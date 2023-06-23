Exploring the chic coastal pearl of the Sunshine Coast requires an epic slice of Noosa accommodation from which to launch off.

Stunning beaches, national parks, markets, day spas, golf courses, excellent food — Noosa has it all. To make the most of a trip, holidaymakers must be organised well in advance and luckily, there’s an abundance of accommodation offerings. Whether you’re looking for big-name luxury (hello Sofitel and RACV), self-contained convenience or something in between, Noosa accommodation will always leave you spellbound.

1. Seahaven Noosa Resort & Apartments

The rooms at Seahaven Noosa Resort & Apartments are described as ‘absolute beachfront’, and they’re not playing. The studio, one and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses are spacious, serviced and spotless.

Spend a little extra for a huge front patio that overlooks the pool and spa but if you’d prefer to splash out on Hastings Street’s impressive strip of eateries and boutiques instead, walk just five metres down from one of the regular units for a water fix at Noosa Main Beach.

There are three heated swimming pools in total, plus a spa, communal barbecue area, toddler wading pool, and daily housekeeping to keep families and couples endlessly comfortable at this outstanding Noosa accommodation.

2. Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort

You can’t write about Noosa accommodation without mentioning its crown jewel. In 2016, Accor Hotels signed a management agreement with the owners of Noosa Pacific Hotel Pty Ltd, transitioning the iconic property from a Sheraton into Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort. Local culture is blended with the art of French living, celebrating the elements of design, gastronomy, culture, events and wellbeing.

Noosa’s prime-position lodgings deliver in space and elegance, with the riverside Riviera Bar & Lounge, award-winning Noosa Beach House Restaurant, the exclusive Cabanas poolside butler service, and a retro swim-up bar to get lost in. Plus, you’ll find Hastings Street’s non-stop activity on its doorstep.

3. Noosa Springs Golf and Spa Resort

For a heady dose of indulgence just a little drive from the action, Noosa Springs Golf and Spa Resort provides the goods no matter your vice. Be it teeing off amid immaculate pastures or letting a massage therapist work some magic on aching joints, this Noosa accommodation is designed to send guests to their happy places.

Choose from one or two-bedroom self-contained apartments fitted with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, ensuites, smart TVs and laundries. Plus, there’s that 18-hole championship golf course on site as well as the day spa and a fitness centre, a heated 25-metre swimming pool, tennis courts and the lovely Relish Restaurant serving a la carte breakfast and lunch daily.

4. HOLA

If you’ve earmarked the Eumundi Markets, one of the region’s best markets, on your Noosa itinerary, consider this personality-packed retreat designed for couples or besties in desperate need of reconnecting with nature. HOLA, which stands for House Of Local Art, is located across the road from the famous Wednesday and Saturday markets and arrives as a tribute to local artists.

Fabulous artworks and sculptures are dotted throughout its spaces and 15 rooms. The Noosa accommodation has been built to embrace its surroundings in the way of either picturesque balconies or window planter boxes filled with native greenery.

It’s rustic and warm, as though the place has been solidly lived-in yet luxurious features including Nespresso coffee machines, flat-screen TVs and free-flowing wi-fi remind you you’re still living your best boutique hotel life.

5. RACV Noosa Resort

Score serious points with the little ones by booking a stay at RACV Noosa Resort, one of the resort chain’s most excellent family-friendly locations. The Noosa accommodation offers one, two or three-bedroom apartments and villas, each fitted with large TVs, complimentary wi-fi, and Foxtel while the larger rooms have fully equipped kitchens, laundries, and outdoor dining settings.

Plus, there are plenty of activities onsite to keep everyone busy including the very popular One Spa day spa, two heated waterslides, an infinity pool, a playground, a splash zone, tennis court, kids’ club, gym and two separate eateries. It’s accommodation tailored entirely to families, much like the region’s incredible range of camping and caravan parks only a little more luxe.

6. The Lodge

It’s hard to put The Lodge into words, but we’ll try. Put simply, it’s Noosa accommodation with a certain something you don’t even realise you’re longing for. Aesthetically designed with a heated pool, grassed backyard, fireplace, fully equipped kitchen, alfresco living areas and complimentary cruiser bicycles, this three-bedroom holiday rental in Noosa Heads is perfect as a retreat for tired city slickers who need a beach break to rejuvenate. It also made it onto our round-up of the best Airbnb’s and holiday rentals in Noosa for obvious reasons.

7. Tingirana Noosa

Perfectly situated between Hastings Street and Noosa Beach, Tingirana Noosa offers a touch of The Hamptons blended with laid-back Aussie charm. Choose from expansive studio rooms or beachfront one-and two-bedroom apartments overlooking Noosa’s Laguna Bay and Main Beach.

Studio rooms at this stellar Noosa accommodation include a kitchenette, flat-screen TVs, and daily housekeeping while the apartments offer a full kitchen, lounge and dining areas that open out onto private balconies with barbecues.

