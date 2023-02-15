There’s no such thing as run-of-the-mill when it comes to luxury accommodation options in Brisbane.

From enhancing a summer holiday with chic interiors to providing a lush homestead that will have you wanting to take the bed home with you, Brisbane is actually overflowing with luxury accommodation options. And we’ve rounded them up for you.

1. W Hotel

Perched on the edge of the river at the bottom of Ann Street with some pretty top-notch views of South Bank, W Brisbane’s flamboyant rooms are a treat.

When not relaxing by the decadent pool, guests can enjoy a beverage at the adjacent psychedelic WET Deck or have a meal at the in-house Three Blue Ducks restaurant.

Not to mention the cocktail mixing set in your room gives you an idea of the W’s vibe that you can soak in.

2. The Calile Hotel

A subtropical oasis in the thick of Brisbane city? Welcome to The Calile, the $100-million urban resort on Fortitude Valley’s famous James Street. A destination in its own right, The Calile pool is the epicentre of the hotel, a place where the bustle disappears and sky-gazing from plush cabanas is king.

Leave the pool if you must, and satisfy any hunger, from breakfast through to dinner, at either The Lobby Bar or internal restaurant Hellenika, one of Brisbane’s best restaurants.

3. Hotel X

There’s no doubt Hotel X is the place to book if you’re after easy access to Fortitude Valley’s nightlife and the dining scene of Howard Smith Wharves.

That’s not the only thing they’ve got going for them—they’ve also got one of the most glamorous rooftop pools in the city, an incredible French restaurant to hit for dinner AND their rooms are uber stylish to boot. And we haven’t even mentioned the boujee mini bar or the pillow menu yet.

4. Spicers Balfour

If you favour the personal touch, Spicers Balfour could be the spot for you. Tucked away in a quiet side street in New Farm, and housed across both a sweet Queenslander cottage and 1940s Art Deco apartment block, Spicers Balfour is more inner-city retreat than a regular hotel.

Carefully curated antique furniture and jewel-tone velvet chairs are paired with sumptuous bedding, rain showers and BOSE speakers in each room.

But the real luxury here comes from feeling like you’ve been welcomed into a friend’s (expertly decorated) home. Gourmet breakfast, in-room Nespresso machines, sunset canapes on the rooftop, wi-fi and parking are all part of the service.

5. The Westin

Swim-up pool bar? Don’t mind if I do. When The Westin Brisbane opened its doors, it delivered on its promise to provide a relaxing retreat in the heart of the city.

Pool bar aside, the Westin’s trademark focus is on wellness which is evident with Australia’s only Heavenly Spa by Westin, a full-service day spa with five treatment rooms, a steam room and blissful relaxation pods.

Add the fully equipped WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio and the delicious culinary options, and you have yourself a dream destination.

6. Alex Perry Hotel and Apartments

When a fashion designer is behind the aesthetic, one would hope style would prevail.

In the case of Alex Perry, his first foray into hotels, Alex Perry Hotel and Apartments, Fortitude Valley, would surely secure the model tick of approval.

A GHD hairdryer and straightener sit hidden behind the mirrored bathroom cabinet, while a clothes steamer will have you red-carpet ready – after a stint at the rooftop pool, of course.

The apartments themselves are spacious and inviting in textural neutrals with lashings of pewter and charcoal. From studio-style hotel rooms through to executive apartments, this is self-contained with style.

And since you’re located in the luxurious Fortitude Valley, you have a plethora of restaurants, boutiques and pubs surrounding your accommodation.

7. Emporium Hotel

Flamboyance in all the right places; if the Emporium’s walls could talk, that’s probably what they’d tell you – and no doubt they would have many a story to tell from almost 10 years of seeing Fortitude Valley’s new guard springing up around them.

This independent designer abode away from home is all Ferrari-red and flamboyant chandeliers, with the lobby bar serving up cocktails in long-stemmed teacups, and a sleek rooftop pool overlooking the city.

8. Ovolo Inchcolm

Manhattan meets Brisbane; that’s the best way to describe Ovolo Inchcolm. From the moment the glass doors of the beautifully restored Art Deco elevator close and you ascend to your room at Ovolo Inchcolm, a feeling of calm washes over you.

The luxe decor, considered book selection surrounding the enormous flat-screen, and quirky touches like a stacked teapot and saucer lampstand, all make this hotel feel anything but chain-brand. While style is clearly the number one priority, it’s these extra thoughtful additions that give Ovolo Inchcolm a more relaxed vibe.

This accommodation is located right across the Brisbane River from the City Botanic Gardens. Stroll through the riverside gardens to check out the exotic plant life, ornamental ponds and bamboo groves.

9. FV Brisbane by Peppers

For another slice of New York City on the Australian east coast, throw off your Manolo Blahniks and put your feet up at FV Brisbane by Peppers.

A luxe $600-million-dollar project, FV Brisbane by Peppers was inspired by New York’s flatiron building and the iconic triangular shape cuts a fine figure in Brisbane’s hip Fortitude Valley.

The Big Apple influences continue throughout the hotel and the heated U-shaped skyline pool, complete with spectacular views and in-pool seating overlooking the Brisbane skyline, is a glam example.

There is also a moonlight cinema, yoga studio, fully equipped gym, and three VIP private spa lounges available to hire.

10. Crystalbrook Vincent

Crystalbrook Vincent resides directly under the Story Bridge within strolling distance of the bars and restaurants of Howard Smith Wharf.

Formerly The Fantauzzo, the art-inspired hotel is completely single-use plastic-free, has waste-free bathrooms and features items made using recycled material throughout the Brisbane hotel.

Plus, the views of the river and the CBD are unmissable.