine wildflowers.

Where to stay in Mount Beauty

There’s a range of accommodation options in Mount Beauty, from luxury eco stays to mid-range hotels and campsites.

For a taste of country living, book a stay at the tranquil Eagles Nest Hideaway Guest Suite, a short drive out of town. With two bedrooms, a kitchenette, outdoor barbecue area and plenty of wildlife to say hello to each morning, it’s a great option for families or groups.

Another peaceful location is Kiewa Country Cottages, where there are six two-bedroom cottages and a one-bedroom deluxe apartment on 1.2 hectares of gardens. Guests will love the heated outdoor swimming pool, playground and fire pit.

If you’d like to treat yourself, Eco Villa Mt Beauty is a gorgeous two-storey luxury home with three bedrooms, a swimming pool, spa, an outdoor entertainment area, and plenty of stylish Alpine furnishings.

Other options include Myee Alpine Retreat, with a communal kitchen and lounge, ski drying room and secure bike storage, or The Park Mount Beauty, with cabins, yurts, and powered and unpowered sites, as well as Tawonga Tourist Park.

Where to eat in Mount Beauty

There’s a lot more than pubs and bakeries in Mount Beauty, with cafes, restaurants and breweries aplenty.

For an after-bike or apres-ski beverage, head to Crank Handle Brewery, where you’ll find hand-crafted creations such as an Alpine ale, an American pale ale, and a rich chocolate and coffee porter. Sample them while enjoying stuffed jalapeno peppers, cauliflower tacos and a platter of more-ish Milawa cheese.

It’s also worth booking a table at Grass Valley Refreshments, where the main attraction is the gourmet pizza; think poached chicken and bocconcini, pancetta and pear, and butter bean and asparagus.

Easy bites can be found at the likes of Treats (in Bogong Ski Centre) and Rocky Valley Cafe (your coffee stop), while for pub grub and homemade goodness, check out Settlers Tavern.

Things to do in Mount Beauty

A visit to Mount Beauty is all about getting back to nature, whether that means carving down snowy slopes at Victoria’s best ski resorts or slowing down with a sunrise paddleboard.

Aside from the skiing at Falls Creek and Mt Hotham there’s also plenty of hiking, with Mount Beauty at the base of Mt Bogong (Warkwoolowler), Victoria’s highest mountain, 1986 metres above sea level.

You can hike Mt Bogong and Bogong High Plains in Alpine National Park during spring, summer and autumn, enjoying meadows of wildflowers and visiting historic huts.

If you love history, set aside a day to head up to Falls Creek to follow Wallace’s Heritage Trail, a six-and-a-half-kilometre walk (approximately two and a half hours) that takes you to Wallace’s Hut, the oldest surviving cattlemen’s hut in the High Country. If you have young children you can still show them the hut, as it’s about 750 metres from a car park. It’s also wheelchair accessible.

Mount Beauty Gorge Walk is also worth checking out. It’s a stunning trail that starts on the edge of town, takes you across a swing bridge and then along the west branch of the Kiewa River. There’s a lovely swimming hole to discover, and, in summer, you can rock scramble to an impressive canyon (beware: it can get slippery). Call into Mount Beauty Visitor Information Centre to find out more.

You can also walk along the banks of the Kiewa River, which snakes through Mount Beauty. Starting in town, Kiewa River Trail is four kilometres (return) along a sealed path that leads you past farms and campsites.

Fly fishers also love throwing a line in from the river bank, hoping to catch the region’s famous trout. Be sure to purchase a recreational fishing licence (from $10) online from Victorian Fisheries Authority first.

If you’re chasing a shot of adrenaline, schedule a morning at Big Hill Mountain Bike Park, where you’ll have a choice of more than 50 kilometres of cross-country and downhill trails that cater to all levels of riders. Advanced bikers will want to hit up The Yellow Loop, a 10-kilometre cross-country track with challenging climbs, technical features and flowy vibes.

Australia’s High Country is synonymous with horse riding, and there are one-day and multi-day rides available through Alpine National Park.

If you’re travelling with your own horse, they’re allowed in the national park between December and April; reserve a campground with a horse yard via Parks Victoria. For a tour, Bogong Horseback Adventures offers trail rides for all abilities, as well as pack-horse journeys across some of the highest terrain in Australia.

A mindful way to start or end the day is with a BYO kayak or paddleboard on the peaceful Mount Beauty Pondage. Nearby you’ll find Mount Beauty Skate Park, a top spot to take the kids to burn some energy on the rails and ramps.

However you plan to spend your days, you’ll want to bookend them with a visit to Mount Beauty’s great lookouts. Snap a sunrise selfie with Mt Bogong in the background from Sullivans Lookout, only 10 kilometres from the town centre along Tawonga Gap Road; at sunset, stop off the Kiewa Valley Highway at Mt Bogong Lookout, with its great views of Bogong, Kiewa Valley and Mountain Creek.

Getting around

Mount Beauty is a hub for nature-based adventure, so it makes sense to have a car (a 4WD is best). However, if you’re visiting in winter and would rather not deal with snowy roads – and, potentially, snow chains – there are shuttle bus options up to the ski resorts, as well as private transfers and pick-ups from Albury Airport.

Learn more and plan your Mount Beauty at visitmountbeauty.com.au