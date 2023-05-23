Declutter a tangle of towers with our cheat sheet to the best Surfers Paradise accommodation.

Dwarfed by rows of countless high-rises, entering the Gold Coast’s glitziest suburb is daunting. But within the swell of luxury (and some not so luxury) skyscrapers lie some of the most character-driven stays in the country – you just need to know where to look. Housing an eclectic mix of inspired dining experiences, world-class indulgences and even a handful of homely, laid-back lodgings, Surfers Paradise accommodation offers so much more than meets the eye.

1. The Langham Gold Coast

Price: $$$$

If newness thrills you, The Langham Gold Coast is one of the city’s most recent builds, opening its doors to eager crowds in 2022. Setting the luxury standard at heady new heights, the property dazzles from the moment you spy this standout Surfers Paradise accommodation – a glistening tower set right on the beach.

Catering to couples, corporate travellers, cashed-up international tourists and families looking to splurge, the rooms are slick and contemporary, featuring toiletries from the luxury French brand Diptyque and every creature comfort you’re hoping for; electronic curtains, smart room mood lighting, marble bathrooms, endless views of the Pacific Ocean, immaculate bedding, and more.

T’Ang Court, the Hong Kong chain’s Michelin-star Cantonese restaurant, presents its debut Australian posting within the hotel, plus there are more relaxed eateries including Palm Court where the chain’s famed high tea is served overlooking a sparkling lagoon-style pool. A health club, a second pool featuring a swim-up bar, and an acclaimed day spa can also be found on-site.

2. The Island Gold Coast

Price: $$

In the mood for some fun? The city’s biggest open-air rooftop bar, plus 98 cheerful rooms and suites, can be found at The Island Gold Coast.

Offering relaxed lodgings for couples and families that are beautifully appointed with warm timber finishes and coastal-inspired furnishings, this Surfers Paradise accommodation is instantly comfortable, providing a top-notch base camp for serious revelling or exploration.

That awesome rooftop space is brought to life via a fun-filled program of ‘Grazy Day’ lunching on Saturday and Sunday, including two hours of bottomless boozing, live music on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and wood oven pizzas on the go until midnight every night.

There’s also Goldie’s, the hotel’s bar and bistro, dishing up pub classics and an a la carte breakfast menu. A pool and spa, pool deck bar and lounge, collection of kids’ activities and a gaming lounge also await.

3. Beach House

Price: $$$

Ditch the hotel life for a private, supremely cosy stay at a gorgeous Airbnb located right on the fringe of Surfers’ skyscraper scramble. The Beach House is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse within a block of four, and it’s touched down straight out of your Instagram dreams.

The Surfers Paradise accommodation is situated 80 metres from the beach and it’s dog-friendly, making a stay extra special for small families or two couples. Timber floorboards and carpeted bedrooms, a minimal palette of white, gold, and various shades of terracotta, and a courtyard strung with festoon lights bring a gentle calm to the home, while an outdoor shower, barbecue, boogie boards, a beach cabana and garden games will have you living your ultimate beach life in no time. Shops and eateries are all within walking distance.

4. JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa

Price: $$$$

A family-friendly resort to rival all family-friendly resorts, JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa is fitted out with everything your tribe will need on a visit to the Gold Coast – so much so, that you’ll struggle to leave its grounds each day. The Surfers Paradise accommodation offers luxe rooms and facilities, all while keeping even the littlest of kids totally content through a range of entertainment.

The rooms themselves are wonderful, clean, and spacious with marble fittings and views across the ocean, and the amenities are world-class. A saltwater lagoon pool is best explored with some snorkel gear or a sea scooter, all hireable from the on-site sports kiosk, plus there’s a waterslide and multiple spas.

Several dining spaces can also be found including Citrique Restaurant, where a lavish buffet breakfast is served, and Misono, where beautifully prepared Japanese cuisine is enjoyed in style. There’s also bike hire, a fitness centre, and a tennis court to keep boredom at bay.

5. Peppers Soul Surfers Paradise

Price: $$$

Knockout ocean views from every corner of Peppers Soul Surfers Paradise’s glossy, contemporary beachfront apartments provide enviable Surfers Paradise accommodation right on the suburb’s famed esplanade. The hotel, built within a 77-level skyscraper, offers one, two and three-bedroom stays suitable for families of all shapes and sizes.

Large kitchens and laundry facilities feature throughout, as do luxurious spa baths, balconies and living areas to help dial up the high life even more. Dip your toes in the hotel’s outdoor pool, perfectly situated to provide even more of those legendary vistas, and there’s a spa and sauna, gym, and steam room to keep you pampered. Hyde Paradiso is also located on-site, offering a menu that pays tribute to the rich Mediterranean lifestyle so expect tapas packed with flavour and too-easy-to-devour cocktails.

6. Hilton Surfers Paradise Hotel & Residences

Price: $$$

Yet another standout skyrise offering unbelievably gorgeous waterfront views across the Pacific Ocean, or hinterland glimpses if you’re on the other side of the tower, Hilton Surfers Paradise Hotel & Residences is a great pick for travelling families, corporates, and couples. The Surfers Paradise accommodation features rooms across levels three to 15, ranging from studio-style Guest Rooms and larger Deluxe Rooms to Executive Rooms and King Rooms or Suites.

