Need a break from the city? Discover what to do and where to stay in this natural wonderland.

Less than an hour’s drive from the bright lights of Surfers Paradise is the other side of the Gold Coast — the green behind the gold.

As well as playing host to two national parks in the Gondwana Rainforests of Australia World Heritage Area, the Gold Coast Hinterland is a rich amalgam of rolling hills and picturesque walking trails weaved with charming towns, local wildlife, and foodie gems.

Whichever way you slice it this leafy paradise is a dream, and it can be experienced in a multitude of ways. Whether you’re travelling as a couple or with your family, or perhaps you’re simply a nature-lover with a yearning for the great outdoors, jot down these ideas on how to explore the Gold Coast Hinterland.

For families

Just a stone’s throw away from the beaches, the Gold Coast Hinterland is a wonderful escape for families. Whether you’re happy to spend the day here or you want to stay overnight, every age will benefit from spending time in the endless greenery.

Things to do

Round up the young ones. O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat is going to blow their mismatched cotton socks off. Located in the heart of the World Heritage-listed Lamington National Park, this retreat holds the golden trophy in the family category due to its parent-friendly volume of kid activities.

From wildlife shows and glow worm caves to Segway tours and a 180-metre-long flying fox, it’s a boredom-smashing combination. For parents – an often forgotten element of the term family-friendly – O’Reilly’s Lost World Spa offers a blissful escape. The usual selection of treatments is available, but for an adult-themed indulgence, try the Vinotherapy Ritual. Don’t deny it, you’ve always wanted to soak in a bath full of wine!

O’Reilly’s is a destination in itself, but if you need even more adventure to exhaust young energy, hit up Thunderbird Park. With mini-golf, horse riding, laser skirmish, crystal mining, and a treetop ropes course, everyone will sleep well.

And if the treetops aren’t high enough for your mini adventurers, float among the clouds with Hot Air Balloon Gold Coast, a sky-high treat over the wide-open Scenic Rim to leave mouths agape.

Where to stay

On the accommodation front, there’s a range of options at O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat including two-bedroom suites and two- and three-bedroom villas; the latter sleeping up to nine. The villas (featuring either a mesmerising valley or rainforest views) are contemporary, yet cosy, and include a spacious deck with a spa.

Onsite, there’s a cafe, restaurant, and bar (the pizza is A-plus), as well as in-room dining. For the self-caterers, grab your supplies at the FoodWorks in Canungra on the way through.

Alternatively, Thunderbird Park has two-bedroom cabins that are perfect for families, as well as Lotus-Tents for rustic-luxury camping.

For couples

Need a place to recharge and reconnect with one another? A romantic getaway to the Gold Coast Hinterland is just what you need.

Things to do

Outside of the national parks, there’s also the fabulous town of Tamborine Mountain.

After a caffeine hit and brunch at Tamborine Mountain Coffee Plantation (which also offers an interesting plantation tour), get your steps in at the nearby rainforest skywalk where you can stroll above the beautiful treetop canopies.

From here, pop into the Gallery Walk shopping precinct, ideal for hand-in-hand meandering. The shops are hit and miss, but the hits are big – think chocolate, cheese, gifts, and fudge – and the village vibe will infiltrate your bones. Plus, at the Macdonnell Road end of your stroll, Tamborine Mountain Distillery awaits for you to visit its famous tasting room. There’s even a 1930s-inspired cocktail bar and rainforest garden to enjoy a Tamborine Sunrise.

For lunch, it’s hard to pass up the romantic setting of a gourmet picnic (complete with bubbles) at O’Reilly’s Canungra Valley Vineyards. And yes, there’s a cellar door – and alpacas! Finish up with a glass of wine at Witches Falls Winery, Queensland’s first-ever winery.

Where to stay

If it’s a slower pace you’re after, Songbirds Rainforest Retreat is a dream spot. This gorgeous hideaway in Tamborine Mountain has just six villas, each spacious, well-appointed, and surrounded by 20 hectares of verdant rainforest. The soundtrack here is the real deal – a chorus of birdsong to help you unwind on your private balcony.

For nature lovers

As well as a fascinating diversity of plants to observe in the Gold Coast Hinterland, there’s no shortage of wildlife to meet, waterfalls to chase, and bushwalks to explore.

Things to do

Would it be okay to just write ‘all of the above’ here? We can do a little better than that. For nature lovers, the Gold Coast Hinterland is your proverbial oyster and if your boots were made for walking, the huge array of bush walks here will be more than satisfactory.

No matter what your fitness level is, there are plenty of adventures to be found, big and small. From the one-kilometre Natural Bridge Circuit in Springbrook National Park that comes alive with the tiny green lights of thousands of nocturnal glow-worms at night, to the renowned two-day Stinson Walk that retraces the steps to the Stinson Memorial crash site, and the epic three-day Gold Coast Hinterland Great Walk for experienced hikers, you’ll be blown away by the sights and sounds you come across.

Where to stay

Who said you must camp to get close to nature? Nestled in World-Heritage-listed Springbrook National Park, The Mouse House Retreat offers enchanting rainforest chalets where you can hear the song of native birds and the haunting call of nocturnal animals, while surrounded by the towering bush box trees.

You’re so close to nature that at night possums will visit each chalet to be hand-fed. The chalet’s themselves are incredible with a spa bath looking out over the view and some even come with a private outdoor hot tub so you soak it all in utter luxury.

