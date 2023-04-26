Unpack and unwind close – but not too close – to central Gold Coast action with the dreamiest Broadbeach accommodation.

Surfers’ Paradise’s chilled-out neighbour has totally finessed its bookable digs in recent years, taking full advantage of its prime location beside the Gold Coast’s beating heart. The once sleepy suburb is now overflowing with a sophisticated edit of serviced apartments, high-shine hotels and slick Airbnbs, making it a well-trodden, well-rounded destination. Offering the finest of dining, epic things to do, and a superb cafe culture right on its doorstep and within walking distance, Broadbeach accommodation is one of the city’s hottest tickets.

1. Dorsett Gold Coast

Price: $$-$$$

The Star Gold Coast’s domination continues with Dorsett Gold Coast, a swish space offering a more exclusive experience than any of the other Star offerings. The Broadbeach accommodation oozes confidence, with glossy finishes and splashes of marble against rose gold and turquoise, totally illuminating your holiday experience.

The star of the show is the Isoletto Pool Club, an al fresco haven for frolicking within its 12-metre infinity pool, drowning cocktails, looking dapper draped across its four-post cabanas, and lounging the days away on sunken sun lounges built right into the pool.

The rooms bring further fun as tropical prints and curvy edges provide plenty of personality, and you’ll also find huge TVs, rain showerheads and balconies in there.

You’re moments away from The Star’s wide range of eateries, but there’s also Jin Cafe & Bar serving up a mix of drinks, coffee, light snacks and sharing platters, plus a gorgeous executive lounge on level 19 which offers buffet breakfast and a 90-minute complimentary canapes and drinks service in the afternoons.

Azure Spa & Fitness is also on-site to keep your workout and beauty regimens on track while on tour.

The hotel is a great option for couples, but also families as twin rooms feature in a variety of styles.

2. Meriton Suites Broadbeach

Price: $$$

The best thing about staying in Broadbeach is its central Gold Coast location, and life is extra easy at Meriton Suites Broadbeach. Close enough to notorious Cavill Avenue without hearing its round-the-clock raging, and within walking distance to the beach and the retail heaven that is Pacific Fair shopping centre, this Broadbeach accommodation consists of elegant studios and one, two and three-bedroom suites inside a 32-level high-rise on the Gold Coast Highway.

Featuring balconies with sensational views, king beds, Kevin Murphy toiletries, and separate living areas, the rooms are luxurious while still providing much-needed kitchen and laundry facilities.

To make visiting families, or business travellers, even more comfortable, there’s a fitness centre, two swimming pools, a sauna, an indoor spa, and on-site cafe to be explored.

It should also be noted that there’s extensive construction happening within the building in early 2023, so check with the hotel regarding your travel dates and room choices so you can avoid it.

3. Peppers Broadbeach

Price: $$$-$$$$

Fancy a stay above the clouds? Peppers Broadbeach’s magnificent three-bedroom Sky Homes feel as though you’re floating miles above sea level (the tower stands tall at 50 storeys high, to be exact), offering panoramic views across the whole city including its rich hinterland.

The lavish spaces provide two bathrooms plus an additional ensuite, huge balconies, full kitchens featuring European appliances, marble bathrooms, soft bathrobes, minibars, and laundries. They’re monochrome masterpieces, and the magic continues throughout the Broadbeach accommodation’s smaller stays.

One and two-bedroom suites are situated across its lower floors. There’s communal Teppanyaki barbecues to enjoy, plus two gyms, two swimming pools, an outdoor spa, a theatrette, steam room and sauna. Plus, you’re right in the heart of the action with some of the suburb’s most popular cafes and restaurants just a walk away.

4. The Darling

Price: $$$$

Make it a getaway to remember with a stay at the exceptional The Darling, offering glamorous lodgings within The Star Gold Coast’s prime location. The extravagant penthouses feature two bedrooms, making it a ridiculously special option for families, while the others are more couples-friendly with open-plan fit-outs.

The Broadbeach accommodation is decked out with drama as rich hues, a high-quality blend of velvet and silky textures, and European interiors fill each of the 56 rooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows, king beds, Bose sound systems and state-of-the-art technology offer plenty more to get excited about.

When it’s time to indulge, there’s a dreamy rooftop swimming pool accompanied by the elegant Nineteen at the Star restaurant and its lounge bar, set against spectacular views of the coastline, plus you’re also welcome to visit The Star complex’s Azure Spa & Fitness for all your beautification needs.

5. Cassa Encore apartment

Price: $$$

A sophisticated, self-contained Airbnb on Broadbeach, the Cassa Encore apartment offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a full kitchen executed with extreme style.

Located within a short stroll to the suburb’s light rail station, which shoots you all the way up to Helensvale, aka prime theme park territory, the Broadbeach accommodation features balconies offering ocean views, study nooks, fully equipped laundries, and free parking.

