The kids will sleep like a log at these family-friendly stays.

Finding the ideal spot to rest your head after a big day of exploring is hard work. Well, we’ve taken the hard work out of it and found the absolute best family accommodation options in Brisbane.

Whether a hotel stay is your family’s vibe, or you prefer the space of a holiday park, we’ve got you. Enjoying an escape at these stays is child’s play. Think fun for them, a bit of luxury for you.

1. W Brisbane

There is nothing quiet about the interiors at W Brisbane, but kids will adore the punchy primary colours, giant patterns and quirky design details used throughout.

Check out the Wonderful and Spectacular rooms and one-bedroom Marvellous suite if you are a family of three, and then make a beeline for the WET Deck pool area or bright and breezy Three Blue Ducks for lunch.

2. Brisbane Holiday Village, Eight Mile Plains

This holiday park, located 20 minutes from the Gold Coast’s theme parks, has more in common with a resort than a campground.

Park your caravan, pitch a tent or bunk down in a cabin at Brisbane Holiday Village and round up the gang for free activities such as lorikeet-feeding, a round of mini golf, a game of tennis or a swim in the lagoon-style pool.

3. Novotel Brisbane South Bank

This South Bank hotel is a child’s dream holiday spot.

With inclusions like Kids’ Electric Cars (ages three to 11) to use in the outdoor ‘racetrack’, an outdoor pool with pool toys for the taking, a Lego butler who will deliver Lego kits to your room on request, kids’ mini bar with Kit Kats, Freddo Frogs and Doritos, and teepees filled with colouring books and games in the ‘N’ Family Suite’s Junior Suite. They’ll never want to leave the hotel!

4. Crystalbrook Vincent

Tucked under the Story Bridge and across from Howard Smith Wharves, the six-storey Crystalbrook Vincent hotel features works by Melbourne artist Vincent Fantauzzo throughout.

The hotel’s family rooms are complete with a king and a queen bed, streaming services to keep the kids at bay, a rainforest shower and a huge bath.

If you want a little more luxury, the two-bedroom luxe suites are in a high-floor penthouse location with large balconies that give expansive views over Brisbane River and Howard Smith Wharves precinct.

5. Capri by Fraser Brisbane

Conceived by the award-winning Ministry of Design, this hotel residence is in the heart of the CBD close to Queen Street Mall, the Botanic Gardens and Eagle Street Pier. Teens will love the colourful reception area and slick indoor swimming pool.

6. FV Brisbane by Peppers

Think apartment living combined with the Peppers brand of style and service and you have FV Brisbane by Peppers.

The roster of one- and two-bedroom apartments in the landmark building in Fortitude Valley offers kitchens, Foxtel and free Wi-Fi. Facilities include a yoga studio and gym, private cinema and skyline pool.

7. The Sebel Brisbane

Right in the heart of all the action, The Sebel Brisbane offers two-bedroom apartments comprising a king room and interconnecting studio, with kitchen and laundry facilities, free wi-fi, Foxtel and two bathrooms. There’s also a pool deck and stylish dining at The Croft House Town Kitchen & Bar.

8. Oaks Brisbane Aurora Suites

With one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all with full kitchens, laundry facilities, free wi-fi and balconies, as well as a 25-metre outdoor pool and gym, families of all sizes can be accommodated here. The property is also an easy walk to Queen Street Mall.

9. Pullman and Mercure Brisbane King George Square

With sparkling views of the South Bank arts precinct, Brisbane River and the Wheel of Brisbane, the recently refurbished Pullman and Mercure Brisbane King George Square is a haven for budget-conscious families as you can score a free kid’s dinner for every paying adult.

Don’t miss the hotel’s Goldfinch Restaurant and Street Cafe with its well-priced, contemporary menu that is worth staying in for.

10. The Westin

If you’re looking to really spoil the family, then The Westin Brisbane’s inner-city luxury hotel might just be for you. Their spacious, family-friendly suites feature rooms with interconnecting doors, TVs with Chromecast and movie packages, and even teepees for the children to play in on request.

When you’re not out exploring, you can take a dip in the outdoor pool (with a swim-up bar, you’re welcome).

11. Tangalooma Island Resort, Moreton Island

Grab your bucket and spade – it’s time to explore one of the biggest ‘sandcastles you’ve ever seen.

Tangalooma Island Resort is located on Moreton Island, the world’s second-largest sand island. Here you can and the kids can hand-feed wild dolphins, snorkel amongst shipwrecks, go whale watching, take a sand tobogganing tour or sign up for complimentary activities such as archery and badminton.

12. Mantra South Bank

Relax on the balcony while your little ones have a nap at Mantra South Bank, a contemporary apartment hotel located right in the heart of the action at South Bank Parklands.

With the Queensland Museum, Sciencentre, Wheel of Brisbane, Queensland Maritime Museum and ferry terminals located less than 10 minutes walk away, it’s the ideal hotel for young kids who have loads of enthusiasm but limited stamina, and being able to self-cater keeps costs down.