All the best things happening in your state this October

Christina Gibson

There’s no shortage of things to do in Australia. If anyone knows that, it’s us…

However with such a breadth of things going on around the country, it can sometimes get a little overwhelming to separate the champs from the chumps. You’re busy people, we get it.

To help you out, we have collated a guide of the best-goings-on for the month of October, helping you plan your calendar accordingly. Thank us later.

NSW

Don’t Hate The Player

The Old Fitz Theatre

October 8-12

It’s not often that a local play piques the Australian Traveller interest, but in this case, we reckon it’s more than worth the hype.

Fresh Australian production, Don’t Hate the Player is opening curtain at the Old Fitz Theatre this October, as part of the Redline Productions Underground Emerging initiative.

In this modern-day comedy with a millennial twist, two sisters are trapped inside a virtual reality video game working as drug-ring receptionists.

In her writing and directorial debut, Laura McDonald’s work explores the hyper realism of our technological society, where aspects of the human condition can be exposed through a google search.

Get your tickets here.

Watsons Bay’s Rosé Street Fest

Military Road

October 27

Returning for its second year this October, Watsons Bay’s Rosé Street Fest promises an unmissable day out for wine lovers. AKA the entire human race.

With more than 20 wineries lining the streets of Military Road, festival goers can taste wines from around the world, including the famous Mirabeau and Gilbert Wines.

Gather up your friends, enjoy the sea of pink and relax with the chilled sounds of acoustic music.

Night Noodle Markets

Hyde Park

October 11-18

The Good Food Month’s Night Noodle Markets are as synonymous to Sydneysiders as Bondi Beach or the Harbour Bridge.

A staple in the Sydney social calendar, the Night Noodle Markets have been held in Hyde Park for the past 15 years. And to add to your FOMO, this October will be the last time the markets will be at their famous park location, with plans to relocate in 2020.

There’s also free entry, so your money can be better spent enjoying dishes from all the delicious stallholders, think Bao Brothers, Bangkok Street Food and Wonderbao.

Gyūsha Restaurant Opens

Chippendale

Spend a day on the Choi family farm enjoying Japanese yakiniku (grilled meat) without ever leaving Chippendale. How, you ask? Well, with new kid on the restaurant block of course, Gyūsha.

In Japanese, Gyūsha means ‘the cow shed’, which pays homage to owners Jon and Angie Choi’s wagyu beef farm in Dubbo. Just a little closer to home.

The restaurant showcases the farm’s wagyu beef, which customers can choose to grill themselves at the restaurant or take home to cook.

HOME Art Exhibition

Dandenong’s Waker St Gallery and Arts Centre

October 5 – November 2

Dandenong embraces its reputation as one of Australia’s most culturally diverse cities this month, hosting the fourth annual HOME exhibition.

The exhibition showcases works created by artists with refugee backgrounds, with this year’s theme exploring identity and community.

Why not get your creativity flowing with HOME sponsor IKEA’s free workshops for both adults and children and learn a thing or two about art?

‘The Hideaway’ Opens

Cabarita Beach

Take advantage of the perfect spring weather and enjoy a unique glamping experience this October at Cabarita Beach.

Mere metres away from the sand, glampers can enjoy communal lounge spaces and their choice of three styles of tents, with some large enough to house families.

This quaint beach town provides a luxury escape and a place to ‘hideaway’; mindfulness is encouraged through calming natural landscapes and mountain views.

Good Food Month

Sydney

For 20 years, Sydney’s Good Food Month has celebrated the city’s dynamic and delectable culinary scene. And luckily, 2019 is no different.

Various dining events will be held across the city at iconic restaurants like Icebergs, Mary’s Underground, QT and Quay, so it’s the perfect time for a night on the town.

But if the day time is more your pace, the much-loved Let’s Do Lunch series is returning this year. Several of Sydney’s Good Food Guide hatted restaurants (think Pilu at Freshwater, Sagra, Sirrus, NOMAD) will be serving lunch experiences at a specially curated price of $45pp. It’s the most delicious deal of all.

