All the best things happening in your state this March

There’s no shortage of things to do in Australia. If anyone knows that, it’s us…

However with such a breadth of things going on around the country, it can sometimes get a little overwhelming to separate the champs from the chumps. You’re busy people, we get it.

To help you out, we have collated a guide of the best-goings-on for the month of March, helping you plan your calendar accordingly. Thank us later.

NSW

MINDFUL MORNINGS AT TARONGA

TARONGA ZOO

MARCH 6, 8, 29

For three mornings in March, Taronga Zoo will host their first ever, ‘Mindful Mornings.’

Designed to balance the mind, the early morning meditation sessions are held at their world-famous zoo, which boasts one of the most spectacular views of Sydney Harbour. Reset your mind in the company of a professional medication coach and plenty of furry friends.

We can’t imagine a better way to start the day.

OPENING: THE CATCH SEAFOOD DINING

CIRCULAR QUAY

MARCH

Circular Quay welcomes The Catch into its historic seaside dining precinct this month.

With a focus on sustainably sourced seafood, the star of the menu is their raw seafood options with a dedicated Raw Bar serves up top quality fresh Australian cuisine.

At the helm of Campbell Store’s latest restaurant is Michelin star chef Damien Brassel, bringing with him 20 years of international cooking experience.

Inspired by the simplicity of great Australian seafood, The Catch is set to become Sydney’s latest seafood-foodie hotspot.

PARRAMASALA FESTIVAL

PARRAMATTA

MARCH 15-17

Prepare to run free in a rich playground of cultural wonder when Parramasala returns to Parramatta from 15 – 17 March 2019.

Every year, the massive three-day extravaganza sees over 35,000 Sydneysiders converging on the streets, laneways and parklands of Parramatta.

This year, the city will transform into a cornucopia of awe-inspiring experiences, including cutting-edge live music, vivid dance and theatre, a breathtaking parade of splendid colour, spectacular costumes, and beating rhythms.

Program highlights include The Welcome Parade featuring 500 performers making their way from Parramatta Town Hall to Prince Alfred Square to welcome in the Festival.

Musical guests include hip hop artist Adrian Eagle, Triple J Unearthed finalist Geniesis Owusu, unconventional afrobeat trio True Vibenation, Hip-hop heavyweight REMI, pop songstress Thandi Pheonix, and the epic electronic duo Electric Fields.

OPENING: THE STAR WELCOMES BAR TIKRAM

PYRMONT

MARCH 12

Calling all hummus addicts: The Star welcomes a new middle eastern-inspired Bar Tikram this month, where all your hummous bi tahini and wood-fired oven flatbread dreams come true.

Open from midday til late, the moreish mezze-style menu, that’s best shared, includes cured meats, fattouch and 9-hour braised lamb shoulder. . Bar Tikram is the child of chef Dany Karam, whose Lebanese heritage has inspired the colours, flavours and aroma of this vibrant new venue that’s a welcome addition to The Star’s Pyrmont dining precinct.

TWILIGHT TASTINGS

PORT MACQUARIE

MARCH 20

For the fifth year in a row, the much-loved Twilight Tastings will be held in Port Macquarie.

Head over to the Wauchope Showgrounds on March 20 to feast on a gastronomic exploration of locally grown produce from the greater Port Macquarie-Hastings region.

With a selection of quality beer, spirit and food options, you’ll also be treated to live entertainment and relaxed family-friendly fun, with all proceeds contributing to local businesses and bush-fire relief.

This annual event is not only a great night out for the whole family, but you’ll also be raising support for BLAZE AID, that helps families rebuild their homes and fences after the devastating bushfires.

Free entry for under-18s, and $5 for adults.

VIC

BEERFEST AUSTRALIA

ST KILDA

MARCH 2

More than just a craft beer expo, BeerFest Australia celebrates all the good things in life that are better with beer: music, comedy, food and family.

Over 300 unique, exotic and small-batch craft beers, ciders, cocktails and wines will be on offer at St Kilda’s Catani Gardens; matched perfectly with some of the foodie capital’s most decadent street food traders, including: Burn City Smokers, Flamin Skewers, Melbourne Paella Company, Bavarian Bangers and G-Free Donuts.

wine down pop up at SELVILLE ESTATE

yarra valley

MARCH 1-28

If the words ‘vineyard escape’ make your heart beat faster, the Wine Down Pop Up is for you.

For the first time ever, you can enjoy a serene night’s stay at the Seville Estate in the Yarra Valley in one of three exclusive hotel ‘pods.’

The beautifully crafted eco-friendly pods are more luxurious than they sound. Two boutique pop-up hotel rooms, with designer finishes and soft beds are the perfect way to wake up amongst the wines. The minibar with regional wines and breakfast hamper will also excite your tastebuds.

As a carbon neutral experience, we can’t think of a better way to relax in the Yarra.

DAYLESFORD CHILLOUT FESTIVAL

DAYLESFORD

MARCH 7-11

Starting from humble beginnings, ChillOut Festival has grown to become the biggest and longest-running Country Queer Pride event in regional Australia, and the largest festival in Hepburn Shire.

