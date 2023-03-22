Wondering how to fill your time on the Gold Coast? Tick off these must-do ideas.

With so much more to offer than just sparkly Surfers Paradise, the Gold Coast has a multitude of things to see and do to suit every traveller and occasion.

Whether you’re looking for free experiences; you’re on the hunt for family-friendly activities or you’re keen to explore the Gold Coast after dark, keep scrolling because your itinerary is going to fill up fast. From theme parks and delicious restaurants to ideas on where to spend the day, check out our list of 30 things to do on a visit to the Gold Coast.

Fun things to do on the Gold Coast

There’s no denying the go-to classics are an instant fun fix — they’re popular for a reason!

1. Hold on tight at the Gold Coast theme parks

Home to seven world-class theme parks, you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to thrill-seeking entertainment.

Hop onto adrenaline-filled rides at Dreamworld and Movie World; make a splash at Whitewater World and Wet’n’Wild; greet the marine life at Sea World; understand what it’s like on an authentic Aussie farm at Paradise Country or enjoy dinner with a show at Australian Outback Spectacular.

2. Meet famous people at The Wax Museum

Home to the largest collection of authentic wax figures in the Southern Hemisphere, see the famous faces you know and love at The Wax Museum. From movie and music stars to politicians and notable figures in history, ‘meet’ your favourites and grab a photograph.

3. Take the scenic route via scooter

Ever wanted to ride an electric scooter? With the Gold Coast terrain mostly level and flat, not only is scooting around convenient and environmentally friendly, but it’s a great way to see the beautiful coastline too. The beach foreshore alongside Main Beach, Surfers Paradise, Broadbeach, Mermaid Beach, and Nobby Beach is a wonderful route.

Things to do for free on the Gold Coast

If you’re looking for things to do on the Gold Coast while on a budget, you just need to know where to look.

4. Explore the Gold Coast beaches

What screams a classic Queensland day more than beach hopping the best sandy coves? The Gold Coast is full to the brim with perfect beaches boasting crystal clear waters and crisp white sand — it doesn’t get any better than this so get out there and take pleasure in it!

Want a plan of action? Curate an excellent route along the Southern Gold Coast beaches. Start at Nobby Beach and work your way down the coast — don’t forget to pack your sunscreen. Next, stop over at Burleigh Beach with incredibly warm waters and vintage markets to stroll through while you’re drying off.

A little further down is Rainbow Bay, located on the south end of Coolangatta. Here you can swim between rock formations before stopping in at the Rainbow Bay SLSC for a cold beer on tap.

Lastly, finish the day at Snappers Rock, a prime surfing location on the Gold Coast. These waves have created one of the longest and best waves in the world to date.

5. Discover the Gold Coast Hinterland

Slip away from the golden beach towns and head west to unwrap an incredible world of green nature in the hinterland. Get up-close on these stunning hikes for all fitness levels, and take in the beauty of the Gold Coast’s national parks for free.

Lamington National Park is an especially popular choice, known for its ancient trees and gushing waterfalls. Or check out Springbrook National Park where you’ll find the one-kilometre Natural Bridge Circuit which holds a beautiful natural arched cave with a waterfall tumbling through the ceiling.

Things to do with kids on the Gold Coast

If you’ve got little travellers in tow, it’s easy to create a family-friendly balance on the Gold Coast.

6. Say hello at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary

Open seven days a week, Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary is the perfect family trip to learn more about Australia’s native wildlife. Wander through the grounds to see mammals, birdlife, amphibians, and some exotic animals too. You can also choose to hop into the kangaroo paddock for feeding, line up to cuddle a koala or join a private tour of the Wildlife Hospital.

There’s also a twilight tour where you can get up close with the nocturnal residents, including the cheeky Tasmanian Devils, who are most active when the sun goes down. Find out more ideas below on things to do at night on the Gold Coast.

7. Search what’s on at Home of the Arts (HOTA)

With a unique outdoor stage for live events, cinemas, theatres, and a gallery, you’ll find something to love at the iconic Home of the Arts (HOTA). Check out their events calendar to see what’s on now.

8. Challenge your senses at Infinity Attraction

How does a mind-blowing 30-minute journey into a futuristic maze-like world of wonder sound? Infinity Attraction is a walk-through enterprise with 20 multi-sensual play environments filled with unique special effects, emotive atmospheric sound fields, sensuous aromas, music, and spectacular illusions. Suitable for ages eight and up.

Things to do for couples on the Gold Coast

Just the two of you? Whether you’re looking for romance or simply want to delve into what’s out there, here’s how to get to know the Gold Coast together.

9. Take it easy at Cali Beach Club

Go for an hour or stay for the day at Australia’s largest beach club, Cali Beach Club. Swim in the pools; lay on the sun lounges, hire a cabana, or play in the sporting areas — no booking is required. You’ll also find various drinking and dining options to enjoy while looking over the ocean.