But the real talking point is its floor-to-ceiling window-fronting bathroom where you can, if you dare, choose to leave the blinds wide open and let your inhibitions run wild. Elsewhere in the high-rise, you’ll find a resort-style swimming pool and outdoor spa, barbecue facilities, outdoor dining settings, a gym, and a sauna.

6. Vue Broadbeach

Price: $$

Instagram-friendly living just 120 metres from the beach is on offer at Vue Broadbeach, a block of apartments frequented by families and couples craving stylish surroundings.

Featuring one, two and three-bedroom stays, this Broadbeach accommodation is chic from start to finish as the jaw-dropping lobby greets you with 360-degree monochrome marbled magic.

Inside the rooms, coastal interiors and textures create calming spaces, while fully equipped kitchens, laundry facilities, balconies, flat-screen TVs, dining tables and plush lounges bring ample comfort.

Barbecue facilities, a 12-metre pool with sun lounges, a spa and a sauna offer further picture-perfect backdrops.

7. Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach

Price: $$$

A glittering outdoor pool with views stretching all the way to the Gold Coast hinterland is the headliner at this Broadbeach accommodation, located right between Pacific Fair shopping centre and the smaller Oasis retail mecca.

Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach, tailoring mainly to couples, boasts almost 300 rooms and suites, taking from the hotel chain’s French heritage and delivering stays dripping in luxury. Think toiletries crafted by French fashion house Balmain, carpeted floors, massive flat-screen TVs and in some, spa tubs and pillow menus so you can select your preferred squishiness.

There are three on-site eateries including Bistro On3, offering daily buffet breakfast; Room81, dishing up delicate French fare; and TC’s Bar & Gaming Lounge, providing a more casual experience. There’s also a second pool within the hotel and a tennis court.

8. Key West Airbnb

Price: $$$$$

Grab your nearest and dearest for a stay at one of the suburb’s most extravagant waterfront mansions, Key West, situated in Broadbeach Waters, just a 15-minute walk from all the shops and cafes.

The two-level, six-bedroom property sleeps up to 12 guests and offers enough space for each individual family to holiday without stepping on everyone else’s toes thanks to several living spaces begging for you to collapse in.

The rooms inside this Broadbeach accommodation are all beautifully appointed, complete with plush carpets and cosy interiors, and if you’re staying on the top floor, private balconies create the ultimate sunset setting.

There’s also a gorgeous pool alongside an inbuilt barbecue and dining space, a private jetty to anchor your boat (as you do) and an open-plan kitchen with a butler’s pantry.

9. Mantra Sierra Grand Broadbeach

Price: $$$

Providing luxe creature comforts like a theatre room, tennis court, heated swimming pools, a sauna and steam room, and gym, this sky-high Broadbeach accommodation is a convenient choice for families hunting down a comfortable Gold Coast getaway.

Home to a series of one, two or three-bedroom apartments, Mantra Sierra Grand Broadbeach is located within a short walk from Pacific Fair shopping centre as well as loads of cafes and bars.

The rooms are stripped back of cluttered furnishings, providing simple, quality lodgings to let beautiful ocean views and salty beach air drift through the spacious builds. The kitchens are fitted with dishwashers and large refrigerators, plus washing machines and dryers feature throughout.

10. Lilet 88 Airbnb

Price: $$

Step inside the pages of an interiors magazine with a stay at Lilet 88 Airbnb, a one-bedroom apartment styled to beachy-chic perfection. Located on level 34 of a centrally located high-rise, the stay is decorated with a mix of rattan and timber, eclectic artworks, Italian-designed appliances, and hints of greenery. It’s cosy, and an ideal base camp for couples.

The Broadbeach accommodation also features access to the building’s facilities including a spectacular indoor-outdoor pool and spa, yoga room, gym, sauna and steam room, plus there’s an enclosed dining area that’s fitted with barbecues and dining space to make mealtimes a cinch if you’re too chilled to head out.

11. Avani Broadbeach Residences

Price: $$$

Leave the baby gear at home when you book a stay at Avani Broadbeach Residences, a Broadbeach accommodation with the littlest of holidaymakers in mind.

Providing travel cots, highchairs, kids’ cutlery and crockery, plus free movies for tiny tots, the team have also fitted out their 163 one and two-bedroom stays with simple yet stylish furnishings (read: not too many breakables), making the spaces exceptionally kid-friendly.

Wall-mounted TVs, separate lounge and dining areas, balconies offering water views, fully equipped kitchens with coffee machines, and laundry facilities are all in the mix, as well as several ground-floor eateries.

Miss Moneypenny’s is a buzzing hot spot, whipping up delicious Mediterranean-inspired dishes, while Fat Freddy’s Beach Bar and Diner is the place to go to keep the good times rolling into the wee hours. There’s also a swimming pool, gym and barbecue areas located on site.

For more insider tips and travel advice read our ultimate travel guide to the Gold Coast and our Gold Coast accommodation guide.