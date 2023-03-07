Ditch hotels filled with unfamiliar faces and whirls of activity in favour of a wildly cosy Airbnb on the Gold Coast.

When the call of a long, overdue getaway catches up with your tight-knit tribe, a home away from home is just the ticket. While the region is spoiled for luxury accommodation options and stellar dining venues to get the party started, an Airbnb on the Gold Coast is an ideal refuge for boundless hijinks. Offering epic scenery and ultimate locations, plus Pinterest-perfect styling against unbelievable architecture, these stand-out stays dial up the comfort in breathtaking style.

1. Houston

Originally constructed by art deco mastermind Harry Seidler in the 1950s, the Houston Currumbin building was one of the architect’s very first Australian projects. But even without its boss credentials, this Airbnb on the Gold Coast is heavenly, even when it’s not dripping in sunshine.

Situated on a quiet corner, right across the road from Currumbin Beach on one side and Barefoot Barista, one of the best caffeine pit stops in the entire city, on the other, Houston consists of two light-drenched apartments. The two-bedroom Apartment 1, located on the ground floor so you’ve got a decent lawn and terrace space to play with, feels beachy thanks to splashes of muted colour amid a whole bunch of textured timbers, while touches of marble bring the luxe.

Up one level at the two-bedroom Apartment 2, the balcony is the focal point as an uninterrupted gaze across the beach provides a magnificent in-motion mural. It’s so good looking, they’ve decided to keep the master suite open plan, so the views seem limitless. Again, coastal cool tones compliment a tactile collection of sleek wood and rattan.

Perfect for small families, or couples, both apartments feature fully equipped kitchens with cooking basics and Meile appliances, generous living areas and swimming essentials including particularly gorgeous towels, often slung across those enviable outdoor spaces to really make passers-by envious.

Where: Currumbin

Price: Rates start from $495 per night.

2. Hillview Dairy

There is no nook or cranny left unattended at Hillview Dairy, an extraordinary exercise in more-is-more styling without over-cluttering. And funnily enough, you won’t even believe it’s liveable from the outset.

Approaching the rusty old barn, located on a rural horse and cattle farm in the Currumbin Valley, the 100-year-old structure looks like it’s one balmy summer storm away from tumbling down. But step foot inside and you’ll find one of the most incredible holiday homes on the Gold Coast.

Paying vivid homage to a life spent on the farm, the sails of a windmill hang on a living room wall while cowhide chairs point towards a fireplace adorned with snapped twigs arranged in a milk can. Two bedrooms, that both sleep up to four guests as pull-out sofas fit neatly alongside king beds once extended, feature gorgeous barn doors, exposed beams at the ceilings, jute rugs, and just the right number of rustic furnishings (though we’ll call them props here, because it’s all very theatric-fantastic) to make the space feel lived in without pushing into hoarder territory.

Both bedrooms open to a giant wooden patio fitted with a wooden swing (because, fun), however, one of the bedrooms will prove more coveted than the other for its uninterrupted vistas across the area’s rolling hills. The single bathroom (there had to be one downfall) offers a decent-sized bath, the kitchen comes with a chic Smeg refrigerator and best of all, there’s a circular pool right off the deck with its own magical views. This unforgettable Airbnb on the Gold Coast is an ideal retreat for families or groups of friends.

Where: Currumbin Valley

Price: Rates start from $495 per night.

3. Acute Abode

Think you’ve reached peak adoration of the whole tiny house craze? Not until you’ve laid eyes upon Acute Abode, a remarkable Airbnb on the Gold Coast. Featuring one of the most extraordinary pitched roofs you’ll ever spy while world-wide Airbnb scrolling, it’s not the most practical of spaces inside but if it’s just you, or just you two, this place has to be seen to be believed.

Black metal on the outside, glossy honey-hued timber on the inside, the roof will score you a string of likes alone. Wandering inside to concrete floors and away from the lush leafy greenery that engulfs this teeny-weeny stay, the sophisticated colour scheme continues throughout a sleek eat-in kitchen stocked with pantry essentials, a cosy living area with a TV, rain-head shower, and a loft, reachable via a ladder, fitted with a comfy queen bed. But it’s clearly all about the outdoors here, as a veranda dotted with sun lounges and a barbecue beckons. Plus, a creek lies at the bottom of the property and the owners even provide a kayak.

Where: Currumbin Valley

Price: Rates start from $510 per night.

4. The Halliday’s Elder Villa 1

Step into the pages of a home interiors magazine with a stay at one of The Halliday’s luxurious digs. The collection of Gold Coast properties, with one bonus property located in NSW’s Byron Bay, are all immaculately presented, but our pick of the bunch is Elder Villa 1, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom Burleigh Heads build situated within walking distance to the suburb’s famed eateries, bars and boutiques.

The ocean breeze sails right through its open plan living area complete with a fireplace, with the lounge and dining rooms flowing straight on from a spacious kitchen and spilling out over an enclosed patio that trickles down to a gated mineral plunge pool dotted with sun lounges. It’s the stuff of beach holiday dreams. Décor-wise, soft pastels sing against white-on-white, warmed up with dabs of whitewash, rattan, and polished timber.

