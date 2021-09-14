JW Marriott Gold Coast, Surfer's Paradise's new standard in luxury

The JW Marriott Gold Coast has debuted its new destination hotel in south-east Queensland and, in doing so, added a touch of glamour to the city skyline. It’s Gold class all the way.



A $35 million refurbishment has refreshed and rejuvenated a much-loved Gold Coast icon. The JW Marriott Hotel has been a favourite with guests to Surfers Paradise since it opened 28 years ago.

But now it’s had an overhaul – with JW Marriott making its brand debut in Australia – bringing with it a whole new standard of luxury to south-east Queensland. This is the kind of resort that’ll appeal to everyone from families with young children to couples looking for romantic exclusivity – and everyone in between.

Guests will now have a true holiday experience with absolutely everything taken care of. The JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa is a bona fide destination hotel: there’s so many activities and options on-site guests mightn’t ever want to leave (though the beach, and Surfers Paradise, are only a 10-minute stroll away).

Everything great about the JW Marriott just got a whole lot better. Its iconic tropical lagoon with white, sandy beaches and waterfalls now has a Californian-style Airstream camper serving lunch right beside it – how retro-chic! Its new lobby is also so eye-catching, you’ll want to linger long after you check in beneath the sweeping marble staircase and slow-moving rattan fans that will make you think of the historic hotels of south-east Asia.

The colour scheme of the resort has taken a whole new direction: now reflecting the World Heritage-listed rainforest of the Gold Coast’s hinterland, instead of the more obvious colours of its coastline (think: every shade of forest green you can imagine – you’ll feel like you’re in the rainforest already… minus the mosquitos).

There’s a restaurant for every mood you might have. New head of culinary services, Paul Smart, has been appointed to bring an authentic farm- (and sea)-to-table concept across all the restaurants in the resort. There’s even a market garden right outside abundant with vegetables, herbs and fruit (and there are beehives for honey) for chefs to use. Ethically and sustainably sourced local produce is the hero at all the restaurants.

For generations, the hotel was home to the most-loved seafood buffet on the Gold Coast, and signature seafood restaurant, Citrique, carries on this tradition, offering a seafood market experience, with open kitchens and interactive cooking stations using just-caught seafood straight from the fishing boats moored a kilometre away. Japanese eatery, Misono, ensures every diner will be entertained, not just fed – it’s an izakaya and live sushi bar, which provides an interactive experience for diners with chefs whose knife skills are legendary in these parts.

There’s also a refined whisky bar, with an outdoor terrace or teppan dining if you’d prefer a quieter dinner. Great dishes are also available all day at Chapter & Verse, Queensland’s trendiest new hotel lobby bar thanks to its stylish tropical furnishing and a bar stacked with every brand of spirit you’ve ever heard of. Or try lunch (with a touch of Asia thrown in) outside from the Airstream camper beside the sand at the Pool Pavilion.

There’s so many activities and so much entertainment within JW Marriott Gold Coast Spa & Resort that despite being close to Surfers Paradise, there’s a chance you might not leave the resort! Guests have long cherished the saltwater lagoon, home to more than 300 tropical fish. Take a mask and snorkel and flippers and get up close with them – it’s a great way to introduce children to the excitement of the underwater world. There’s also a freshwater pool with a children’s slide, waterfalls to swim beneath and grottos (caves).

Resort pools are designed with multi-generational travellers in mind and are of various depths to suit all members of the family. And that’s real sand under your feet you can feel on your way in and out of the water. The lagoon is surrounded by a central outdoor living space with lounge areas and dining options, as well as cabanas. It’s the kind of place families can spend entire days at.



There’s also an activities centre on-site, located right beside the Gold Coast Waterways (making access to the water easy). You can choose from a range of activities, from boat rides to hydro-foil surfing and jet-ski tours.

Families have all sorts of options every day with Family by JW, an interactive program for children and adults. Opt for a family cooking class, or a walk through the JW Garden to see the sustainable way the resort’s chefs use seasonal herbs, edible flowers, fruits and vegetables. You can also choose from more than 20 spa treatments at the resort’s day spa, or work off some of your meals at the resort’s 24-hour gym.

All 223 of the resort’s rooms have been completely refurbished – entry level rooms are a generous 42 square metres, while those booking the presidential suite will have an enormous 133 square metres of their own space. Rooms come complete with private balconies, plush bedding, marble bathrooms and stunning views over either the beach, or the Gold Coast Hinterland and the region’s inland waterways (and sometimes both).

You can take a bath looking out across it all. All rooms also have complimentary wi-fi. Rooms have been designed with compositions of natural timbers, fluted glass and local stone set within light blues and greys – and there’s also custom-made local artwork in every room.

Learn more and visit marriott.com.au/hotels/travel/oolsp-jw-marriott-gold-coast-resort-and-spa/.