What better way to see the delights of Hamilton Island than on one of its many walking trails, which include popular new routes that zigzag across the island from Hideaway Bay in the north to Escape Beach in the South.

The new Hamilton Island Icons Trail can be quite hilly, so a reasonable level of fitness is required to tackle the trails, where you will find four iconic landmarks. Although the walks were created as part of an annual event on the island, they have proved so popular that they are now a permanent activity.

Here are our favourite Hamilton Island hiking and walking trails that offer wide-open views of the beach, bush and nature.

Passage Peak

Lace-up your boots and set off before sunrise to climb to the top of Passage Peak, where a new viewing platform has been built at the high point of the walk to cater for those who want to see the break of day. The upgraded track is part of the new Hamilton Island Icons Trail where, after pottering along the seaside path at the start of the Scenic Trail Entrance, walkers must carve off toward the northeast of the island to tackle the trail to Passage Peak. Download the Island app and receive commentary along the way to The View from the lookout, which is the No.1 icon on the Icons Trail and the highest point on Hamilton Island.

Distance: 2.7 kilometres

Grade 3: Challenging with many steps

Saddle Junction

Enjoy a slow 30-minute amble up to Saddle Junction to get the heart racing before breakfast. The junction is where the Passage Peak, South East Head, Escape Beach, Middle Head and Coral Cove trails intersect, and if you walk for about 100 metres and hang a left, you will join the Flat Top Hill trail which leads to a viewing area that looks out over the watery world of the Whitsundays. Keep your eyes peeled for the Proserpine rock wallaby, which is native to the Whitsundays mainland and islands. BYO binoculars to look for whales and dolphins.

Distance: 1.8 kilometres

Grade 3: Moderate walk

Southeast Head Trail

The Icons Trail has opened up a side of the island that wasn’t previously accessible to visitors, making it a draw for travellers who want to work wellness into their holiday plans. Linger a bit longer at Southeast Head to take photographs at the Insta-friendly icon dubbed The Chair, which looks like it’s been left there after a giant’s dinner party. Want to burn off a few more calories? Include a walk to Passage Peak.

Distance: 4.4 kilometres

Grade 3: Moderate walk

Escape Beach

The Whitsunday Islands formed after the last glacial period (30,000 to 50,000 years ago) when the sea level rose, leaving the higher coastal peaks as islands. Admire the landscape as you loop along from the Scenic Trail Entrance through Saddle Junction and onto Escape Beach. Pack a picnic and enjoy on the beach, which is protected by huge rocky outcrops. Snap a selfie in the Giant Hammock (icon No. 3) as gentle waves kiss the sand.

Distance: 12.4 kilometres

Grade 3: Moderate walk

Coral Cove

Start at the Scenic Trail Entrance and head to Saddle Junction before meandering through a forested section and completing the circuit to Coral Cove, where you will find a biscuit-hued beach featuring a Giant Swing (Icon No. 4) and more stirring scenery. On a clear day, the beach boasts views of Lindeman Island, which rears up out of the ocean. Stay, sway and play all day as it’s likely you will have this stretch of sand to yourself.

Distance: 3.1 kilometres

Grade 3: Moderate

Flat Top Hill Lookout

Like the eighties haircut of the same name, Flat Top Hill levels out at the very top of the trail, which starts from the Resort Trail entrance outside the Reef View Hotel. Look out for sea birds when you reach the lookout at Flat Top Hill, where you will see a series of lovely beaches and bays to the island’s north and south. Download the map of the walking trails to help you find the Resort Lookout Trail entrance. Head to One-Tree Hill for a cocktail to take selfies of your silhouettes and the sun setting over Daydream Island and the mainland beyond.

Distance: 1.2 kilometres

Grade 3: Moderate

Resort Lookout

The view from the Resort Lookout is spectacular whatever the weather. When it’s blue-on-blue, it’s hard to tell where the sea ends and the sky begins. But even if the sky is bruised, black and blue, and heavy with storm clouds, you should don your wet weather gear and soldier on as the views from the second-highest point on Hamilton Island are spectacular. Follow the path through the Whitsunday bushland to the Resort Lookout which is one of the more well-trodden walks in the Whitsundays. The lookout drops off to sheer cliffs and allows an excellent panoramic view of Hamilton Island and a great vantage point for sightings of sea birds and marine life.

Distance: 1.7 kilometres

Grade 3: Moderate

To plan your bushwalking adventure on Hamilton Island, visit our hub.