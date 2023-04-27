Hiking one of Tasmania’s most celebrated walks is always a good idea, but with Tasmanian Walking Company, eco-luxury lodgings and chef-designed meals are all part of the service.

Down in the remote reaches of Tasmania’s far southeast – a world dominated by plunging cliffs and pounding ocean waves – lies one of the country’s newest trails. And Tasmanian Walking Company is creating new ways to explore it.

Three Capes Track kicks off with a private boat delivering you to a World Heritage-listed starting line. To strap on your hiking boots and go it alone, or engage the specialists to elevate your experience to a fully immersive, once-in-a-lifetime experience? With Tasmanian Walking Company, wondering is replaced by pure and joyful wandering.

Walking Three Capes Track

A cliff-hugging walking experience on the Tasman Peninsula, the 48-kilometre Three Capes Track is still relatively new, having only opened in 2015.

Notable for its varied (and breathtaking) landscapes, the four-day, three-night wilderness trail spans towering eucalypt forests and flowering coastal heathland, serving up postcard-perfect vistas alongside sweeping views of the Tasman Sea.

The proverbial cherry on top? Port Arthur Historic Site and the white sands and turquoise waters of Fortescue Bay bookend three Capes Track.

Tasmanian Walking Company has been operating multi-day, fully guided and all-inclusive walking experiences for over 35 years. It’s also the only guided walking company authorised by the Tasmanian Parks & Wildlife Service to offer the full Three Capes Track experience.

Tasmanian Walking Company isn’t only about longevity, of course; they’re invested in creating once-in-a-lifetime memories for groups of eight to 14 hikers, offering an experience which includes knowledgeable local guides and overnight stays in privately owned, architecturally designed, eco accommodation (guests of the Three Capes Lodge Walk have exclusive use of their newly developed Crescent Lodge and Cape Pillar Lodge).

There’s a focus on chef-created meals – often enjoyed in some of Tasmania’s most scenic environments – and, of course, one of the key pillars of the Tasmanian Walking Company brand: while hikers may carry a light backpack for their lunch and water, staff will take care of all the heavy lifting, making this a truly luxurious wild nature offering.

Concerned about sustainability? Tasmanian Walking Company has achieved global Gold Standard certification as a 100 per cent carbon-neutral business, with a company ethos to give back to the local community through the Tas Walking Co Foundation.

With introductions out of the way, the key question here is: which Three Capes Track guided journey is right for you?

1. For an easy long weekend

If your idea of a perfect multi-day hike involves an ‘easy’ grade, and an experience featuring the fire-lit pubs of Hobart at one end and wine tasting with a long lunch at an award-winning vineyard at the other, the Tasman Long Weekend is the walk for you.

Launched in October 2022, this three-day, 30-kilometre walk is the ideal choice for those keen to live the good life as they immerse themselves in nature. The Tasman Long Weekend kicks off with a private vessel transfer to the pristine wilderness of the peninsula, and guests then make their way through forests of fresh blooms to Cape Raoul and Cape Hauy.

The group stays at Tasman Camp, a new coastal retreat that seamlessly walks the line between being off the grid and retaining the necessary (and desired) creature comforts. Wake to views stretching out to Tasman Island and enjoy the company of new friends (plus a few furry drop-ins) as you dine on fresh and bountiful Tasmanian produce.

2. For stunning lodgings

Behold Three Capes Lodge Walk, Tasmanian Walking Company’s signature offering. This is a four-day moderate trek covering 46 scenic kilometres of the Three Capes Track – perfect for those who’ve got a little more fuel in the tank and a desire to unwind in some of Tasmania’s most striking eco-lodges.

The experience begins with a private boat trip to Denmans Cove before heading onward to Crescent Bay Lodge, a spectacular property which provides the perfect ‘sip your morning coffee to this’ views to Cape Raoul. A climb up to Arthurs Peak, adventures through silver gum forest out to the highest sea cliffs in the country at Cape Pillar, and a potential side trip to Cape Hauy are all on the cards.

But remember this walk is all about balance and enjoying the finer things at the end of the day, too. Make the most of the accommodation provided (this is the only fully guided experience with all stays firmly within Tasman National Park) and lock in a massage or take a dip in the outdoor plunge pool at Cape Pillar Lodge, or do some stargazing with a glass of Tasmanian pinot from your deck at Crescent Lodge.

3. For adventurers

Are you an experienced hiker looking for a challenge? Look no further than the all-new Three Capes Adventure, which covers 45 heart-thumping kilometres across three days (including 17 kilometres in a single day).

Starting with a boat transfer to the tranquil Tasman Peninsula, the first day is spent conquering Cape Raoul. A pat on the back is delivered courtesy of an overnight stay at Tasman Camp, the new off-grid, secluded coastal property.

Day two brings a pulse-accelerating climb up scenic Mt Brown, a feast at Safety Cove (you’ll need the energy) and a stay at Crescent Lodge. Enjoy the downtime before tackling the biggest challenge yet: climbing Mt Fortescue through lush rainforest before reaching Fortescue Bay in the late afternoon.

Upon completion, celebrations are both required and encouraged. Where better than back to Hobart for a round of bubbly and canapes?

Really, with all this on offer, why go hiking on your own?