A list of Adelaideâ€™s best restaurants

Christina Gibson

While foodies have long flocked to Sydney and Melbourne to get their culinary fix, the last few years have seen a food revolution completely transform Adelaide’s culinary scene into something spectacular.

Balancing world-renowned wine with fresh delicious produce, the signature Adelaide culinary prowess artfully fuses them into a foodie’s dream menu. It champions the use of local produce to create a dining experience like no other.

As a proud South Aussie, allow me to showcase the best Adelaide restaurants completely changing the Australian food landscape.

As I local, I haven’t met anyone who hasn’t been to Argo and enjoyed it.

The general no-fuss appeal of Argo has proven to be extremely popular for Adelaidians, who flock to the restaurant’s location in the city and its just-as-fun cousin in Norwood Parade.

Argo on the Parade is vibrant and colourful. And you know you’ve come to the right place when you reach the lush vertical garden wall and the building exterior’s vibrant mural, which is constantly being updated by local street artist Nicky Mellonie.

Boasting one of the longest menus in Adelaide, Argo offers a plethora of food options to choose from.

From highbrow ‘plant-based’ dishes, to street food of burgers and hotdogs, there is something on the menu to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters.

The best time to sample Argo’s generous menu is mid-morning, where customers can order from the breakfast, brunch and lunch sections.

Address: 4/211 Victoria Square, Adelaide and 212 The Parade, Norwood

Award-winning restaurant Africola truly is one-of-a-kind. It’s best described as an eclectic restaurant with a menu that packs a punch and located in Adelaide’s East End, a hip hood gaining popularity among both locals and visitors.

From the moment you enter the restaurant it is a true sensory overload. And while hearty wooden tables soften the eatery’s bright blue and yellow furniture, nothing can disguise the spicy delectation of the food served.

On the menu, South Australian produce shines through the seafood dishes. Order the Goolwa pipis and Hiramasa kingfish sashimi, alongside charred beetroot and sprouted lentils – a good option for vegetarians.

With a small, curated menu that introduces a new flavour of cuisine to South Australia, it’s no wonder the restaurant attracts such rave reviews.

Address: 4 East Terrace, Adelaide

Meaning ‘welcome’ in some Indigenous languages, Orana has been making waves in Australia thanks to its traditional and inventive culinary story.

Brainchild of award-winning chef Jock Zonfrillo, Orana celebrates Australia’s Indigenous culture and cuisine using both traditional cooking methods and native ingredients.

Some lucky Sydneysiders may have had a taste of what Orana has to offer this September, when the restaurant temporarily set up shop in Surry Hills. Back home in Adelaide however, the space itself provides a luxury dining experience, with attentive wait staff and paired wine lists to satisfy your every craving.

Address: 1/285 Rundle St, Adelaide

While the restaurant’s name might conjure up other mental images, Hispanic Mechanic is paving the way in Adelaide’s culinary imprint.

Opened in 2015, the core of Hispanic Mechanic is centred on Latin American food, with some welcome Korean influences. The menu features Mexican favourites tacos and nachos, but also includes a large vegan-friendly menu and Korean staples like kimchi.

The ‘mechanic’ side of the restaurant is expressed through the exposed pipe lighting, white subway tiles with dark grout, and dark timber tables. The laid-back industrial vibe of the restaurant is perfectly complemented by its not-so-city nature. Being a couple kilometres away from the city centre does have its perks.

Address: 205 Glen Osmond Rd, Frewville

Located in Norwood, Base Bar is a cosy little restaurant with a focus on good wine and delicious food.

The petite size and dim lighting create a moody atmosphere comfortable to enjoy with friends.

While the food menu isn’t extensive, it makes up for it in all-round quality. The best way to sample it is to order a smorgasbord of meals and share between your friends.

The pizza menu is to die for – cooked in a wood-fire oven, the smoky pizzas are mouth-watering and easy to devour. The bar menu is carefully curated and jam-packed with wines from all around South Australia and a few from interstate.

So if you’re looking for a failsafe with friends that won’t send you into debt, Base Bar is the place to go.

Address: 234 The Parade, Norwood

Osteria Oggi delivers on its philosophy to cook delicious Italian food fresh for the South Australian masses.

Oggi, Italian for ‘daily’, truly encompasses the business model. While the restaurant uses fresh produce in food preparation, ‘daily’ also embodies the metaphorical vision that executive chef Andrew Davies and head chef Mimi Rovers have for the restaurant: to reinvent well-known and loved Italian dishes.

The fusion of concrete, square tiles, a simple colour scheme and arched booths are reminiscent of Italy’s piazzas. The ambience of the restaurant coupled with staple home-style dishes transport diners to the real Italy in an extraordinary food journey.

Expect to drool just reading the menu, full of pasta and gnocchi dishes, salumi (Italian meats) and risotto. It’s no surprise it is one of Adelaide’s most popular restaurants among locals and interstate foodies alike.

Address: 76 Pirie St, Adelaide

If you’re craving dessert after eating the main meal, 50sixone’s the place to be. Located in three convenient locations around Adelaide, desserts are always on the menu.

The decor in the Prospect branch is a fusion of industrial and old-time charm: while the deep-green soft furnishings give an antiquated feel, exposed brickwork modernises the space.

Here in Adelaide, 50sixone is famous for their freak shakes, which essentially are milkshakes filled with an overloaded dessert on top. A little bit OTT, they are truly a work of delicate dessert perfection (and they don’t taste half bad either!)

50sixone’s ‘Insta-worthy Freak Shakes’, truly live up to their name – it is hard to resist the urge not to post a snap on Instagram. Trust me, I’m guilty of this.

The shakes come in a range of flavours to entice every chocolate lover, from peppermint to Oreo, Kit-Kat to Nutella. They may look and taste sweet, but the sugar overload catches up to you quickly – enlist the help of a friend to help you finish it!