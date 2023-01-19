Whether you’re an art connoisseur or simply appreciate the beauty and talent that goes into it, the art scene is a thriving metropolis in Brisbane.

A trip to Brisbane isn’t complete without visiting an art gallery, and luckily there is a multitude of them to immerse yourself in.

One of the best things to do in Brisbane, you’ll find major art galleries, outdoor art and special exhibitions all across the stunning river city that will keep the whole family entertained.

Here, find our guide to exploring the top 11 art galleries in Brisbane.

1. The Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA)

QAGOMA are two riverside galleries sitting a mere 150 metres apart in South Bank’s Queensland Cultural Centre.

The Queensland Art Gallery is the traditional art experience, and the Gallery of Modern Art is, you guessed it, the modern art hub of the Brisbane galleries.

Collectively they hold more than 16,000 works of historical, modern, and contemporary art, and also showcase some iconic Indigenous and Australian collections.

Admission: Free, but certain exhibitions and events are ticketed.

Address: Stanley Pl, South Brisbane QLD 4101

2. Brisbane City Council’s Outdoor Gallery

Brisbane City Council’s Outdoor Gallery was created to transform traditionally unsafe areas, like laneways and car parks, into imaginative, curious, and engaging spaces.

The latest gallery is called <play/ground> and it runs until 16 April 2023. <play/ground> celebrates Brisbane’s playfulness and charm all while connecting us to our daily routines.

See more about the Outdoor Gallery on the Brisbane app.

Admission: Free

Address: City-wide

3. Museum of Brisbane

The Museum of Brisbane is located on the third floor of Brisbane City Hall, and this unsuspecting spot is the ideal escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Don’t be fooled by the name, the Museum of Brisbane is in fact one of Brisbane’s best art galleries, with five exhibitions currently running including Making Place: 100 Views of Brisbane, and Artist in Residence: Gordon Hookey.

A trip to City Hall isn’t complete without a tour of the iconic Clock Tower. Make sure you book in advance (it’s free) because spots are limited.

Admission: Free

Address: Level 3, Brisbane City Hall, 64 Adelaide St, Brisbane City QLD 4000

4. Brisbane Powerhouse

The Brisbane Powerhouse is a hub for creativity, art and cultural innovation that overlooks the Brisbane River.

While not exclusively an art gallery, Brisbane Powerhouse is home to a large collection of permanent art and installations that are on display.

Brisbane Powerhouse also dons a bunch of heritage-listed graffiti from artists including Lister, Blek le Rat, Kasino, Cezary Stulgis and Ben Reeves.

Temporary visual arts exhibitions, including World Press Photo Exhibition and the Brisbane Portrait Prize, are held regularly throughout the year.

Plus, the Brisbane Powerhouse is also home to Bar Alto, one of the best restaurants in Brisbane, so you can’t go wrong.

Admission: Free but there are ticketed events held here too which vary in price. See what’s on now.

Address: Yagara Country, 119 Lamington St, New Farm QLD 4005

5. QUT Art Museum

Queensland University of Technology’s Art Museum exhibits more than 2000 objects including paintings and sculptures, predominantly from Australian artists.

The exhibitions are generally contemporary art, technology-enabled or in relation to future tech and innovation.

If you want more Aussie landscapes, QUT Art Museum’s sister gallery, the William Robinson Gallery, is proudly dedicated to the display of works by Australia’s pre-eminent landscape artist, William Robinson.

Admission: Free

Address: Queensland University of Technology 2, George St, Brisbane City QLD 4000

6. Woolloongabba Art Gallery

The Woolloongabba Art Gallery (WAG) represents a stylistically varied selection of local and Australasian art.

Their ethos is steeped in cultural appreciation, and sourcing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art for the gallery is only done through 100 per cent owned and operated centres around Brisbane and beyond.

WAG has three exhibition spaces and operates in direct response to the need for continued dialogue in Australia’s multicultural future.

Admission: Free

Address: 613 Stanley St, Woolloongabba QLD 4102

7. Judith Wright Arts Centre

Judith Wright Arts Centre is a creative space for visual arts programming, but also for the development and presentation of original and innovative contemporary performance works, including cabaret, circus and dance, among others.

Some of the organisations within the arts centre are the Aboriginal Centre for the Performing Arts, BlakDance, Circa and the Institute of Modern Art.

Admission: Free

Address: 420 Brunswick St & Cnr, Berwick St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006

8. Institute of Modern Art

The Institute of Modern Art in Fortitude Valley is an alternative and interactive art space, home to some genuinely groundbreaking exhibitions.

You’ll experience art unlike you’ve ever seen before all the while knowing the gallery is giving space to often underrepresented artists.

Find the latest exhibitions on their website.

Admission: Free

Address: Ground Floor Judith Wright Arts Centre, 420 Brunswick St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006

9. Metro Arts

Metro Arts exhibits both visual art and performance, taking a closer look at experimental boundary-pushing exhibitions and performances.

Throughout the year, Metro Arts plays host to guest artists in residence as they extend and experiment with their practice and create new contemporary work.

There are also a series of exhibitions put on over the year. See what’s on now.

Admission: Free for art exhibitions, live events are ticketed at varying costs.

Address: 97 Boundary St, West End QLD 4101

10. Jan Murphy Gallery

The Jan Murphy Gallery opened in Brisbane in 1995. In that time, it has remained dedicated to the exhibition and sale of contemporary art of the highest calibre.

The large windows facing Brunswick Street showcase the newest exhibitions and give passers-by a taste before they come in and see it in its entirety.

Admission: Free

Address: 486 Brunswick St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006

11. Brisbane Street Art Festival

The Brisbane Street Art Festival (BSAF) is an annual public art event used as an avenue for artistic expression and to encourage the community to develop positive partnerships through engagement and collaboration.

The BSAF 2023 mural program will welcome artists from around the world and across the country to join significant local artists in revitalising some of Brisbane’s most iconic locations with public art.

Dates: 6–21 May 2023

Admission: Events varying from free to $45 + BF

Address: City-wide