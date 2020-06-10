9 of the best beaches in Perth

Perth and beaches go hand in hand.

It may be the most isolated capital city in the world, but what Perth lacks in population, it more than makes up for by providing some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Unfurling from either side of the city is an 80-kilometre-long stretch of pristine coastline, with blinding white sand and turquoise seas aplenty.

Head to any of Perth’s 19 city beaches for a swim, snorkel or surf and you won’t leave disappointed.

If you’re looking for a recommendation, we’ve whittled them down to 9 of our favourites.

Driving time from Perth: 20 minutes

Best for: People watching

Description: One of the most iconic sandy spots in all of Western Australia, Scarborough Beach is a popular ocean oasis, flanked by a high-rise cityscape.

The shore is lined with shops, cafes, restaurants, hotels and surf shops – making this a premium destination for those who like safe, sheltered swimming conditions.

In the water, Scarborough is blessed with crystal clear, blue sea, white sand and sunshine as far as the eye can see.

Driving time from Perth: 15 minutes

Best for: A sunset beach picnic

Description: Another metropolitan-lined strip, City Beach is a favourite thanks to its premium location.

Smack bang in the middle of Perth’s northern suburbs, lay your towel down here and you’ll find jovial beach-goers in the form of surfers, walkers, families and everything in between.

There are plenty of shady grass areas, making it a popular spot for sunset picnics. There’s also a nice boardwalk, a huge new surf lifesaving club and plenty of surrounding restaurants for the hungry to grab a feed.

Driving time from Perth: 30 minutes

Best for: Windy days

Description: It may not be as picturesque as some of Perth’s more notable white sand spots, but Port Beach definitely has a few things going for it.

For one, its sheltered location makes it one of the few city beaches where you can escape from those cursed south-westerly winds. Plus, it’s also great for riding a wave or two if the swell gets up – which is pretty often.

Spend your day swimming alongside views of Rottnest Island, while taking the time to explore the surrounding hub of Fremantle. There’s also a popular café adjacent to the enclosed playground.

Driving time from Perth: 35 minutes

Best for: Jetty jumps

Description: Venture a little further south and you’ll be rewarded with the white sandy shores of Cockburn’s Coogee Beach.

Set among the gothic backdrop of the abandoned power station, this oft-forgotten 3.7km gem is a worthy stop on your beach-hopping itinerary.

There’s a jetty for fishing and jumping, as well as a huge grassed area for picnics.

Driving time from Perth: 20 minutes

Best for: Pretty much everyone

Description: Cottesloe Beach is one of Perth’s most iconic spots for a dip. Think of it as the Bondi of Western Australia.

Rivalling Scarborough for the city’s most popular beach, Cott – as the locals call it – ticks all the boxes. It’s surrounded by beautiful coastlines and vistas, featuring plenty of entertainment for kids and adults alike. Even if you’re not typically a beach-lover, it’s worth the trip for the ambience alone.

There are also plenty of great spots for a meal in this area, but make sure you have a drink at the Cottesloe Beach Hotel and do a spot of people watching (if you’re smart you’ll time it to coincide with sunset).

Driving time from Perth: 20 minutes

Best for: Surfing

Description: When the weather gets wild and the swell follows, experienced swimmers and surfers head for the breaks at Trigg Beach.

While the water can get a little wild for weaker swimmers, the beach breaking waves, rips and undertows are a magnet for those on a board. Many surfers rate it as one of Perth’s best, though this reputation means the waves can get a little crowded.

On land, it’s a great beach for sand walks and jogs, best enjoyed while watching surfers catch some clean breaks.

Driving time from Perth: 20 minutes

Best for: Nude beach-goers

Description: The north end of Swanbourne beach presents beautiful waters, secluded sand and a unique opportunity for some nude sunbathing.

Accessible by a 300-metre walk from the carpark, this hidden section of coastline is one of the few ‘official’ nude beaches in Perth. You’ll know you’re on the right track when you see the ‘clothing optional’ sign. It’s hidden from public view, serving liberal sunbakers in comfort.

At the south end of the beach you’ll find the clothed end of the beach that closely mirrors its southerly Cottesloe neighbour.

Driving time from Perth: 30 minutes

Best for: Rich heritage

Description: The generally calm, picturesque waters of Bathers make it a failsafe addition to any person’s beach arsenal.

Filled with vibrant heritage and coastal charm, this place has plenty on offer to fill your day. You’ll find The Fishing Boat Harbour, Challenger Harbour, The Maritime Museum, The Shipwreck Galleries and Esplanade Park all within a short stroll.

One should also make time to visit the only place in WA that you can enjoy a cocktail on the sand: Bathers Beach House has brought Europe to the charming port of Fremantle, holding its title as the only absolute beachfront venue in Perth.

Driving time from Perth: 25 minutes by ferry from Fremantle

Best for: An island escape

Description: Although it’s located just 19 kilometres off the coast of Western Australia, Rottnest feels a million miles from anywhere.

Rottnest is home to 63 secluded beaches and 20 bays. Spend your time relaxing on the beach, snorkelling among vibrant coral reefs and shipwrecks, fishing for delicious seafood, climbing a lighthouse, and soaking up the sunshine during a game of mini golf. You’ll also meet the friendly resident quokkas, the cute marsupials that the island is world-famous for.

The island is essentially a car-free zone, with bicycles the most common mode of transport – perfect for families wanting to stay active and get back to nature.