By participating in the festivities, you will be actively helping to promote and encourage tolerance, understanding and inclusion of the LGBTI community through arts, cultural activities and events; promoting and supporting LBGTI expression in Regional Victoria.

A TASTE OF RUTHERGLEN

RUTHERGLEN

MARCH 9-10

North-East Victoria’s most anticipated festival, Tastes of Rutherglen, will return on 9 and 10 March, keen to showcase the best of North-East Victoria’s celebrated wine and produce.

The 2019 programme is set to be the biggest and best on record with a stellar line-up of activities and menus for the whole family to enjoy.

Expect a number of events, including twilight dinners, special cocktails, pop-up bars and live music at several of the region’s wineries. And with breathtaking surroundings and carefully curated menus on offer, these authentic experiences are not to be missed.

TAS

STEAMFEST

SHEFFIELD

MARCH 9-11

SteamFest brings history to life over three days.

Keen to show you showing how things were done in yesteryear, the festival showcases one of the biggest collections of working steam machinery in Australia, and features steam train rides, exhibitions of pioneering skills such as blacksmithing, historic machinery such as steam-powered threshers, vintage cars and rock crushers.

A TASTE OF THE HUON FESTIVAL

RANELAGH

MARCH 10-11

Now in its 27th year, A Taste of the Huon is a celebration of fine food, wine, entertainment, arts and crafts from the Huon Valley and Channel region.

Located only 30 minutes south of Hobart, this community festival is one of the most popular regional events in Tasmania, drawing over 20,000 local, intrastate and interstate visitors through its 2 day programme.

It’s also run by a voluntary committee with proceeds being injected back into the community.

TEN DAYS ON THE ISLAND

BURNIE

Ten Days on the Island is an epic adventure through the heart of Tasmania.

The multi-arts festival can be found in theatres, sheds, galleries and gardens around the island, all aiming to showcase the unique cultural identities of various regions.

Since its beginnings in 2001, Ten Days on the Island has delighted and excited audiences across Tasmania, becoming a catalyst for community engagement and involvement.

And for the first time, the 2019 Festival will be spread across three weekends, giving audiences even more chance to explore the extraordinary.

ACT

CANBERRA GOOD FOOD MONTH

CANBERRA

MARCH 1-31

If there’s one Canberra event that gets all Australian foodies excited, it’s Canberra Good Food Month.

Presented by Citi, the talent filled program will showcase both international and home-grown chefs, creating unforgettable experiences that leave lasting memories on the nation’s capital, delighting, inspiring and transporting Canberrans out of their everyday.

Good Food Month officially kicks off on 1 March with the launch of Night Noodle Markets at Reconciliation Place, Canberra’s favourite al fresco food festival.

CANBERRA CRAFT BEER & CIDER FESTIVAL

BRADDON

MARCH 16

Canberra Craft Beer and Cider Festival showcases (you guessed it!) the best craft beers and ciders from around Australia.

The Festival will be staged on the Batman Street and in the car park of Mercure Canberra and will feature breweries from across Australia along with live bands, food, entertainment and a wide range of kids’ activities.

From beginners to budding craft brewers, all enthusiasts are welcome!

CANBERRA NIGHT NOODLE MARKETS

RECONCILIATION PLACE

MARCH 1-10

As the Illuminations light up iconic attractions around the Parliamentary Triangle, keen noodle aficionados convene to tuck into authentic Asian eats.

Get ready, get set and treat your taste buds. Work up an appetite exploring the performances and architectural projections and feasting on Insta-worthy dishes that will push conventional flavour boundaries, creating an experience for all your senses.

Remember to leave room for a bespoke dessert and a delicious drink or two.

Here’s the low-down: filmmakers are given a list of ten items to include in their movie, and only ten days to shoot, edit and produce a seven-minute film exploring the theme of ‘one small step’.

The results are Lights! Camera! Action!, a screening of the top twelve finalists in the Senate Rose Gardens at the Museum of Australian Democracy, with the award winners announced immediately after the screening.

Bring your chair or picnic rug, blanket and movie snacks, and settle in for a great night of film viewing (and judging!).

SA

DARKFIELD

EAST TERRACE, ADELAIDE

Those with their ear to the ground might already know about DARKFIELD: a collection of theatrical performances set inside a 40ft shipping container. However if you haven’t, we don’t blame you.

Each performance takes place in pitch darkness, using sensory deprivation and binaural audio to explore fear and anxiety.

As well as being immersed in the dark, the total loss of vision causes other senses to heighten, allowing participators the chance to fixate on every movement and sound around them.

While each visitor leaves with their own unique experience, there is one common consensus: DARKFIELD is an all-consuming, slightly unsettling experience.

COONALPYN RV FESTIVAL

COONALPYN

MARCH 1-4

Home of the famous 30-metre high Guido van Helten silo art mural, Silo Sights’ – RV Basecamp Coonalpyn is your opportunity to immerse yourself in the artistic town of Coonalpyn.