Intended for couples, even two, or groups of friends, Elder’s bedrooms are filled with king beds and the upstairs master has its own Moroccan-tiled ensuite featuring Kevin Murphy products. But what guests really rave about is the outdoor concrete bath that greets you upon entry. Set in a landscaped garden reminiscent of a tropical resort, it’s a blissful spot to kick up your feet and soak up the downtime.

Where: Burleigh Heads

Price: Rates start from $950 per night.

5. Hamar House

A dynamo mum-and-daughter duo worked with the team at Aussie Tiny Houses to create Hamar House, an Airbnb on the Gold Coast that offers holiday opulence amid inventive architecture in total seclusion. Located in the beautiful Bonogin Valley, rich with subtropical flora and fauna and just a 25-minute drive from Gold Coast’s beaches, the eco-friendly, self-contained six-metre-long tiny house has been constructed in the middle of nowhere – but that’s where the brilliance lies.

Popping out from a carpet of lush forest, a golf buggy will escort couples to the character-filled, solar-powered retreat where a welcome gift of home-baked goods and a bottle of wine await. Inside, the space is intimate, yes, but crafted with bucketloads of love as details including artworks from Aussie talents, touches of greenery, cosy sage bathrobes and a colour palette that mirrors its forest surroundings, are presented with flair.

The loft bedroom offers long windows on both sides of the bed, allowing natural light, plus those sensational views that soar right over the valley and towards the skyrises of the Gold Coast, to fill the cosy space. But outside is where they’ve really spun some magic.

A wide deck, which feels about the same length as the actual house, is decorated with a high bar dining space and swing chair, and down some wooden steps, a cedar-style hot tub begs to be played in. Moving down beyond the tub, a firepit offers yet another amazing vantage point. Amenities-wise, a bar fridge, microwave, stovetop, and coffee machine are all included.

Where: Bonogin Valley

Price: Rates start from $375 per night.

6. Grand Designs Home

Prefer your Airbnb on the Gold Coast with a side of celebrity status? The Grand Designs Home (yep, that’s the name and they’re really owning it) in Tamborine Mountain was featured in season eight of Grand Designs Australia and it’s retained its awe-inspiring magnificence.

Designed by the Brissie-based, award-winning James Russell Architect firm, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom space sits on seven acres, offering a luxurious country experience complete with horses and avocado trees. Catering for up to eight guests, making it a dream escape for family get-togethers as children are welcome, the house itself is unlike anything you’ve ever seen in Queensland before.

The façade is multi-layered, consisting of a wraparound, openable screen that encloses a courtyard – brilliant at keeping mozzies at bay but a polarising choice all the same – plus a feature column of climbing vines. Hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings enhance the drama inside, where you’ll also find a fireplace, a bathhouse with forest views, and a sunroom.

All rooms lead to that gorgeous courtyard where an outdoor fireplace also resides, plus there’s a shipping container elsewhere that provides the stay’s fourth bedroom. It’s all pure genius that photographs simply won’t do justice.

Where: Tamborine Mountain

Price: Rates start from $1,050 per night.

7. Jabiru

If you’re sniffing out a space to house more than just a few of you, this six-bedroom, three-bathroom piece of real estate gold should do the trick. Positioned right on Palm Beach and catering for up to 12 people, Jabiru is a Gold Coast holiday home that offers blue-on-blue vistas from almost every angle. And while the waterfront mansion is clearly lavish in scale, coastal styling in the way of natural timbers, marine life-inspired artwork and a consistent mix of blue and white furnishings give it a remarkably homely feel.

Multiple living spaces and dining spaces, including a generous deck just steps away from the surf, an open plan kitchen featuring storage space for days, cosy loft lounge, an Xbox, bedrooms dressed with plush bedding and ensuites, a spa bath, sun lounges and a fire pit should keep you busy throughout your stay. Plus, you’re a walk away from great cafes and bars, as well as the Palm Beach Surf Club, offering one of the Gold Coast’s best beachfront decks to wine and dine upon, so further entertainment is always on hand.

Where: Palm Beach

Price: Rates start around $1,703 per night.

8. Black Box

Yet another breathtaking architectural feat on the Gold Coast, Mermaid Beach’s Black Box is exactly what it sounds like – a black, compressed fibre cement-sheeted box, fitted with battens to throw extraordinary shipping container vibes. Trust us, you won’t miss this Gold Coast Airbnb against its beige-coloured coastal neighbours.

Offering four bedrooms and sleeping up to eight guests, the house cheekily turns the mood of its façade entirely on its head once you get inside. It’s a postcard-perfect scene, all bright and white matched with soft caramel timbers and glossy subway tiling. Gorgeous would be putting it mildly.

An open-plan kitchen flows into the dining and lounge, while the bedrooms are beautifully appointed with a trendy-hued flush of quality furnishings and bedding. And it wouldn’t be Mermaid Beach without a swimming pool, so a large saltwater beauty, complete with a spa, awaits guests out back, right beside a patch of lawn poised to be picnicked upon. The box also features a barbecue, laundry facilities and undercover parking in a garage, plus small dogs are welcome, making it the perfect spot for an extended family getaway.

