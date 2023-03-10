With an average of 300 sunny days a year, there really is no better way to experience the beauty of the Gold Coast than by sleeping under the stars.

Campervan, caravan, glampsite, cabin tent – whatever your weapon of choice, there is a park on the Gold Coast to tick all your boxes. The only question now is, which one will you choose?

Binna Burra Campsite, Lamington National Park

Where: Lamington National Park, 1040 Binna Burra Road, Beechmont

Distance from city centre: One hour

Price: $$

Amenities: Full shower and toilet facilities that are cleaned every day, coin-operated washing machines/tumble dryers, shared fire pits, barbeques, shared microwave, shared refrigerator, milk, and ice available at the on-site Binna Burra Tea House.

Perks: This ECO-certified paradise is the perfect base camp for people of all ages to explore the surrounding Lamington National Park via a spot of camping on the Gold Coast. Wake to the sounds of the lush rainforest, with breathtaking views that stretch the length of the hinterland to the Tweed. Campsite accommodation options include tent and swag sites, and powered drive-on sites, plus two, four and six-person permanent Safari Tents, offering some of the best glamping in the region.

The Settlement, Springbrook National Park

Where: Carricks Road, Springbrook National Park, Springbrook

Distance from city centre: One hour

Price: $

Amenities: Toilets (but be warned, they don’t flush), a cooking shelter, free fuel and electric barbeques, and picnic tables. There are no showers or rubbish bins on-site, with campers encouraged to take their rubbish home, or to the community waste and recycling centre nearby. You’ll also need a permit, and your camping number must be displayed while you’re there.

Perks: This popular little spot is the only accommodation in Springbrook National Park, hence why it often books out weeks in advance. There are 11 sites for tents, camper trailers and campervans, however caravans are not allowed. Spend your days exploring one of the many hiking trails in the area and your evenings getting acquainted with the local glow worm population that put on a show for visitors each night.

Broadwater Tourist Park, Southport

Where: 169 Marine Parade, Southport

Distance from city centre: 15 minutes

Price: $$

Amenities: Clean bathrooms, barbeques, a boat ramp, bouncing pillow, dump facilities, Foxtel in the recreation room, kiosk, laundry, playground, two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gas exchange, a camp kitchen and iconic waterfront views.

Perks: This park carries the laid-back atmosphere camping on the Gold Coast is famous for, all while providing endless entertainment options via Surfers Paradise which is just five kilometres away. There are self-contained air-conditioned cabins, camp, and caravan facilities on site, all within the protected shores of Broadwater. A stack of water sports is on offer, plus there’s top-notch swimming spots and a stretch of waterfront paths to wander. The Rockpools splash park, located just nearby, will also keep little ones busy when it’s a scorcher outside.

Bigriggen Camping and Caravan Park

Where: Scenic Rim, 196 Bigriggan Road, Queensland

Distance from city centre: One hour and 40 minutes

Price: $

Amenities: Coin-operated hot showers, dump point, open fire pits, ice for a fee.

Perks: If your perfect camping on the Gold Coast is simply existing in nature with the background hum of unique wildlife, you’ll love this place. Located in the Scenic Rim, visitors are free to choose their own post to set up shop within 60 acres.

Wake to wonderful views of Mount Maroon, Mount May and Mount Lindesay, and explore the river-hugging surrounds at your leisure.

Spring Gully Stays, Canungra Valley

Where: 334 Sarabah Road, Sarabah

Distance from city centre: 50 minutes

Price: $

Amenities: Toilets and powered shower facilities, as well as a barbeque area and a great camp kitchen with fridges. For those a little less reliant on creature comforts, open fires are permitted.

Perks: Hidden in the magnificent Scenic Rim shire, this camping on the Gold Coast is home to a range of stays. It accommodates campervans, trailers, tents, and motorhomes, as well as hosting a selection of safari tents on-site – perfect for those who fatigue at the thought of setting up shop for a quick weekend away. Located on the fringe of the Gold Coast hinterland, it is the perfect spot to set up camp and discover the vast beauty of the region.

Thunderbird Park, Mount Tamborine

Where: Corner Tamborine Mountain Road & Cedar Creek Falls Road, Tamborine Mountain

Distance from city centre: 55 minutes

Price: $$

Amenities: Both powered and unpowered sites are available for tents and caravans. There’s showers and toilets, a camp kitchen, two electric barbeques, sinks, a microwave, kettle and toaster, and a token-operated camp laundry.

Perks: You’ll be on the same site as the iconic Thunderbird Park adventure attraction, where you’ll find zip-lining, horse riding, a sky-high Tree Top Challenge and plenty more action-packed activities. It’s set amongst sub-tropical rainforest and within walking distance of a collection of incredible swimming holes. Alternatively, the Cedar Creek Falls are ready and waiting.

Big4 Gold Coast Holiday Park, Helensvale

Where: 66-86 Siganto Drive, Helensvale

Distance from city centre: 30 minutes

Price: $

Amenities: Where to begin? There’s a water park, waterslide, outdoor pool with shaded cabanas, table tennis, barbecues, kids’ club, basketball court, hireable go-karts, car track for remote control cars, bocce, and puppy ‘pamper palace’ washing facilities and more. There’s also a licenced restaurant on site, as well as an amenities block and laundry.

Perks: It’s the closest caravan and camping spot to the cluster of Gold Coast theme parks, making it heavily booked out by families with antsy kids on their hands. The powered sites are set on expansive grasslands large enough to accommodate caravans, large rigs, motorhomes, and tents, plus there are creek-facing unpowered sites.

Nightfall, Lamington National Park

Where: 3009 Christmas Creek Road, Lamington National Park

Distance from city centre: 1.5 hours

Price: $$$

Amenities: Each luxurious glamping tent features twin bathtubs and a rotating fireplace, so you know this is something special from the moment you arrive. There’s also rain showers, old timber floors, organic bedding, chef-prepared organic meals, hammocks, and complimentary Australian sparkling wine.

Perks: While most of us love a good old-fashioned campout in the elements, a romantic getaway requires the necessities including running water and a comfy bed. Nightfall delivers that and so much more. For the ultimate secluded wilderness experience, the camp is capped at eight guests and set beside the crystal-clear tumbling headwaters of Christmas Creek and Queensland’s ancient Lamington National Park rainforest.

Tweed Holiday Parks Fingal Head

Where: 9 Prince Street, Fingal Head

Distance from city centre: 40 minutes

Price: $$

Amenities: There’s direct beach access, barbeque facilities, a children’s playground, laundry, toilets, showers, and wi-fi.

Perks: While it technically sits just outside of the Queensland border in NSW, this spot is a popular choice for holidaymakers. Perhaps it has something to do with its proximity to white sand and inviting ocean waves. Located in the Tweed, here you’ll be a stone’s throw from stunning Fingal Head beach and Cook Island (a great snorkelling spot), as well as around the headland from Fingal Head Lighthouse. If you’re in the mood for retail therapy or some non-camp food, Tweed Heads’ main shops are also just a 10-minute drive away.