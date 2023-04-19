Switch out endless activity for much-needed downtime with Coolangatta accommodation on the easy, breezy southern Gold Coast.

As multimillion-dollar hotels and resorts are popping up faster than a ride on Movie World’s DC Rivals rollercoaster, there aren’t many sleepy pockets left on the booming Gold Coast. But thanks to its proximity to beach-obsessed locals, barefoot cafe culture and epic surf breaks, Coolangatta accommodation offers a unique respite from the frenzy. We’ve collated the best of the bunch so you can find your perfect match.

1. The Pink Hotel

Price: $$

If you’re here to be seen, The Pink Hotel is one of the region’s most conspicuous stays, offering beachfront Coolangatta accommodation with rockstar flair. On approach, you won’t miss the retro masterpiece. As its name suggests, the restored 1960s motel’s façade is musk stick-pink and at the time of publishing, a multi-story mural of mythical Medusa, rocking flamingos for hair, stretches over the beach fronting wall.

We were impressed by its commitment to evoking an authentic air of rock and roll upon our last visit, which flows right from the shelves of records, stubby coolers and packs of Panadol in the lobby to each of the 17 rooms, uniquely styled with their own street art-esque murals, tongue-in-cheek neon light inscriptions, and in some, record players stacked with tunes from the likes of Burt Bacharach and the late Jeff Beck.

Eddie’s Grub House, a popular dive bar cooking up delicious wings and burgers and playing home to a weekly roster of live music, is just next door and offers room service, while a rooftop bar, open Friday and Saturday, offers dazzling views across the ocean and up past Surfers’ famed skyrises. Dotted with picnic tables, the rooftop welcomes guests armed with their own takeaway food, or Eddie’s specialties, to head on up and unwind in style.

2. Mantra Coolangatta Beach

Price: $$$

A reliably clean and comfortable pick, the Mantra Coolangatta Beach offers studios, plus one, two or three-bedroom digs in the thick of the action and across the road from the beach. There are shops and bars right on its doorstep, but there’s also plenty to experience on-site, too.

A sizeable, heated pool, spa, sauna, tennis court and gym can all be found at this Coolangatta accommodation, as well as a relaxed barbecue area fitted with dining tables. If you’re in town for work, business facilities are also on hand to get you on your way.

The spacious rooms are decked out to complement their beachy surroundings with coastal furnishings and private balconies providing ample comfort. While there aren’t any on-site eateries, casual cafes and upmarket restaurants can all be found just a short stroll down the road.

3. Mantra Twin Towns Coolangatta

Price: $$$

Meanwhile, a hop and a skip from Mantra Coolangatta Beach lies Mantra Twin Towers Coolangatta, a larger, slightly more upscale Coolangatta accommodation. Sitting at the Queensland/NSW border within the Twin Towns entertainment complex, the hotel features several room types, spanning studio-style hotel rooms and multi-bedroom self-contained apartments.

Each spacious and many offering spectacular views across the ocean and soothing Tweed River, the vibe is coastal yet corporate, catering to business travellers as well as families. The hotel rooms, which are serviced daily, are fitted out with desks and lovely little kitchenettes, plus comfy king beds, while the one, two and three-bedroom apartments come with dining tables, and kitchens stocked with a dishwasher and cookware.

Balconies feature throughout the lot. There are also two swimming pools, one indoor and one outdoor, a fitness centre, a steam room and two tennis courts. Plus, the kids will keep busy (for a few moments, anyway) thanks to a games room and mini golf course, and there are childcare services upon request. Grab a meal or a drink at one of Twin Town’s eight restaurants, including Signatures which offers a buffet breakfast, Bliss, a dessert bar and Images cafe, where you can grab a quality caffeine fix.

4. The Sebel Twin Towns Coolangatta

Price: $$

The centrally located Twin Towns makes the most of its unique location with a second Coolangatta accommodation offering – The Sebel Twin Towns Coolangatta. It’s another comfortable, convenient stay, offering the same top-notch dining facilities as the neighbouring Mantra. Twin and Queen rooms, plus King Suites, are available, all featuring private balconies, kitchenettes, and flat-screen TVs. They feel a little more dated than the Mantra’s rooms, but they’re no less clean and tidy. Amenities include the same two pools, two tennis courts, mini golf, games room, fitness centre and steam room, too.

5. Oaks Gold Coast Calypso Plaza Suites

Price: $$$

The white sands and frothy surf of Cooly Beach are right across the road, but it’s all about that pool life at this Coolangatta accommodation.

Oaks Gold Coast Calypso Plaza Suites is a bustling holiday mecca all year round, and the hottest ticket is its lagoon-style pool – a heated, Instagram-friendly stunner featuring two waterslides and a jacuzzi.

Perfect for families, one and two bedroom apartments have been built to circle the action-packed showstopper, fitted with separate living and dining spaces, kitchen facilities (and full kitchens in the larger options) and laundry facilities.

Eateries, bars and cafes can all be found along bustling Griffith Street, where you’re centrally located, so you never need to go far. Plus, there’s a gym and games room, and underground parking on-site, making life at the Oaks all too easy.

6. Tessa’s on the Beach

Price: $$$

Tapping right into the retro motel trend that’s swept the Gold Coast in recent years, Tessa’s on the Beach is a 15-room property that sits just outside of Coolangatta within blissful Belinga. Paying homage to Palm Springs via a colour scheme of dusty rose, stark white and the odd flush of green thanks to subtle cacti sightings and faux lawns, this Coolangatta accommodation shrieks fun from the moment you arrive.