8. Netanya Noosa

Hunting down self-contained Noosa accommodation in the heart of Hastings? You can’t get any more central than Netanya Noosa, offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom stays smack bang on the beach.

Styled minimally to allow a backdrop of sun and surf shine right throughout the day, the rooms are comfortable and chic, featuring plush bedrooms and open-plan living spaces. The gorgeous three-bedroom suites are fitted with full kitchens, private terraces and plunge pools. They’re the deluxe family-friendly lodgings of your Noosa holiday dreams.

9. Flashpackers Noosa

If you thought luxury travel and hostels couldn’t co-exist, think again. Flashbackers Noosa is the budget Noosa accommodation offering making a serious case for boutique backpacking. Thoughtfully designed in the thick of Noosa, this hostel comes with coastal furniture and excellent hotel-like amenities throughout its hotel rooms and shared rooms.

All guests enjoy free breakfasts, free wi-fi, and free use of the surf and body boards, with lockers in all dorms and reverse cycle air conditioning in all rooms – a must in that Queensland humidity.

10. On The Beach Noosa Resort

A contemporary pick overlooking Noosa’s Main Beach, On The Beach Noosa Resort, offers private access to the sand to help keep lazy beach trips on tap. The Noosa accommodation offers studio, one or two-bedroom apartments perfect for couples and families with well-equipped kitchens and comfortable lounge spaces.

The more lavish versions come with private spa baths, balconies and outdoor dining spaces but whichever room you choose, salty air and lashings of sunshine will follow.

11. Noosa Crest Resort

Head to the hills for epic views across the region from the comfort of your own private sanctuary. Noosa Crest Resort provides one, two or three-bedroom stays on Noosa Hill which overlooks Main Beach and the whole of Noosa Heads, Laguna Bay and the Noosa River.

Better still, the Noosa accommodation is stunning with its spaces styled to timber-and-white coastal chic perfection and fitted with sophisticated lounge and dining settings. Two swimming pools, a sauna and outdoor spa, poolside barbecues and a tennis court elevate those soothing holiday vibes even further.

12. Luxury Afloat Noosa

Spending a Noosa holiday on board a floating house is a pretty cool prospect. Experience true waterfront accommodation with Luxury Afloat Noosa, supplying six, eight and 10-berth houseboats available for charter. The Noosa accommodation houseboats are a little like camping on water, combining the great outdoors with the fun of sailing and the creature comforts of home. Each charter includes a dinghy, a fully equipped kitchen, eskies, linens, towels, a TV, a radio and a gas barbecue. They’re all family-friendly and bubs older than six months are welcome.

13. Thirlestane Farm Cottage & Barn

Set 20 minutes back from Noosa’s beaches, this 28-acre property is for those who imagine a slower holiday pace. The once quintessential farm workers’ cottage, now known as Thirlestane Farm Cottage & Barn in the suburb of Cooroy, has been renovated beautifully as peaceful rolling hills and idyllic hinterland bushland beckon right outside its doors.

Sleeping up to eight guests, the home features a stunning fire pit, two fireplaces with one leading onto an alfresco dining area, exquisite bathrooms with deep-set bathtubs and one particularly beautiful tub situated on an enclosed patio, and another covered patio with a projector and screen. It’s the country escape you’ve been wishing for, within driving distance from all the Noosa action.

14. Mantra French Quarter Noosa

Situated in another dream location just a few steps away from Hastings Street, Mantra French Quarter Noosa is close enough to the town’s busy centre without it keeping you awake all night.

Located at the Noosa National Park end of the main strip, this Noosa accommodation offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments with all the creature comforts families or groups of friends could possibly need.

Open plan living and ample natural light create comfortable spaces while a heated lagoon swimming pool, children’s wading pool, two heated spas, a sauna and barbecues provide all the fun.

15. Fairshore Noosa Main Beach

Wake up to blue-on-blue vistas at Fairshore Noosa Main Beach, a beachfront apartment block filled with luxurious two-bedroom stays. No matter which room you’re given, sparkling ocean views will greet you out the front of spacious balconies fitted with dining tables.

The Noosa accommodation also features a heated swimming pool, children’s wading pool, spa, direct beach access, a gym, a games room, an undercover dining area fitted with three individual barbecues and security parking.

16. Little Cove Court

Love Noosa but tired of all the crowds? Consider Little Cove Beach, located a little past Hastings Street towards Noosa National Park, where you’ll find the heavenly Little Cove Court.

Two, three or four-bedroom self-contained apartments are on offer, with some providing private plunge pools and sprawling balconies to laze your days away upon. The serene Noosa accommodation features a swimming pool set amongst tropical gardens, a communal entertainment terrace and secure parking.

This article was originally written by Eliza Sholly and updated by Kristie Lau-Adams.