10. Spend the evening at Nightfall

For a cosy night under the stars, you can’t go past Nightfall, the ultimate luxury glamping spot on the Gold Coast. Located on the edge of Lamington National Park, sink into your own twin bathtub, sit in front of a rotating fireplace, or take your pick of incredible spa treatments outside amongst nature. Limited to only eight guests at one time, you’re guaranteed secluded intimacy.

11. Sip your way around the Gold Coast breweries

Looking for somewhere to wet your whistle? The Gold Coast’s brewery scene has exploded over the last few years and is a taste-bud treasure trove.

From award-winning beers at Burleigh Barrels Brewery to on-site food trucks at Black Hops HQ and awesome live music at Hound and Stag Brewing Co, you’re spoilt for choice.

If gin is more your flavour, Grandad Jacks has a distillery tour and tasting, or you can even make your own bottle.

12. Take a day trip to Tamborine Mountain

Got a day up your sleeve? Wonderful. Make your way to the picturesque Tamborine Mountain and soak it all in.

After a caffeine hit and brunch at Tamborine Mountain Coffee Plantation, get your steps in at the nearby rainforest skywalk where you can stroll above the beautiful treetop canopies.

From here, pop into the Gallery Walk shopping precinct, ideal for hand-in-hand meandering. For lunch, it’s hard to pass up the romantic setting of a gourmet picnic (complete with bubbles) at O’Reilly’s Canungra Valley Vineyards. And yes, there’s a cellar door – and alpacas!

Finish up with a glass of wine at Witches Falls Winery, Queensland’s first-ever winery.

13. Find a Gold Coast event

From feel-good festivals and incredible art exhibitions to hearing the roar of the crowd at an action-packed sporting event, breath in the compelling energy of the Gold Coast at a world-class event. Favourites include Blues on Broadbeach (one of Australia’s largest free music festivals), SWELL Sculpture Festival, or The Gold Coast 500.

Unique things to do on the Gold Coast

Think you’ve done it all on this side of Queensland? Find the unexpected.

14. Look out for whales

May to November every year is the best time to watch humpback whales make a splash on the Gold Coast. From land, Burleigh Hill, Point Danger, and Miami Lookout are the prime coastal spots for viewing or if you want to get closer to the action, you’ll find a variety of whale-watching boat tours available. On the rare occasion the whales can’t be found, most operators offer a free return cruise so you can come back on another day.

15. Learn about Aboriginal culture on a Jellurgal Walkabout

At the Gold Coast’s only dedicated Aboriginal cultural centre, join a daily guided walk of Jellurgal (‘Dreaming’) Mountain in Burleigh Heads National Park and listen to the stories passed down over countless generations. During this tour, you’ll see what it means to slow down and observe your surroundings, and appreciate your connection with nature.

16. Dive Wonder Reef

Home to some of the Gold Coast’s most exquisite marine life, dive the world’s first buoyant reef just a 10-minute boat ride offshore.

Whether you’re an independent diver or looking to book a dive tour, marvel at the beauty of this underwater world as you discover nine giant structural reefs.

17. Join a yoga class at Tallebudgera Creek

Promoting connection, healing, and undoing, join an unforgettable yoga class or stand-up paddle board (SUP) tour with Pure Aloha on the water at the beautiful Tallebudgera Creek.

Whether you’re doing downward dog or working your core muscles while standing on the board, take this time to let the ocean lap over you and embrace the stunning nature surrounding you.

Things to do at night on the Gold Coast

When the sun goes down, your itinerary on the Gold Coast after dark is just as important.

18. Sip your way around the Gold Coast’s top bars

From casual breweries and rooftop bars to cosy laneways and high-end hotels, there’s a fabulous bar to suit any occasion.

Head to The Island Rooftop for an electric atmosphere and plenty of entertainment, Nineteen at the Star for a dash of luxury or Rosella’s for all things Australian. See our guide to the top bars on the Gold Coast to find your favourite.

19. Be entertained by dinner theatre at Dracula’s Cabaret

Want to catch the must-do show? Book tickets to Australia’s longest-running and most successful dinner theatre, Dracula’s Cabaret. Combining burlesque, contemporary music, comedy, and quality dining, this renowned horror-themed cabaret with a three-course meal is a night to remember.

20. Uncover the haunted side of history on a ghost tour

Peel away the glitz to reveal a dark past of the ghosts that still linger in Southport Cemetery where the ground is bursting with 5,000 stories waiting to be told, including why the mysterious Mr. Brown was found dead at the cemetery gates. Move along unmarked graves, body snatchers, and murderers, and catch a glimpse of the paranormal activity for yourself.

Things to do on the Gold Coast when it’s raining

On the off-chance a downpour falls during your trip, you’ll need an activity or two lined up.