Greeted by a VW Kombi at reception, you’ll be tempted to immediately drop your bags and grab a table at Tony’s Cafe & Bar, shaking up killer cocktails and dishing up light meals and snacks – that’s if the lure of Tessa’s magnesium pool, speckled with lounge chairs, doesn’t hook you first.

Rooms range from Doubles to Kings, and there’s also a couple of self-contained apartments, sleeping four people each. Bright, tropical prints coat feature walls, while a mix of soft beachy hues pop against pale timbers and whites, creating a string of calming oases where separate lounge spaces pump up the comfort. Keen to hit the beach? A post-swim chill zone facing the surf features sun lounges, a hammock, and an outdoor shower, extending the property’s dreamy tranquillity.

7. The Pool House Coolangatta

Price: $$

Dial up the romance with a stay at one of Cooly’s prettiest Airbnbs, complete with its own magnificent magnesium plunge pool and two-person sauna. The Pool House Coolangatta offers couples – and trios if your third wheeler is happy to crash on the living room’s single daybed – a beautifully appointed space in which to unwind in total privacy.

Located on the northern end of Coolangatta Beach, right near Kirra Beach, the studio guest house features a queen size bed, separate living space, a kitchenette with Nespresso coffee machine and a bar fridge, smart TV, and a window-facing breakfast bar. The furnishings blend luxurious Hamptons-inspired homewares with rattan furniture and sleek finishes including white subway tiling within the wet areas.

Plus, there’s a peaceful deck with two cushioned sun lounges and an umbrella, so you’re never short of spots to unwind upon. The first morning’s breakfast is catered for (expect a spread of granola and fresh fruit), plus you’re offered a welcome drink and light snack on arrival.

8. Nirvana By The Sea

Price: $$$-$$$$

Located closer to chilled-out Kirra Beach rather than the crowds of Coolangatta proper, Nirvana by the Sea encapsulates its name. Beachfront and offering sensational views out to the blue beyond, this Coolangatta accommodation features self-contained apartments that start out simple (and when we say simple, there’s no shortage of luxe) and stretch all the way to exquisite.

The two-bedroom picks start on the ground and feature private plunge pools and spacious outdoor spaces, plus roomy lounges, laundry facilities and two bathrooms including an ensuite with a generous bathtub. Creeping up the levels, further two-bedroom offerings include much of the same, before you hit the mac daddies of the bunch including the two-bedroom sub-penthouse on level 15 which features its own private rooftop pool, sundeck with lounges and barbecue-fitted entertaining space.

The three-bedroom sky homes provide the most spectacular views. An incredible executive lounge with a pool table, plus a sauna and steam room, theatre, gym, heated spa, and 25-metre lap pool are also on-site. There are some great cafes serving up stellar coffee and great holiday vibes, just next door.

9. Greenmount Beach House

Price: $$

A lush, tropical, family-friendly haven sitting on the edge of Coolangatta right before it turns into the picture-perfect Greenmount and Rainbow Bay, Greenmount Beach House is a great spot to base your clan if you’re planning on exploring the region’s most epic surf spots. Snapper Rocks, favoured by legendary local Mick Fanning who honed his craft amid its idyllic surf conditions, is close by.

A hit with little ones, the Coolangatta accommodation features an ever-busy outdoor pool and waterslide, plus it’s within walking distance to the suburb’s shops, cafes, and playgrounds. The rooms are all comfortable albeit a little quirky, styled with pop colour feature walls, scatterings of vibrant print and eclectic artworks. TVs, small refrigerators, and coffee-making facilities are included, plus there are coin-operated laundry facilities and pool tables on-site too.

Balconies or patios also feature in most rooms. You’ll have to stroll on down to Coolangatta’s cluster of eateries for a feed, however, there are vending machines in the building.

10. Blue C Coolangatta

Price: $$

Positioned at the northern end of the famed Cooly stretch, Blue C Coolangatta is an ideal basecamp to explore sleepy Kirra Beach and its emerging cafe and bar scene, while remaining close to the action of Coolangatta.

One, two and three-bedroom self-contained apartments, plus one enormous penthouse, offer ocean views from private balconies plus full kitchens, lounge areas, washing machines and a coastal chic fit-out. If you can swing the penthouse, you’ll also score your own outdoor plunge pool to cool off in. The Coolangatta accommodation also features a heated outdoor pool, barbecue facilities, an indoor spa and sauna, underground car parking and a gym.

11. Reflections Coolangatta Beach

Price: $$

The widespread, two-towered Reflections Coolangatta Beach is a family-friendly pick located in the heart of the suburb’s nightlife, shops and eateries. Featuring one, two, three and four-bedroom stays that offer either beach or ocean views, the Coolangatta accommodation offers rooms fitted with wide balconies, bathrooms with generous-sized tubs, laundry facilities, full kitchens with dishwashers, and toiletries.

And when you’re not soaking up the signature, laid-back beach culture of the area, there’s a heated swimming pool, executive lounge space with a pool table, fitness room, sauna and steam room, spa, barbecue facilities, and theatrette to keep everyone happy on site.

For more accommodation tips, check out our ultimate Gold Coast accommodation guide here.