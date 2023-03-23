Everything you need to know about the seven Gold Coast theme parks.

Ready to get your heart racing? The Gold Coast is home to a handful of world-class theme parks and attractions — the adrenaline capital of Australia some would say!

Whether you’re an adventurous thrill seeker or you prefer a gentle vibe, there’s something for every age to love. With seven theme parks to choose from — Dreamworld, WhiteWater World, Movie World, Wet’n’Wild, Sea World Marine Park, Paradise Country, and Australian Outback Spectacular — it’s time to buckle up, hold on and enjoy.

Dreamworld

For some of the country’s most epic thrill rides including The Giant Drop and Steel Taipan, head to Australia’s biggest theme park Dreamworld. From spine-tingling experiences to something more family-friendly, there are over 40 attractions to explore.

Throughout the year, Dreamworld hosts a number of themed events, including a spring country fair and street food festival, as well as a magical winter wonderland and after-dark fun activities at Halloween.

Prices: $99 for adults and $89 for children (online price)

Address: 1 Dreamworld Pkwy, Coomera

WhiteWater World

Next door to Dreamworld is WhiteWater World, open throughout the warmer season between September and April. From twists and turns and gut-churning drops to more relaxing family-friendly slide experiences and splash areas for the little ones, there are 12 slides to choose from, including the legendary Green Room ride which towers 20 metres above the ground.

For the ultimate WhiteWater World experience, sit back and relax in a luxury cabana decked out with chairs, couches, a dedicated locker, and a mini-refrigerator. And if you want to fit more slides into your day, there’s a Slide Express pass to give you priority queuing.

Prices: $99 for adults and $89 for children (online price)

Address: 1 Dreamworld Pkwy, Coomera

Warner Bros. Movie World

As well as plenty of thrilling rides (including the tallest, longest, and fastest HyperCoaster in the Southern Hemisphere), Movieworld is more about interacting with your favourite movie characters. The daily Star Parade is especially popular with families as you see the Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry, and the DC superheroes and villains as they make their way down Main Street.

Throughout the day, keep an eye on the schedule to find entertainment performances like Dorothy performing ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’, Catwoman stealing the jewels, a Hollywood driving stunt show, and a Roaring 20s party.

Prices: $105 for adults and $95 for children (online price)

Address: Pacific Mwy, Oxenford

Wet’n’Wild

Ready to make a splash? Make your way to Wet’n’Wild to enjoy some of Australia’s biggest and most extreme water slides, including the mega Black Hole and AquaLoop to more gentle options like the River Rapids and Mammoth Falls. Upgrade your day trip by hiring a private cabana or take some time out in the Leisure Lounge.

What’s the difference between Wet’n’Wild and WhiteWater World you might ask? Obviously, you’ll get very wet and have the best time at both but there are a few points to consider.

Wet’n’Wild is generally bigger with more things to do so it can be considered busier. On the other hand, WhiteWater World has some newer rides and is only a skip, hop, and jump away from Dreamworld if you want to visit both on the same day.

Prices: $99 for adults and $89 for children (online price)

Address: Pacific Motorway, Oxenford

Sea World Marine Park

Sea World is by far the most educational theme park with lots of interactive shows and presentations to enjoy. Here you can say hello to the seals, little penguins and stingrays, see sharks glide past huge windows, get within metres of polar bears, and learn more about how we can actively care for the ocean’s marine life.

Out of the water, you can meet your favourite Nickelodeon characters, watch the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles rise out of the sewers, and watch world-class action-packed stunts performed by some of the best athletes in the country in the Thunder Lake Stunt Show. There’s even a section of thrill and family rides to enjoy including The New Atlantis precinct featuring three all-new attractions – Leviathan, Trident, and Vortex.

Prices: $105 for adults and $95 for children (online price)

Address: Seaworld Dr, Main Beach

Paradise Country

For an authentic Aussie farm experience, grab the gang and head to Paradise Country.

Here you can discover Australia’s unique wildlife, get up close to farm animals, and watch fun shows like the Stock Horse Arena & BillyTea Show.

Prices: $49 for adults and $39 for children (online price)

Address: Entertainment Rd, Oxenford

Australian Outback Spectacular

Watch an extraordinary show as it takes you into the heart of the Australian bush at Australian Outback Spectacular. Featuring true Australian characters, a transformative arena, mesmerising animals, and immersive technology, it’s a must-do storytelling experience while you’re on the Gold Coast.

Ticket entry includes a hearty three-course dinner with beverages, including woodfire-roasted vegetables, Australian beef or farm-seasoned chicken, and chocolate tart served with salted caramel sauce.

Prices: $99 for adults and $79 for children (including a three-course meal and a show)

Address: Seaworld Dr, Main Beach

Are the Gold Coast theme parks family-friendly?

All of the Gold Coast’s theme parks are family-friendly and you can certainly find rides and activities to entertain all ages, though some are slightly better aligned than others.

Older kids will love the star-struck appeal of MovieWorld and the adventurous slides at Wet’n’Wild, whereas toddlers and younger kids will benefit most from a visit to Sea World Marine Park or Paradise Country. Or if the parents have an evening alone, treat yourselves to a night at the Australian Outback Spectacular.

Tips for visiting the Gold Coast theme parks

Most importantly, save yourself some dollars and buy your tickets in advance online. And if you plan to visit more than one theme park, look into the different multi-park passes available. For example, if you’re visiting the Gold Coast for a week, you can get unlimited entry for seven consecutive days to four parks. Or if you live locally, get unlimited entry for a whole year to four parks.

Secondly, if you’re visiting with kids, check out in advance online which rides they’ll be big enough to go on. It saves a lot of disappointment on the day if they find out they’re too small.

Visitors to the Gold Coast may also like to consider Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary (also home to the Treetop Challenge).

Discover more ways to experience the main attractions with our ultimate Gold Coast guide.