21. Treat yourself to a day spa

Stepping up in the luxury stakes, the Gold Coast boasts a generous number of top day spas. From an aloe vera body wrap dubbed the ‘Skin Rescue’ at SpaQ, to the ‘Absolute Renewal Ritual’ at Azure Spa & Fitness. Other top picks include O’Reilly’s Lost World Spa, Gwinganna Lifestyle Resort, and Chuan Spa at The Langham, Gold Coast.

22. Scope out the shopping centres

If a dose of retail therapy sounds like a great way to spend your afternoon, the shopping centres on the Gold Coast are genuinely impressive. Browse iconic global brands and leading Australian retailers at Pacific Fair Shopping Centre, one of Queensland’s best retail destinations with over 400 stores. Or to grab yourself a bargain, head over to Harbour Town Australia’s largest Outlet, with 220 stores at up to 70% off every day.

For a more casual local vibe, there’s a Gold Coast market out there to suit every taste, budget, and whim, such as the Burleigh Farmers Markets, the delicious Miami Marketta, or the Surfers Paradise Beachfront Markets.

23. Get behind the go-kart wheel

For something a little out of the box, why not spend an afternoon letting your inner kid run wild at one of the Gold Coast’s go-karting tracks? You can take your pick from Game Over Gold Coast, Xtreme Karting, or Slideways Go Karting World to spark your excitement.

24. Graze through the Gold Coast’s many eateries

When it comes to its edible offering, the Gold Coast is thriving and has become a culinary capital for every foodie to put on their list. Check out 23 of the best restaurants to eat at including Social Eating House & Bar in the new Oracle precinct of Broadbeach. Co-owners Amy & Matt Jefferson (People’s Choice Chef of the Year for three consecutive years) are all about that warm and fuzzy feeling that comes from tapas-style dining, serving up delights such as spiced soft shell crab.

As pizzas go, it’s all about the right balance between crust and toppings. That’s where the mouth-watering menu at Justin Lane at Burleigh Head comes into the picture. Gluten-friendly options and hundreds of amazing reviews mean this local jaunt is a restaurant champion.

For a spot of brunch or lunch, get to know 15 of the best cafes on the Gold Coast, or if you’re looking for your next pot of tea with scones, browse these utterly delightful spots for high tea.

25. Take a swing at Topgolf

Gather your crew and head to Topgolf Gold Coast to hit microchipped golf balls into giant targets from your very own bay, scoring points along the way. Prefer to relax? Kick back with a meal or sip on your favourite drink on the Rooftop Terrace while listening to live music. Whether you’re an aspiring pro, a total beginner, or an absolute foodie, you’ll have a ball at Topgolf.

Adventurous things to do on the Gold Coast

There’s no shortage of extraordinary experiences to get that hit of adrenaline.

26. Conquer the SkyPoint Climb

If you’re looking for a challenge, look no further than the SkyPoint Climb atop one of the Gold Coast’s most recognised landmarks – the iconic Q1 Resort Building. Known as the highest external climb in Australia (beating out the Sydney Harbour Bridge), this beast is 270 metres tall and gives climbers 360-degree uninterrupted views of the city skyline, beaches, and scenic hinterland.

27. Float away in a hot air balloon

Another sky-high contender is Hot Air Balloon Gold Coast where you can float across the silent early-morning landscape in a hot air balloon. Afterwards, tuck into a hot breakfast and sparkling wine, authentically from O’Reilly’s Vineyard.

28. Try a new watersport

Think you’ve done it all on the water? The Gold Coast is leading the way in adventurous watersports with plenty to give you a rush. From foil board lessons (where you’re quite literally surfing above the water!), parasailing, and a jet ski safari, to a kayaking tour, jet boat adventure ride, or the Aqua Splash Park, make the most of this wet playground.

29. Zipline over crocodiles at Treetop Challenge

Looking to push yourself out of your comfort zone? The Gold Coast is lucky to host two Treetop Challenge locations — at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary and Tamborine Mountain. Of course, Currumbin is home to the zoo so you absolutely have to do the “Croc Shock” where you literally fly over crocodiles.

Whereas Tamborine Mountain has 14 epic zip lines over the rainforest, including a hectic 120-metre-long one. No matter which course you choose, you’ll walk out having faced your fears.

30. Jump out of a plane

By now you know the Gold Coast is known for its white sandy beaches and enchanting hinterland so why not marvel at the views while free-falling from 12,000 feet? Take the leap with Gold Coast Skydive.

Whether you’re a complete newbie or it’s not your first rodeo, all skydivers feel the same sensation when hovering over the glistening Gold Coast skyline; pure thrill. Or if you prefer to play it safe inside, head to iFLY Gold Coast and give this highly addictive sport a go in a 365-degree glass tunnel.

Looking for more ideas? Check out our ultimate travel guide to the Gold Coast.