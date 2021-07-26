From ritzy hotels with private marinas to low-rise beachfront resorts with swim-up bars and multi-bedroom villas, these are the luxury hotels to beat on the Goldie.

This glittering coastal city isn’t short on five-star accommodation. For a taste of luxury accommodation on the Gold Coast, try out these options for size.

Palazzo Versace

It doesn’t get much more glamorous than the Palazzo Versace. This grand, waterfront property is awash with marble, parquetry flooring and gold leaf accents, as well as the Italian fashion house’s signature bold prints and bespoke furnishings. The guest rooms, however, feature a more pared-back design, but each boasts its own balcony and a couple-sized spa bath.

The Grand Lobby, with its lofty ceilings, enormous chandelier, and weekly grand piano recitals, is arguably the hotel’s shining centrepiece, but there are plenty more strings to this hotel’s bow. Moor your boat at Palazzo Versace’s private marina, idle away the day in a 63-metre pool surrounded by private cabanas, dine in style at the hotel’s two haute cuisine restaurants before enjoying a digestif at the sumptuous lobby bar, and retreat back to the airport in one of the property’s two bespoke chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce Phantoms.

Address: 94 Seaworld Dr, Main Beach QLD 4217

The Darling at The Star Gold Coast

The ultimate in boutique luxury, this modern and opulent all-suite hotel, has just 56 guest rooms, each of which features floor-to-ceiling windows and happens to be very generously sized. Even the entry-level suites measure in at 70 square metres, while The Darling’s most exclusive penthouses can occupy a whopping 328 square metres, and even boast their own dedicated billiards room, exercise room or karaoke room.

The hotel’s piece de resistance lies on the 19th floor: a rooftop infinity pool with a terrace and sun loungers that’s also home to a lounge bar and terrace, plus award-winning fine-dining restaurant Nineteen at the Star.

To cap it all off, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more centrally located address. The Darling is situated in Broadbeach, less than a 15-minute walk to the beach, or a five-minute drive to Surfers Paradise, and Queensland’s largest shopping centre, Pacific Fair, sits just across the road.

Address: 1 Casino Dr, Broadbeach QLD 4218

JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa

When only a luxury resort will do, plump for this Marriott property in Surfers. The JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa reopened at the end of 2020 after a big facelift. The rooms are an exercise in sleek modern minimalism, all whitewashed with soothing blue accents and marble bathrooms. But the real scene-stealer here is the resort’s lush outdoor oasis, which features a pool surrounded by palm and pandanus trees and strewn with heated cave spas and saltwater lagoons.

You’ll find all the other usual suspects at this Marriott too: a modern fitness centre, four upscale onsite restaurants that specialise in seafood, Japanese cuisine, and international fusion, and a full-service spa. Given all its amenities, this five-star resort is as much of a hit with families as it is with couples seeking a relaxing weekend away.

Address: 158 Ferny Ave, Surfers Paradise QLD 4217

Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort, Gold Coast

Soak away your troubles in the heated resort pool, or stroll a few metres further and dive straight into the ocean at lifeguard-patrolled Mirage Beach – the world is your swimming pool at the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort. One of the only five-star beachfront resorts on the Gold Coast, this sprawling property occupies some prime Queensland real estate. Spread across six hectares, the low-rise Grand Mirage plays host to manicured gardens and lagoons crisscrossed by timber boardwalks, setting the tone for a truly tropical and laidback stay that feels worlds apart from the hubbub of glitzy Surfers Paradise. Switch off from the world and switch on the indulgence at this Main Beach property’s swim-up bar or ice cream parlour.

The resort’s suites are ideal for an extended getaway, featuring open-plan living and dining areas and panoramic views. Or dial it up a notch and invite the whole family by booking into one of two- and three-bedroom villas.

Address: 71 Seaworld Dr, Main Beach QLD 4217

QT Gold Coast

If you’re looking for luxury with a side serve of cool irreverence, then you’ve come to the right place. The QT Gold Coast might not feature the same level of luxe as some of the other properties featured on this list, but what it lacks in finesse it makes up for with personality.

Expect vibrant pops of colour in the guest rooms, imaginative cocktails and fusion share plates in the hotel’s handful of restaurants and bars, and plenty of fun one-off events throughout the year. Gear up for a night out in the city with the poolside cabana bottle service, or cool down after a day of sunbaking and sightseeing with a relaxing treatment at resident spaQ.

Address: 7 Staghorn Ave, Surfers Paradise QLD 4217