Aside from the art, some of the key icons you can add to your wish list include a visit to the Careship Coorong snail farm & yurt, Coorong National Parks, Point Malcolm Lighthouse (Raukkan, the home of the Church that features on Australia’s $50 note alongside David Unaipon, a preacher, author and inventor from SA), Meningie’s lake front & Birdman of the Coorong and much more.

There will be camping, entertainment and local business vouchers as well as local events that may include a craft market, night owls lawn bowls, bingo, tennis, trivia nights and more.

GRAPES OF MIRTH – COMEDY AND WINE IN MCLAREN VALE

FLEURIEU PENINSULA

MARCH 3

Grapes of Mirth has returned to its spiritual home in McLaren Vale – combining three of everyone’s favourite things: comedy, wine and good people.

Punters can expect 7 hours of laughs, music, wine, gourmet grub and plenty of fun times – with line-up highlights consisting of Sam Simmons, Nikki Britton, Tom Gleeson, Cal Wilson, Sam Taunton and plenty more!

WOMADELAIDE

ADELAIDE BOTANIC PARK

MARCH 6-9

The iconic WOMADelaide is returning to Adelaide’s Botanic Park this March.

The open-air festival is one of the most celebrated cultural festivals in Australia. Spanning across four days, the festival program will offer performances from over 500 artists from around the world, including street theatre, display stalls and installations.

To complete the experience, Taste The World with over 50 international cuisines and culinary delights sold in stalls throughout the four days.

And with a WOMADelaide KidZone also on offer, it’s also the perfect outing for small humans.

QLD

world science festival

brisbane

march 25-29

Delve deep into the big questions in science at the World Science Festival in Brisbane this March. From March 25-29 Brisbane will be home to some of the greatest minds in science who will be answering your most important science and life questions, including: ‘Why can’t I keep my new year’s resolutions?’

It’s part of the annual Curiocity Brisbane, which hosts a series of events in various locations from March to April. Other Curiocity events include WOW (Women of the World) and QUOD Technology and Innovation Festival.

NIGHTQUARTER NIGHT MARKETS

GOLD COAST

MARCH 3

Unlock flavours of the world at the Gold Coast’s most iconic food destination.

Since 2015, the NightQuarter night markets have become the destination to experience the best street food, authentic eats, market stalls and live entertainment. This year, hungry attendees can discover a kaleidoscope of global flavours, street art, music and over 100 regional vendors.

CMC ROCKS QUEENSLAND

IPSWICH CITY

MARCH 17-19

Since American country duo Florida Georgia Line headlined the CMC Rocks in 2016, the festival has grown into one of the biggest events on the country music calendar.

With 20,000 music lovers descending onto the Willowbank site late last year, the 2019 four-day event is expected to be their biggest yet.

Line-up highlights include USA heavyweights Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs, as well as some local favourites Kasey Chambers and Troy Cassar-Daley.

See you there!

WA

SCULPTURE BY THE SEA

COTTESLOE

MARCH 1-18

One of Perth’s largest free public events, Sculpture by the Sea, is set to transform the city’s iconic waterscape into a 70+ sculpture park, showcasing artists from across Australia and the world.

The exhibition is featured from the sea wall all the way along the sand towards North Cottesloe and on the surrounding grassed areas creating a beautiful sculpture park.

Locals and visitors alike can take a stroll and marvel at some of these spectacular creations, while watching the sun set over the Indian Ocean.

NANNUP MUSIC FESTIVAL

NANNUP

MARCH 1-4

In the centre of Western Australia’s stunning Southwest, on the banks of the Blackwood River, lives Nannup: a small, historic timber town famous for their annual music festival.

Held annually over the Labour Day long weekend, the streets come alive with stalls, performances and activities, spearheaded by a community-minded spirit and a passionate and dedicated team of staff and committee.

Patrons can expect an eclectic mix of incredible acts over free and ticketed venues, plus camping, street performances, markets, workshops and panels, poetry, an Art Walk and a space full of activities and workshops for our little festivalgoers.

Other highlights include the Emerging Artist Award, indigenous artists programming and small-town atmosphere.

FISH AND SIPS WINE AND SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

NORTH FREMANTLE

MARCH 29-31

If the folk of WA are known for anything, its exceptional food and wine festivals – with Fish And Sips being no exception.

Enjoy local live music, wine tastings, seafood masterclasses, cooking demonstrations and of course an enormous array of West Australian seafood with over 30 stalls from the best of Western Australian chefs, restaurants, fishermen and wineries.

Stretching out over 100 meters of Perth’s best beach, this is without a doubt one of the best food events in Western Australia.

NT

TIWI ISLANDS GRAND FINAL AND ART SALE

WURRUMIYANGA

MARCH 17

Located in the main hall at Murrupurtiyanuwu Catholic Primary School, the Tiwi Islands Grand Final and Art Sale is the event of the year for those with a deep appreciation for Indigenous Art.

There will be a huge selection of artworks available such as paintings, prints, weaving and carvings at exceptional great prices.

The Jilamara Arts and Crafts Association will be showing its wares, so come say hi, meet some of the Tiwi Islands’ greatest artists, buy some great art and enjoy the footy.