Bistro Manly

Sydney

New to the Northern Beaches of Sydney, Bistro Manly offers beachfront views alongside premium French cuisine.

Forget snooty French dining. With fresh seafood on the menu and an extensive wine list, Bistro Manly is the A+ option for a casual meal to the end a perfect day on the beach.

VIC

Holey Cheese Festival

Queen Victoria Market

October 22-27

In this ‘gouda’ festival, cheese-lovers will be able to taste a range of Victoria’s best cheeses in Queen Victoria Market.

The Holey Cheese Festival, now in its second year, will boast an array of pop-up stalls situated in the Market’s Deli Lane, serving up cheesy Margherita pizzas and cannoli.

With cooking demonstrations, live entertainment and cheese tours, even the fussiest cheese-lover will be impressed.

Republic Tavern Opens

Epping

City atmosphere meets cosy suburbia in Epping’s newly opened Republic Tavern, located in Melbourne’s outer North.

This gastro brew-pub, fusing South American flavours and classic Aussie classic pub food, will entice even the seasoned Melbournian foodie.

Located in an increasingly popular Melbourne district, the Tavern also features local Victorian craft brewers, offering an authentic taste of Victorian beer.

Melbourne Marathon

Melbourne

October 13

Get those legs pumping as you run past some of Melbourne’s most renowned landmarks in the city’s annual marathon.

Starting on Batman Avenue and finishing at the MCG, the marathon’s course spans over 40 kilometres, making the biggest in the country.

Change up your lazy Sunday routine, set a goal to finish the course and test your endurance at the Melbourne Marathon this October.

Light the Night

Melbourne

October 11

Federation Square will turn into a sea of blue, gold and white for the Leukaemia Foundation’s Light the Night lantern walk.

The event is set to commemorate and support those in the community with blood cancer, while raising funds to continue cancer research.

SA

Tarnanthi Festival of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art

Adelaide

October 17, 2019 – January 27, 2020

Commencing this October and continuing into the new year, South Australia will host the Tarnanthi Festival, Australia’s largest celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art and culture.

Art from more than 1,000 Australian artists will feature in the Art Gallery of South Australia’s Tarnanthi exhibition and art enthusiasts can purchase local works from the art fair at participating local venues.

OzAsia Festival

Adelaide

October 17 – November 3

Held annually each spring, Adelaide’s OzAsia celebrates all things arts, food and culture as it pertains to Asian culture.

The festival is one of Adelaide’s most popular, with an average of 200,000 locals enjoying the ‘east meets west’ collaboration.

This year, the festival is set to produce its largest ever program (featuring 60 unique events) for a variety of excited audiences.

Moon Lantern Parade

Adelaide

October 19

Bring a picnic, a blanket and your besties for 2019’s Moon Lantern Parade held in Elder Park.

A popular OzAsia event, the Moon Lantern Parade celebrates Asian culture with a live music performance by Emissary of Tang and its plethora of lanterns, including a 40 metre Hong Kong Dragon.

Starting late afternoon and continuing well into the night, the Parade also features some of Adelaide’s best street food trucks. There’s also a fireworks display to close up the celebration, and who doesn’t love them?

Semaphore Music Festival

Semaphore

October 4-7

With most Australian states enjoying a long weekend, October is the perfect time to travel to Adelaide and experience its growing music scene.

Away from the city and close to the beach, the Semaphore Music Festival is now in its 15th year.

The festival will showcase homegrown acts like Oh, Lion, with the final day of the festival (October 7) celebrating UNESCO’s Year of Indigenous Languages with Indigenous music acts.

WA

Mov’in Bed Outdoor Cinema

Perth

October 18 – December 8

Want to watch some of the latest movies without leaving the comfort of your bed?

Mov’in Bed Outdoor Cinema provides just that, with scheduled screenings of new-release movies under the stars, with all the trimmings.

In this unique outdoor cinema experience, catch new-release flicks like Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and The Lion King in surround sound, with the comfort of a good ol’ fashioned couch.

Hike Fest

Perth

October 6

Grab your running shoes and go hiking out in the Perth Hills for Hike Fest.