Where: Mermaid Beach

Price: Rates start from about $385 per night.

9. Heartwood Cabin

Tucked away amongst a natural playground of waterfalls, scenic walking trails and secluded swimming spots, Heartwood Cabin is a contemporary holiday haven located about 45 minutes’ drive from Coolangatta Airport. Serving as a sophisticated Gold Coast Airbnb, but equally, as a remarkable piece of planning and construction; the self-contained two-bedroom house sits within two acres of rainforest and caters for up to four guests.

Three-metre-high glass panels open the house up spectacularly along two sides, connecting its interior with the beauty of its surroundings, which is exactly what Heartwood’s creators set out to achieve. The vibe inside is sexy and grown-up, all minimalist and design-heavy with fine lines and curved edges, and the kitchen features metallic tapware you’ll wish you could take home.

Satisfying every possible whim, the owners have uploaded instructions for the stove, dishwasher, washing machine, dryer, ceiling fan and coffee machine to their website, plus there’s an outdoor fire pit to enjoy and the team create their own honey so guests will find an adorable beehive to stickybeak at their own pace. When it’s time to really relax, there’s a deep-set bathtub in the main bathroom and the internet functions well, plus there’s a small library to explore. An incredible spot for two couples or a family.

Where: Springbrook

Price: Rates start from around $575 per night.

10. The Hangar

Couples looking for something unusual will appreciate The Hangar, an Airbnb on the Gold Coast oozing character and one helluva paint job. The studio space’s façade, VJ cladding finished in deep sea blue with a row of circular windows reminiscent of portholes and a wooden propellor atop, is an Instagrammer’s dream.

Fusing nautical with aviation, the theme is a mishmash of all things adventurous, sparking a distinctly light and breezy vacay mood that’s heightened further due to its proximity to beautiful Bilinga Beach. A fully equipped kitchenette will house getaway groceries for two, and offer a sandwich press amongst other cooking essentials, while a work bench-cum-breakfast bar gets natural light filtered through ornate windows.

A vintage bathtub is the star of another light-filled space, an impressive bathroom with a windowed roof, plus there’s a private courtyard dotted with a small dining table and an abundance of potted plants. Cute just doesn’t cut it.

Where: Bilinga

Price: Rates start from about $110 per night.

11. The Cottage

Live out your ultimate country living fantasy with a soak in an enormous outdoor bathtub immersed in fresh, clean air at The Cottage in Tallai. It’s farm life gone fancy at this two-bedroom Airbnb on the Gold Coast, located 20 minutes via car from Surfers Paradise, where luxurious fittings shine against a rustic backdrop and horses roam the property gently.

A suspended outdoor fireplace is another stand-out, found just in front of giant sliding doors that send the home’s spacious lounge and eucalyptus-hued open-plan kitchen right onto the enclosed patio. The patio is a highlight itself, featuring a sensational pitched roof and a six-person dining table.

Furnishings in the living space are all contemporary and trend-driven, while the bedrooms offer traditional country influence. Perfect for a small group of friends, a family or two couples, the stay also features TVs in both bedrooms, laundry facilities and cooking basics.

Where: Tallai

Price: Rates start from $295 per night.

12. The Tugun Pause

Just around the corner from Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, one of the most wonderful kid-friendly attractions on the Gold Coast, lies Tugun, a chilled-out coastal suburb that attracts sunshine-seeking families all year round. It’s a scene the owners of The Tugun Pause have cleverly considered, offering a cosy three-bedroom home with a fully decked out nursery, or kids’ room, featuring a cot, single bed, shelves stacked with books, toys, a cubby house and a high chair.

It’s one of a handful of design decisions that help this Gold Coast Airbnb shine. You’ll spot another one while entering the property’s wonderfully inviting space; a pebbled, scarcely scattered cacti garden mirrored off those made famous in Palm Springs, right near the front door.

Inside, a clean palette of cream and caramel is instantly soothing as boho-inspired throw cushions, rich, lived-in timber and printed Slim Aarons add further warmth. The bedrooms feature built-ins and the bathroom’s fitted with a deep, egg-shaped bathtub. The kitchen is filled with essentials, cruising right on down to an enclosed outdoor deck and magnesium pool.

Where: Tugun

Price: Rates start from approximately $340 per night.

13. Woolcott Cottage

Hands down one of the Gold Coast’s most romantic Airbnbs, the one-bedroom Woolcott Cottage on Tamborine Mountain is enchanting from the moment you lock eyes on it. Sorry kids, this spot is an adult-only retreat. Built in 1921, the house was restored in recent years while retaining some original beauty, which you’ll spy gazing in from its white picket fence.

A country theme runs rife via delicately framed, nature-inspired artworks, antique furnishings, and soft textures. Don’t miss the cosy fireplace in the lounge, cushion banquette seat within a light-drenched sunroom, record player including a collection of tunes, and serving hatch that helps flow the kitchen into the lounge. Speaking of the kitchen, it’s stocked with plenty of utensils, plus a plunger coffee maker and all your cooking basics. The back deck features a barbecue and dining table, too.

Where: Tamborine Mountain

Price: Rates start from around $280 per night.