The glitzier picks provide access to an exclusive Executive Lounge, offering complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea, evening sundowners and canapes. Inside the rooms, expect minimal frills and elegant finishes as the spaces allow those natural wonders to provide the ultimate decor. Four swimming pools can also be found on level two, which is known as The Deck and plays home to a spa and bar serving light snacks plus signature cocktails. Two other dining areas are located on-site, plus there’s 24/7 room service and a fitness centre to burn off all your indulgences.

7. Jewel residence

Price: $$$$$

Dying for a peek at those non-hotel floors in The Langham? Thank your lucky stars because a three-bedroom Jewel residence, one of the exquisite residential apartments managed by the hotel, is sticking out like a glistening thumb over on Airbnb.

The interiors alone are gasp-worthy, with European-designed furniture and artworks offering an elegant yet edgy feel to the breathtaking fit-out, and then there’s the giant tub in the bathroom, positioned against a glass wall so you can keep your eyes glued to those million-dollar views, and a dining space which runs right up against glass panes allowing sunshine to flood limitlessly.

The Surfers Paradise accommodation also provides access to the Jewel’s facilities including two swimming pools, a gym, and a cinema, plus there’s a concierge to run you through all the details including how to work the state-of-the-art marble kitchen. An incredible space for groups or older families (bringing babies wouldn’t be smart given the ritzy decorative pieces and materials), you’re also moments away from the stellar dining options available at The Langham Hotel.

8. qtQT

Price: $$$$

Another newer build to get excited about is qtQT, a collection of six tiny house-inspired cabins found on the rooftop of QT Gold Coast. The personality-packed stays measure in at just under 16-square-metres each, offering enough room for a king-size bed fitted with soft sheets from Burleigh Heads brand I Love Linen, plus board games, a minibar, cute bathrobes, candles, a tablet-to-order room service from, and further spoils.

Stepping outside into a communal space – a great spot for a gourmet picnic which the team can provide – there’s also a fire pit plus free weekend yoga and Pilates classes to get amongst, and you’ll also have access to the wider hotel’s impressive facilities. A romantic pick for couples looking to switch off, or singles in the mood to meet someone new, this Surfers Paradise accommodation oozes the hotel brand’s signature cool.

9. QT Gold Coast

Price: $$$

While the chain’s cosy cabins are very sweet, families and couples on the hunt for round-the-clock action best investigate a stay at the OG; the QT Gold Coast, offering 293 rooms and one helluva hotel pool. The Surfers Paradise accommodation spills over with loud prints and pops of vibrant colour, whirling up unmistakably upbeat holiday vibes from the moment you step foot inside the foyer.

The rooms are luxe without losing character, filled with Missoni bathrobes and Kevin Murphy toiletries, and it’s much the same at The Spring, the hotel’s famous pool space with cabanas offering bottle service to mirror those inside Cavill Avenue’s finest nightclubs.

When stomachs growl, it’s time to explore one of the hotel’s lively eateries including Stingray, a haven for South American and Californian flair and flavours, plus Yamagen, cooking up authentic Japanese. Furthermore, the hotel is dog-friendly, so your furry bestie won’t miss out on any of the festivities.

10. Wyndham Hotel Surfers Paradise

Price: $$

Offering comfortable self-contained apartments in the heart of the action, Wyndham Hotel Surfers Paradise is split into one and two-bedroom lodgings.

The Surfers Paradise accommodation is a reliable, centrally located choice for families, and you’ll find it’s often booked up well before a school holiday period strikes. The rooms are simple and clean, but you’ll find everything you need to keep your clan happy.

Balconies, coffee-making facilities, full kitchens, lounge areas, TVs, and laundry facilities are all on hand, plus there’s a recreation deck fitted with barbecues and its own TV, and a heated pool, spa, gym, and a casual eatery dishing up lovely meals, strong caffeine, and alcoholic drinks. Plus, it’s tourist central on your doorstep, so expect an abundance of cafes, bars, and shops all within a stone’s throw.

11. Casa Albero via Roma Waterfront

Price: $$$$$

Book a holiday you’ll never forget at one of the country’s most theatrical homestays. The Casa Albero via Roma Waterfront mansion is an Airbnb in Surfers Paradise that has to be seen to be believed. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate, which comfortably sleeps up to 12 guests, feels as though it’s been torn right off a vintage 007 film set, all grand terracotta stone mashed together with Asian-inspired interiors and set against a sparkling river.

It’s impossible to pinpoint one architectural style, and it’s even known to many locals as ‘The Flintstones’ house, but that’s where the fun lies. Animal fur rugs, bamboo vines and chunky wooden furnishings bring the drama, while an incredible lagoon pool begs to be frolicked in. It’s stately yet a little silly, providing the perfect space for grownup get-togethers, and Surfers Paradise’s central buzz is only a few minutes’ walk away.

12. Beachcomber Resort

Price: $$

Affordable self-contained apartments and studios within a short stroll to the best of the suburb can be found at Beachcomber Resort, a much-loved, long-serving local within the Surfers Paradise accommodation scene. Featuring open-plan, one or two-bedroom spaces, the block is just 80 metres from the sand and a skip and a jump from Cavill Avenue’s non-stop party scene.

A mix of renovated rooms and simpler options are fitted with TVs, kitchens, balconies, washing machines, bathtubs, and free wi-fi, plus there’s an indoor and outdoor pool, heated outdoor spa, gym, games room, tennis court and barbecue area with a spacious lawn.

For more insider tips, check out our ultimate travel guide to the Gold Coast.