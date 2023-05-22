18 things to do in Palm Beach, Queensland

Bordered by Tallebudgera Creek, here’s how to spend a day in and around Palm Beach.

Sitting on the Gold Coast’s southern border with Burleigh Heads to its north, Palm Beach was once a sleepy seaside town with no real reason to stop in. Well, gone are those days. Over the last few years, ‘Palmy’ (as it’s affectionately known by the locals) has shaken off its middle child persona and majorly dialled up its coastal character.

Today, there are some very cool things to do in Palm Beach – so many, in fact, that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit everything into a day. We absolutely recommend driving by and seeing Palm Beach for yourself. Start with these local haunts and see how you go.

Beach and water activities in Palm Beach

Of course, it’s not a beach-town visit if you don’t do what it says on the tin. Work these leisurely outdoor activities into your plans.

1. Palm Beach

Awarded as the cleanest beach in Queensland three times, Palm Beach (the actual white sandy beach) is the ideal spot to sit down with your blanket, ice coffee, and book. While the current can be a little strong for swimmers, it’s a great spot for surfers.

On the southern side of the beach, there’s also a dog off-leash area so your four-legged friends can enjoy a paddle too.

2. Tallebudgera Creek

For a real family-friendly spot ideal for swimming and water sports, head to the sparkling Tallebudgera Creek.

Framed by the Burleigh Heads National Park on one side and Palm Beach on the other, a visit here is a must-do. If you walk across the bridge, it takes you to the beautiful Burleigh Heads National Park.

3. Tarrabora Reserve

Located between the Palm Beach Parklands and Currumbin Creek, Tarrabora Reserve is a peaceful nature spot, perfect for swimming and enjoying some quiet time. For an additional adventure, follow the winding path to the neighbouring reserve Beree-Badalla, which runs adjacent to the creek.

On-land adventures in Palm Beach

Palm Beach also has plenty to offer away from the beach, including the following activities.

4. Action Outdoor Hire

Leave your recreational gear at home and instead, hire whatever you need from Action Outdoor Hire. From bikes and stand-up paddleboards to kayaks, skateboards, and scooters, they’ve got whatever you need to get around Palm Beach in style.

5. Palm Beach Parklands

Known for its iconic pirate ship playground, the Palm Beach Parklands (next to the beach) is a go-to spot for families on the Gold Coast. There’s plenty of space for walking, cycling, a BBQ with friends, or a communal game of cricket. Dune Cafe is also located within the parklands offering breakfast and lunch from 6am.

6. Laguna Park

Surrounding a beautiful lake and home to a huge array of interactive and fun equipment to suit kids of all ages, Laguna Park is considered to be one of the Gold Coast’s best playgrounds. It’s completely fenced off and has plenty of shade, several BBQs and undercover picnic areas, and a new toilet block.

7. Ronnie Long Park

Another awesome playground is Ronnie Long Park close to Tallebudgera Creek. This fun beach-theme playground lets kids pretend to be lifesavers and look out from the top of the tower, or there’s a large red plane to climb and drive.

8. Pinot & Picasso Palm Beach

If you’re looking for a way to spend time with friends, enjoy some nibbles, and sip on some wine, then you should definitely look into Palm Beach’s Pinot & Picasso paint and sip sessions. Offering a unique combination of art events each month, there’s something appropriate for every level of painting skill. Bring your own wine, drinks, and snacks.

Find somewhere to eat in Palm Beach

Beach time, water sports, and playground adventures work up quite the appetite, and lucky for visitors to Palm Beach, there are a few foodie gems to satisfy the craving.

9. Palm Beach Surf Club

For a relaxed beachfront bar and restaurant, head to Palm Beach Surf Club and dine on the al fresco deck with a view. Here you’ll find the usual burgers, schnitzel, and seafood dishes available as well as special themed food days, such as kids eat free on Mondays, oyster Tuesday, steak Wednesday and parmi night Thursday.

10. The Collective

A foodie and cocktail lovers’ playground, The Collective is a genius establishment. Taking the concept of street markets and food trucks and amping them up with one joint menu and table service, it allows you to conveniently choose what you want to eat from five kitchens.

Offering the best of Mexican, Greek, Asian, American, and Italian cuisines, take your pick from pizzas, tacos to baos, and chicken ‘n’ waffles to margaritas and jugs of Pimm’s. This two-level space heaves on weekends so arrive early if you’re in a group.

11. Espresso Moto

Specialising in velvety coffee, breakfast, and lunch mixed with motorbike memorabilia, Espresso Moto is the local pitstop to feel at home while enjoying a great cuppa and some food. With its industrial theme, you’ll find it’s more hipster bike fuel than grease monkey though with dishes like veggie falafel wraps and açais bowls.

12. Dune Cafe

Situated in the Palm Beach Parklands overlooking the Currumbin Lagoon, Dune Cafe has it all — a relaxed atmosphere, a view you wouldn’t say no to, and top-quality local produce. Take your pick of breakfast items, burgers, and light meal options on the menu including blueberry pancakes, the Dune Big Brekkie, a chilli scrambled egg bowl, or a Korean chicken burger.

13. Suga

You can even find a decent espresso martini in Palm Beach at the cocktail bar Suga. Described as the bar with no sign, you may have to look hard to find it (not really, it’s centrally located on Gold Coast Highway), but the reward is skilfully created cocktails – perfect for after-dinner drinks.

14. The Scottish Prince

Make your way to The Scottish Prince, a Scottish-styled pub and restaurant in Palm Beach. Serving up delicious dinners and drinks in a relaxed atmosphere, their aim is to bring you authentic British pub food with a delicious Gold Coast twist. As well as a special taste of Scotland menu and whisky-tasting sessions, you’ll also find stand-up comedy there every Tuesday night.

15. Burleigh Gelato Co. (Palm Beach)

Craving a taste of authentic artisan Italian gelato? Burleigh Gelato’s Palm Beach store is open until 9pm and will sort you out. Searching the world to find the most unique flavours; good luck choosing between mango, wild berry, cake batter, and chocolate and snickers.

16. Custard Canteen

Just a few sandy steps away from the iconic Tallebudgera Creek is Custard Canteen, a well-known eatery for its amazing location, cute exterior, and tasty menu. Do yourself a favour and get a Portuguese tart or classic strawberry puff tart with their epic vanilla custard – they do it well! And if you’re lying by the creek and don’t want to line up, it’s easy to order takeaway.

Shopping in Palm Beach

Indulge in a little retail time as you wander the local stores and markets of Palm Beach.

17. Palm Beach Farmers Market

Operating every Saturday morning, rain hail, or shine, the Palm Beach Farmers Market is a long-standing thriving hub of food and local culture. With between 75 and 80 stallholders attending each week, you’ll find a huge range of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, seafood, dairy products, fresh pasta and sauces, baked goods, artisan bread, smallgoods, and health foods, with plenty of options to take away or enjoy fresh at the markets. We also have a guide to more markets on the Gold Coast, because one market is never enough.

18. Strange Days Store

For all things rock ‘n’ roll with a touch of Western soul, pop into Strange Days Store and browse the selection of vintage and up-cycled clothing and retro goods. Everything has been carefully and sustainably curated to pay homage to the 60s through to the 90s. Go in open-minded and come out with a treasure!