In support of mental health week, Hike Fest encourages exercising amongst nature to boost your mood and relieve stress.

A variety of activities will be available for hikers to try, including yoga, meditation and children’s activities.

Taco Me Crazy Taco Fest

Perth

October 11

Everyone loves tacos – that’s why crowds flock to Perth’s Taco Me Crazy Taco Fest, a celebration of the two greatest things in life: tortillas and salsa.

Taco enthusiasts can sample a variety of Mexican goods, made by some of Perth’s best chefs. Oh, and the competition to find the fests’ best fish taco is not to be missed.

The Brew n’ Que Festival

Ascot Racecourse

October 5

Ascot Racecourse will be quite the smoke show this October, with its Brew n’ Que Festival celebrating all things barbeque.

This one-day festival will feature local BBQ and beer vendors to the soundtrack of live music.

Or if you’re in a competitive mood, the festival holds a battle to find Western Australia’s barbeque master? Do you back your recipe enough?

NT

Radical Reels

Darwin

October 23

This action film festival will showcase a variety of different shorts from the Banff Mountain Film Festival.

With over two-and-a-half hours of short adventure films, the footage will take viewers out of their comfort zones with daring footage and adventurers.

Expect wild rides, long lines, steep jumps and skilful stunts, celebrating the camaraderie, courage and conviction of today’s most out-there adventurers.

Bangladesh Festival

Darwin

October 6

The delicious, extravagant and oh-so-colourful world of local Bangladeshi culture and food will be showcased in this epic festival.

Hosted by Charles Darwin University, the event will celebrate all things Bangladeshi in the perfect day out with friends.

Darwin Blues Rock Festival

Marrara

October 19

This is the perfect opportunity to let your hair down on a Saturday night. The Darwin Blues Rock Festival is a jam-packed night of blues rock talent.

Hosted by the Darwin Pint Club, Brisbane’s The Dillion James Band and Northern Territory’s own Lost And Found Band will headline this cool, calm and collected blues rock festival.

Tas

Seafarers’ Festival

Bellerive Boardwalk

October 27

Bellerive Boardwalk plays host to Seafarers’ Festival: a fun day out on the water, with a focus of Nauticulture and maritime history.

The festival will also host a delicious selection of Tassie’s finest food and drinks, alongside an array of on land entertainment, cooking demonstrations, interactive stallholders, sea and land based food producers, roving entertainment, boat tours and more.

Tasmania Medieval Festival

Sheffield

October 12-13

Prepare to sharpen your swords and yonder back to ye old town in Tasmania’s medieval festival this October.

Annually, hundreds of people flock to Tasmania’s Medieval Festival, which has plenty of era-appropriate activities including jousting displays and costume contests.

QLD

Caloundra Music Festival

Sunshine Coast

October 4 – 7

The Sunshine Coast’s Caloundra Music Festival celebrates the community’s local culture, food and arts scenes.

To make things even better, some stages are so close to the beach that you can stay in the water all day enjoying the festival’s local and international entertainment.

Surfers Paradise Fest-Evil

Surfers Paradise

October 31 – November 2

Monsters of the night and ghoulish ghosts unite in Surfers Paradise Halloween celebration, sure to get you on edge!

Attracting large crowds every year, this Halloween festival offers something for all ages, with one of the most popular events being its Zombie Walk.

Don your monstrous apparel and become a creature of the night this Halloween in Surfers Paradise.

Oktoberfest Brisbane

Brisbane

October 11 – 13 & October 18-20

The time has come once again to don your Lederhosen, eat your weight in Schnitzels and sample German beer.

Yes, it’s Oktoberfest, Brisbane’s annual festival celebrating all things German in October.

Experience a piece of Germany with the festival’s cultural activities including a human foosball competition, dancing, singing and yodelling.

Sea Shepherd’s Ocean Defence Tour

South Brisbane

October 27

In this major annual fundraiser, support conservationist organisation Sea Shepherd, who have defended and protected Australia’s oceans for 40 years.

With a gold coin donation entry, guests can learn more about environmental conservationism with Sea Shepherd’s eco workshops